Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai
Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
Lil Baby Seemingly Responds To Chief Keef’s BM Claiming She’s Pregnant With His Child
Lil Baby says “stop with the false narratives” after Slim Danger suggests she’s pregnant with his child. After the mother of Chief Keef’s child claimed that she was pregnant with Lil Baby’s baby, the It’s Only Me rapper cleared the air. Earlier this week,...
Lil Baby’s Son Jason Iced Out With 2 Incredible Pendants Totalling Over 7 Carats
The “My Turn” artist had the luxury pieces made at Icebox Diamonds & Watches. They’re facing criticism from the general public right now, but for the most part, being a “nepo baby” comes with endless perks. From TV and movie roles offered out without any real skill to the most incredible wardrobes, often gifted free from major brands, the life of luxury certainly sounds like a good one. Most recently, Lil Baby’s 7-year-old son, Jason Armani Jones, proved that you don’t even need to have completed elementary school to reap the full benefits.
Bobby Lytes Doubles Down On Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy: “I Said What I Said”
Bobby Lytes responds after Chrisean Rock says she’ll “take care” of him. Chrisean Rock continues to make headlines, especially now that she’s a mom-to-be. The controversial viral figure revealed that she was pregnant with Blueface’s baby, though the rapper denied he’s the father. Regardless of his position, Rock is intent on keeping the baby after suffering fertility issues due to several abortions.
Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere
Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu
The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
Akon Clowned For His Hair Piece
The Senegalese-American star’s new hairdo garnered some wild and hilarious reactions on Twitter. So many people online are clowning Akon for his hair in a recent picture with Fat Joe and Ja Rule in Dubai. Moreover, the aforementioned MCs posted a pic of them together on Instagram, although Akon hasn’t posted anything yet. While they couldn’t comment on his account, people took to other corners of social media to joke about the singer’s hairstyle.
Chrisean Rock’s Therapy Session Finds Her Getting Real About Childhood Trauma
The 22-year-old is finally taking concerned fans’ advice and seeking help for her mental health. Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship with Blueface is sheer entertainment for some, but incredibly painful to watch for others. The duo is undeniably talented at making money. However, they also have a history of physical violence within their union, and with outsiders.
Karrueche Tran Shares Tribute For Her Late Father
Karrueche Tran has revealed that her father recently passed away. Karrueche Tran has shared a tribute for her later father, DeVon Minters, who passed away, last week. The actress shared the statement while she was at Sundance Film Festival. “The past seven says have been tough…receiving the call I always...
Dana Tran Shares Lunar New Year Photos Of Diddy’s Baby
Sean Combs’ baby mama posted some adorable snaps of her with her baby girl. Diddy’s baby mama Dana Tran just posted some Lunar New Year pictures of her and their daughter, Love. When the Bad Boy mogul revealed her to the world, many were surprised and buzzed about his seventh child. Still, however the discourse goes, it’s nothing that some adorable pictures can’t fix.
Quando Rondo Unveils New Single “Long Live Pabb”
Quando Rondo pays homage to his late friend in his new single “Long Live Pabb.”. This week, the Georgia rapper unveiled his latest single in dedication to Lul Pab. “Long Live Pabb” showcases Quando Rondo’s vulnerability even further as he reflects on the passing of his friend. However, the song also looks at the dangers that follow rappers, especially those with ties to the streets. He expresses remorse for not riding in bulletproof vehicles while also reflecting on what would’ve gone differently.
Tyga Reflects On Early Days With Lil Wayne: “I Learned The Hustle”
He inked a deal with Young Money over a decade ago, and now Tyga is sharing the lessons he learned from Weezy that new artists may need. The influence Lil Wayne has had on Hip Hop is unmatched, including personal relationships with artists like Tyga. Weezy is a certified GOAT in the industry and not only shaped his own career but helped others receive global success. In 2008, Tyga inked a deal with Young Money Entertainment that would change his life forever. While on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he spoke on lessons he learned from the Rap giant.
Chuck D Responds To Rick Rubin’s “60 Minutes” Comments
Chuck D defended Rick Rubin on Twitter after the legendary producer admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”. Chuck D took to Twitter to defend the legendary music producer Rick Rubin after his recent appearance on 60 Minutes. During the interview, Rubin admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”. “No....
Big Boogie Prepares For “Definition Of Big Dude” Mixtape With “Twelve Four” Single
Big Boogie is on a roll already this year, following his previously released “Outside” single with another track today (January 24). The latest release, called “Twelve Four,” is due to appear on the rhymer’s forthcoming mixtape. According to a press release, Yo Gotti’s protégé will...
Rick Ross Says He’s Afraid To Own A Tesla Because He Might Get Hacked
Rick Ross says he’s afraid that the government would hack his Tesla if he bought one. Rick Ross says that he’s apprehensive about owning a Tesla because he’s afraid the government will hack into it. He explained his reasoning during a video shared on Instagram, earlier this week.
Ice Spice Says People Now Ask Her To Buy Them Houses
She’s signed a record deal, released her EP, and has a hit track under her belt. It was only a matter of time before people asked for favors. She was recently spotted in the VIP at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, but not too long ago, Ice Spice was just another aspiring artist from the Bronx. Thanks to a little thing called TikTok, her “Munch (Feelin U)” record exploded on social media. Ice captured the attention of 10K Projects and Capitol Records, changing her life for the better in ways she only imagined. Still, she says she’s just a regular girl from New York City.
