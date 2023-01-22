Read full article on original website
CBS 58
New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
On Milwaukee
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times
A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater
A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
CBS 58
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
shepherdexpress.com
Don’t Crap Where You Eat
Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
CBS 58
Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
CBS 58
Turn a Brandy Old Fashioned into soft, chewy caramels this Wednesday @ the Wisconsin Quilt Musuem
CEDARBURG (CBS 58) -- You have the chance to transform one of Wisconsin’s most classic drinks into a sweet treat. A hands-on class being offered on Wednesday at the Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, of all places, will show you how to take a Brandy Old Fashioned and turn it into a soft, chewy caramel laced with brandy, orange, and dried cherries.
Egg & Flour Pizzeria closes at Crossroads Collective
Chef Adam Pawlak has decided to close his Egg &Flour Pizzeria at Crossroads Collective in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
No silly rabbit this year; 2023 is dedicated to this animal in Chinese culture
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- January is a busy time for calendar flipping. We did it three weeks ago to start 2023, and over the weekend, we began the Lunar New Year. This holiday typically occurs on the second new moon following the winter solstice. In Chinese culture, this marks the...
CBS 58
'A prayer answered': Milwaukee man gifted a vehicle after his was vandalized
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Caleb Nickel is the definition of a good Samaritan. "There's something about helping someone out that needs it when you have the means to do it," Nickel said. "I think we all should do that." When Nickel, the owner of Ormson Supply in Bay View, heard...
Live music bar 'Howl at the Moon' to temporarily close in Milwaukee
The bar, "Howl at the Moon", known for its live music and dueling pianos is now quiet after announcing they are temporarily closing.
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
wuwm.com
Explore the artifacts of this 'outdoor museum' that was formerly the grounds of the Hospital for Insane
Lake Effect previously examined the roots of the Behavioral Health Division and mental health care in the Milwaukee-area, which can be traced back to a Wauwatosa farm in the 1850s. Over the decades, many facilities have been built to address the physical and mental health needs of the community, and...
CBS 58
AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: Cross-country skiing and snowshoeing throughout Greater Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The latest edition of the CBS 58 Hometowns series takes a closer look at some of the opportunities in the area to experience cross-country skiing and snowshoeing areas. Natalie Shepherd is showcasing some of the areas offering such opportunities on Tuesday, Jan. 24 and Thursday, Jan....
milwaukeemag.com
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy
BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
CBS 58
Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
WISN
'I'm really lucky': Teen shot in eye by ex-boyfriend getting back to regular life
RACINE, Wis. — A Racine teen is working to get back to her normal life after getting shot in the eye two weeks ago. Jazlene Jones, 14, is recovering at home. Police said on the morning of Jan. 8, Jones and her ex-boyfriend were arguing near 21st Street and Memorial Drive.
Milwaukee pizzeria makes Yelp's list of top 100 pizza spots in the U.S.
Two Wisconsin pizzeria's made Yelp's list of the top 100 pizza spots in the U.S. and one of them is in Milwaukee!
CBS 58
Advocates react to violent weekend, discuss how we can reduce youth crime
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As the city grapples with the violence impacting our youth, those who work day-to-day with young people discuss what can be done to help keep kids off the streets. "Every time you look at the numbers [they're] bigger and greater, the person doing the crime is...
