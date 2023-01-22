Read full article on original website
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
A couple renovated their house after 10 years and found a hoard of 264 King James I gold coins under the kitchen floor
A North Yorkshire British couple living in the village of Ellerby were renovating their 18th-century home when they found a hoard of 264 gold coins dating back to King James I.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Popular Theme Park Closing Permanently, Meets Sad End
A popular theme park has unfortunately met its end. There are plenty of beloved theme parks all across the country that people visit daily. Disney Park Guests at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort can experience the magic. Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood allow Guests to experience the movies.
What Does It Mean To Get A Hot Dog 'Alligator' Style?
While they may not be the healthiest meal on the menu, hotdog cravings are real. Lucky for those who decide to indulge, they come in all shapes and sizes. From New York System "hot wieners" in Rhode Island to bigger-than-the-bun dogs served at Pink's in Hollywood, coast-to-coast these bun-filled delights cater to every taste.
I bought a painting for $130 at a thrift store – it turns out it might be worth up to $350k after I saw a subtle detail
A GAUDY thrift store painting might be worth more than one shopper realized after noticing a subtle detail. Dr Stephen Burgess was out shopping at a discount shop and found what he thought was a regular frame with a painting inside for $130. Burgess purchased the piece at the Courtenay...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of Texas
The Lone Star State is filled with amazing restaurants but we always like to highlight the ones that are a little more hidden and unassuming. Underwood's Cafeteria is one of those places. While it may not look like much from the outside, we promise you're in for a real culinary treat once you step inside.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
Woman furious when coworker takes home all the muffins she baked for the entire office
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I'm not much of a cook; I'm not much of a baker either. However, every now and again, I get the urge to whip up a pan of lasagne or a batch of muffins. They don't turn out half bad.
Woman Uses Towel Bars to Organize Her Home and It's Genius
We were today years old when we realized you can use a towel bar so many different ways!
Recycle coffee canisters into cute, sealing kitchen storage containers with a few supplies
Kitchen organization can make or break your home environment. When there’s chaos in the main area of the house, it’s easy for everything else to feel cluttered and out of control. You might be tempted to go out and buy a bunch of fancy containers to keep your stuff in order and out of sight, but, before you do, we found a cute and clever way to recycle plastic coffee canisters into a stylish addition to the kitchen.
Remove Deep Set In Carpet Stains With These Two Household Items You Have On Hand
I’m not someone who figures out math equations, but I can quickly solve life equations. Give me life and any shade of carpet, and I guarantee the result will be a stain. With this in mind, I realized I had to find some quick DIY stain-removing tricks, and I came across one that works.
There's a Huge 'The Pioneer Woman' Kitchen Sale Happening at Walmart Right Now: Get These Essentials While You Can
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen in 2023 with new slow cookers, coffee makers, air fryers, kitchen cookware essentials or even floral decorations, know this: Walmart has a huge sale on The Pioneer Woman kitchen items happening now. Top products in this article:. The Pioneer Woman Fiona Floral FlexBrew...
Woman Paints Outlets a Stunning Baby Pink and It Totally Transforms Her Kitchen
Such a subtle change makes a huge impact
This Middle of Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Fry Pies in all of Ohio
There is nothing more charming than an old-fashioned general store where the bins are filled with penny candy and the soda is sold in glass bottles. Located within the heart of Amish country in a scenic town called Mesopotamia, you'll find the oldest general store in the state.
7 Best Home Items To Buy at Dollar Tree in January
Need a few home essentials to refresh your living space? Stop by Dollar Tree anytime in January to find everything you need! Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: 3...
Couple Forced to Sleep in Walmart Parking Lot After Airbnb Host Double-Booked the Property
Over 150 million people use Airbnb to book vacation rentals. Unfortunately, not every booking goes exactly as planned. U/lightfighter06 shared their experience using Airbnb for the first time.
