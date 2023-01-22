He inked a deal with Young Money over a decade ago, and now Tyga is sharing the lessons he learned from Weezy that new artists may need. The influence Lil Wayne has had on Hip Hop is unmatched, including personal relationships with artists like Tyga. Weezy is a certified GOAT in the industry and not only shaped his own career but helped others receive global success. In 2008, Tyga inked a deal with Young Money Entertainment that would change his life forever. While on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, he spoke on lessons he learned from the Rap giant.

