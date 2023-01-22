ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

New MIAD exhibit puts the spotlight on incarcerated artists

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Art Against the Odds is now open at Milwaukee's Institute of Art and Design (MIAD). The exhibit showcases art created by the men and women in prisons across Wisconsin. The art varies from skilled painters using their talents while behind bars to those looking for a...
Step up (and eat brunch) to support Lopez Bakery, which has fallen on hard times

A longtime family-owned bakery and restaurant is going through some tough times. Lopez Bakery and Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., announced on social media yesterday that they would be closing indefinitely. The closing is due to a number of unforeseen circumstances, including recent flooding at the bakery, the failure of their bakery oven and a series of recent family tragedies, including the recent passing of their nephew, Michael.
Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
Making the most of winter at Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center

WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With snow on the way, the chance has finally arrived to take part in some winter fun with Waukesha's Retzer Nature Center being a possible destination. From hiking to outdoor classroom activities to planetarium shows, the Retzer Nature Center aims to offer something for kids...
Don’t Crap Where You Eat

Dear Ruthie is proudly brought to you by C3 Designs — Award Winning Fine Jewelry. C3 Designs offers a variety of services performed in-house, including custom jewelry design, jewelry and watch repair, appraisal, pearl and bead stringing, engraving and flip guards. C3 Designs is the winner of the Jewelers of America 2019 CASE Award.
Previewing the NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While the winter weather usually keeps homeowners in Milwaukee from taking on major outdoor home improvement projects, it is not too early to prepare for the spring thaw-out. The NARI Milwaukee Spring Home Improvement Show is taking place from Feb. 17 - 19, featuring projects for...
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Bolo 🐾

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Wisconsin Humane Society has introduced a Pet of the Week with an adorable face that can light up a room. Angela Speed from WHS joined us on Tuesday, Jan. 24 to introduce Bolo to Milwaukee! He's a three-year-old dog currently available for adoption at the WHS Milwaukee campus.
AmeriCorps discusses report on volunteering trends in the U.S.

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every two years, AmeriCorps releases its Civic Engagement and Volunteering Survey which details volunteering trends throughout the nation. The goal is to showcase and understand how people can make a difference in their communities. Michael D. Smith, Chief Executive Officer of AmeriCorps joined us on Wednesday,...
Inside BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses’ 95-Year Local Legacy

BILTRITE Furniture-Leather-Mattresses has been a staple in southeastern Wisconsin for nearly a century. In 1928, Irwin Kerns opened what was then called BILTRITE Upholstery, manufacturing and selling custom made sofas out of a small storefront on Third Street and Garfield. Over 20 years, the business grew enough that Kerns moved into a five-story building on Mitchell Street in 1948. That same year, he renamed the shop BILTRITE Furniture to reflect its growing inventory.
Girl Scout cookie season begins Feb. 1 🍪

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- While Christmas cookie season ended a month ago, the next major cookie season is right around the corner. Girl Scout cookies go on sale Feb. 1 and can be purchased from local Girl Scouts, at cookie booths throughout the area and online. To discuss this year's...
