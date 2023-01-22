Read full article on original website
Related
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
theaggie.org
Northern California repeatedly struck by intense storms and power outages
UC Davis professors and alumnus explain the weather pattern hitting the Bay Area and Central Valley. To begin the new year, high-impact rainstorms have struck the northern coasts of California, leading to seemingly endless precipitation in the Bay Area and Central Valley. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at the Institute of Environment and Sustainability at UCLA and a UC Davis alum, highlighted the unanticipated intensity of the storm despite the weather forecasts on news media in a recent blog post.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake gives parts of Bay Area a shake
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake gave the South Bay a gentle shake Monday morning, waking some from sleep, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
SFGate
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday evening include:. Napa County's economy is unlikely to return to its pre-pandemic growth rate in the next two years as the county grapples with global economic instability and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a Sonoma State University economist said Tuesday.
3.6 magnitude earthquake jolts South Bay awake
The week got off to a shaky start for parts of Santa Clara County as a 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook the region early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake occurred just before 6 a.m. It was centered approximately 5 miles from San Martin, seven miles from Gilroy and Morgan Hill and 26 miles from San Jose. The earthquake, which had a depth of 5.7 kilometers,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.7-magnitude earthquake rattles Northern California awake, geologists say
A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Santa Clara County area in California, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The nearly 4-mile deep quake hit about 5 1/2 miles from San Martin at 5:58 a.m. Monday, Jan. 23, according to the USGS. More than 200 people from as far away as Santa Rosa...
KMJ
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
SFGate
Sf Muni Bus Route Impacted By Staffing Shortage
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The 31 Balboa bus route in San Francisco was running with delays Monday morning, SF Muni said in an alert at 7:42 a.m. The agency said staffing issues are impacting the route. Adjustments are being made to minimize the impact to riders. Copyright © 2023 Bay City...
KRON4
Roads close due to ‘major police activity’ in Oakley
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — The City of Oakley announced there is “major police activity” taking place at a busy intersection on Wednesday afternoon, according to a post from the city. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area of Empire Avenue and Laurel Road. The road is...
3.7-magnitude earthquake shakes Santa Clara County
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A 3.7-magnitude earthquake shook the mountains east of San Martin Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The earthquake happened just before 6 a.m. about 5.6 miles northeast of San Martin in the Diablo Range. It reached a depth of just over 3.5 miles. No damage or […]
'A reminder to not go off the trails': 2 hikers rescued in SF's Fort Funston
"These two individuals are fortunate that this rescue ended with no injuries."
SFGate
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, was set to make his first court appearance Wednesday but it...
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
Berkeley's popular Boichik Bagels plans to open another Bay Area location
It's going to be a big year for the West Coast's favorite bagel.
Silicon Valley
San Jose: Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich shop closes
Northern California’s first Earl of Sandwich has shut its doors. The San Jose shop had opened five years ago on Santa Clara Street downtown with such popular sandwiches as The Original 1762 (roast beef, cheddar, horseradish sauce) and the Holiday Turkey (turkey, cornbread stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy), along with wraps, salads and new offerings like the Spicy BBQ Brisket and the Caribbean Jerk.
Comments / 0