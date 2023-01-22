ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Radio

On Wednesday, NJ counts the homeless population

A count in 2022 recorded more than 8,700 individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the Garden State. Advocates expect an even higher number to be recorded for 2023. Wednesday marks a statewide "Point-in-Time" count of individuals and households who are homeless. Volunteers, advocates, nonprofits, and others are hitting databases and the streets in order to get a tally of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals.
wrnjradio.com

NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool

NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
Bridget Mulroy

NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed

Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
TAPinto.net

Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest

NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest.  Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
TAPinto.net

NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment

TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
beckersasc.com

AMA opposes New Jersey bill that would expand scope of practice for advanced practice nurses

New Jersey lawmakers are considering legislation that would give certified registered nurse anesthetists the ability to provide anesthesia without a physician present, according to a Jan. 25 report from the American Medical Association. The legislation would also give advanced practice nurses the ability to prescribe medication. However some medical groups,...
camdencounty.com

SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March

(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
Jersey Shore Online

Local Homeless To Be Counted; Those Lost Were Remembered

OCEAN COUNTY – As social workers are getting ready to count how many homeless people there are in each community, they also said goodbye to those they lost last year. The Point In Time counts are at the end of January. It’s when sheltered – and unsheltered – homeless people are counted at various locations where they are known to gather. Although some homeless try to stay off the grid, these counts provide a reasonably accurate number of how many men, women, and children have no permanent housing.
wrnjradio.com

Murphy administration expands capacity of New Jersey’s behavioral healthcare workforce through student loan repayment incentive

NEW JERSEY – The Murphy Administration today announced that the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in...
NJ.com

America’s Grow-a-Row receives $100K grant from Bayer Fund

For the second consecutive year, America’s Grow-a-Row has received a grant for $100,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., which will be used to increase access to nourishing fresh produce for people who are struggling with food insecurity in New Jersey and the surrounding region.
NJ.com

NJ.com

