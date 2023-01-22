ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long & Terrence J Link Up After Beyoncé’s Concert In Dubai

Several social media users have been clowning Ime Udoka as the “You People” actress continues to get her lick back following his cheating scandal. Nia Long’s recent heartbreak isn’t stopping her from living her best life. In the latter half of 2022, the 52-year-old uncovered the truth about her ex-fiancé, Ime Udoka’s infidelities in their relationship. Much to the pleasure of several famous figures, she left the basketball coach behind in wake of all the drama.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lil Baby’s Son Jason Iced Out With 2 Incredible Pendants Totalling Over 7 Carats

The “My Turn” artist had the luxury pieces made at Icebox Diamonds & Watches. They’re facing criticism from the general public right now, but for the most part, being a “nepo baby” comes with endless perks. From TV and movie roles offered out without any real skill to the most incredible wardrobes, often gifted free from major brands, the life of luxury certainly sounds like a good one. Most recently, Lil Baby’s 7-year-old son, Jason Armani Jones, proved that you don’t even need to have completed elementary school to reap the full benefits.
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Lytes Doubles Down On Chrisean Rock’s Pregnancy: “I Said What I Said”

Bobby Lytes responds after Chrisean Rock says she’ll “take care” of him. Chrisean Rock continues to make headlines, especially now that she’s a mom-to-be. The controversial viral figure revealed that she was pregnant with Blueface’s baby, though the rapper denied he’s the father. Regardless of his position, Rock is intent on keeping the baby after suffering fertility issues due to several abortions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock Socks Former Stylist At “Baddies West” Red Carpet Premiere

Chrisean Rock gets into it with a woman on the red carpet of “Baddies West.”. After announcing her pregnancy and subsequently getting into an altercation, Chrisean Rock got into another scuffle on Sunday night. This time, she swung on someone at the red carpet premiere of Baddies West. Chrisean...
hotnewhiphop.com

Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu

The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
hotnewhiphop.com

Akon Clowned For His Hair Piece

The Senegalese-American star’s new hairdo garnered some wild and hilarious reactions on Twitter. So many people online are clowning Akon for his hair in a recent picture with Fat Joe and Ja Rule in Dubai. Moreover, the aforementioned MCs posted a pic of them together on Instagram, although Akon hasn’t posted anything yet. While they couldn’t comment on his account, people took to other corners of social media to joke about the singer’s hairstyle.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chrisean Rock’s Therapy Session Finds Her Getting Real About Childhood Trauma

The 22-year-old is finally taking concerned fans’ advice and seeking help for her mental health. Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship with Blueface is sheer entertainment for some, but incredibly painful to watch for others. The duo is undeniably talented at making money. However, they also have a history of physical violence within their union, and with outsiders.
hotnewhiphop.com

Karrueche Tran Shares Tribute For Her Late Father

Karrueche Tran has revealed that her father recently passed away. Karrueche Tran has shared a tribute for her later father, DeVon Minters, who passed away, last week. The actress shared the statement while she was at Sundance Film Festival. “The past seven says have been tough…receiving the call I always...
hotnewhiphop.com

Dana Tran Shares Lunar New Year Photos Of Diddy’s Baby

Sean Combs’ baby mama posted some adorable snaps of her with her baby girl. Diddy’s baby mama Dana Tran just posted some Lunar New Year pictures of her and their daughter, Love. When the Bad Boy mogul revealed her to the world, many were surprised and buzzed about his seventh child. Still, however the discourse goes, it’s nothing that some adorable pictures can’t fix.
hotnewhiphop.com

Quando Rondo Unveils New Single “Long Live Pabb”

Quando Rondo pays homage to his late friend in his new single “Long Live Pabb.”. This week, the Georgia rapper unveiled his latest single in dedication to Lul Pab. “Long Live Pabb” showcases Quando Rondo’s vulnerability even further as he reflects on the passing of his friend. However, the song also looks at the dangers that follow rappers, especially those with ties to the streets. He expresses remorse for not riding in bulletproof vehicles while also reflecting on what would’ve gone differently.
GEORGIA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyga Reflects On Early Days With Lil Wayne: “I Learned The Hustle”

He inked a deal with Young Money over a decade ago, and now Tyga is sharing the lessons he learned from Weezy that new artists may need. The influence Lil Wayne has had on Hip Hop is unmatched, including personal relationships with artists like Tyga. Weezy is a certified GOAT in the industry and not only shaped his own career but helped others receive global success. In 2008, Tyga inked a deal with Young Money Entertainment that would change his life forever. While on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he spoke on lessons he learned from the Rap giant.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chuck D Responds To Rick Rubin’s “60 Minutes” Comments

Chuck D defended Rick Rubin on Twitter after the legendary producer admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”. Chuck D took to Twitter to defend the legendary music producer Rick Rubin after his recent appearance on 60 Minutes. During the interview, Rubin admitted to knowing “nothing about music.”. “No....
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice Spice Says People Now Ask Her To Buy Them Houses

She’s signed a record deal, released her EP, and has a hit track under her belt. It was only a matter of time before people asked for favors. She was recently spotted in the VIP at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, but not too long ago, Ice Spice was just another aspiring artist from the Bronx. Thanks to a little thing called TikTok, her “Munch (Feelin U)” record exploded on social media. Ice captured the attention of 10K Projects and Capitol Records, changing her life for the better in ways she only imagined. Still, she says she’s just a regular girl from New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy