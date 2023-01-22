Read full article on original website
On Wednesday, NJ counts the homeless population
A count in 2022 recorded more than 8,700 individuals experiencing homelessness throughout the Garden State. Advocates expect an even higher number to be recorded for 2023. Wednesday marks a statewide "Point-in-Time" count of individuals and households who are homeless. Volunteers, advocates, nonprofits, and others are hitting databases and the streets in order to get a tally of both sheltered and unsheltered individuals.
wrnjradio.com
NJ Departments of Community Affairs, Health and Environmental Protection launch expanded potential lead exposure mapping tool
NEW JERSEY – New Jersey’s Department of Community Affairs (DCA), in partnership with the Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Tuesday announced the launch of an expanded version of the Potential Lead Exposure Mapping or PLEM tool, which provides new publicly available data that indicate potential sources of lead exposure.
Many NJ patients losing doctors to ‘concierge’ medicine. What is that?
😷 Membership-based care gives you more direct access to a physician. 💊 Yearly fees don't always have to be paid in full. 👨⚕️ Your personal insurance is still needed to cover visits and procedures. "The max you'll ever wait in this office is five...
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
Medical Experts from RWJBarnabas Health Discuss Causes of Sudden Cardiac Arrest
NEW JERSEY – Over the past few weeks, the news has been flooded with details and updates about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old Buffalo Bills safety who, during a Jan. 2 game, collapsed on the field and went into sudden cardiac arrest. Cardiac arrest is the sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness; it can be caused by a heart attack but not all sudden cardiac arrest are caused by heart attacks. According to medical experts from RWJBarnabas Health, when someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest, their heart stops pumping blood and the lack of blood flow to the brain and other organs can cause one to...
NJ Behavioral Healthcare Professionals Can Now Apply for up to $180,000 in Student Loan Balance Repayment
TRENTON –New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program, announced Governor Murphy's office. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in order to further Governor Phil Murphy's ongoing goal of expanding access to mental health care on behalf of New Jersey residents. Through funding in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget last June and a law signed by Governor Murphy last year, this career-specific loan redemption program was created to help address the critical shortage of behavioral health providers in the Garden State....
Hudson County to gauge size of homeless population in annual count
While some wet snow fell over Hudson County Wednesday, it followed a relatively dry, though cold, night. That was good news for the team of staff and volunteers who set out to gather data on the county’s homeless population in a comprehensive once-a-year event. The statewide “point in time...
Helpful Advice If You Still Have Your Old New Jersey Plates
If you've ever had to get Jersey plates on your vehicle, do you know what you're supposed to do with your old plates?. Here's a pro tip for you; you aren't supposed to hold onto your old vehicle plates or toss them in the trash. For some, this may seem...
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
beckersasc.com
AMA opposes New Jersey bill that would expand scope of practice for advanced practice nurses
New Jersey lawmakers are considering legislation that would give certified registered nurse anesthetists the ability to provide anesthesia without a physician present, according to a Jan. 25 report from the American Medical Association. The legislation would also give advanced practice nurses the ability to prescribe medication. However some medical groups,...
Families desperately searching N.J. city for 2 women missing for weeks | Calavia-Robertson
It had only been five minutes since we’d met, and Tamika Owens was already crying. But really, how could she not? There we were standing in the middle of a cold, mostly empty parking lot in Newark talking about the daughter she has no clue where to find. Tamika’s...
Concerns about COVID continue in NJ, but most reject required masking, social distancing
🔵New Jerseyans don't want to see masking and social distancing guidelines return. 🔵Poll finds 27% of New Jerseyans remain "very concerned" about COVID. 🔵People are less interested in getting booster shots. Are you concerned about COVID making somebody in your family really sick?. A Monmouth University Poll...
Dentist’s mistake during 1997 root canal led to decades of pain for N.J. man, lawsuit says
A man has filed suit against a dental practice in Monmouth County, claiming he suffered for more than 20 years after the dentist allegedly broke a file in his gums during a root canal procedure. Christopher Rooney, 41, of North Carolina, was a 16-year-old living in New Jersey when he...
N.J. used COVID funds for SUVs to ferry Murphy, officials. See where else the money went.
Much of the federal coronavirus relief money went to help hospitals, assistance programs, and counties in New Jersey recover and rebuild after the pandemic. The state government also used more than half a million dollars to buy SUVs to carry Gov. Phil Murphy and state officials around the state.
camdencounty.com
SNAP Benefits Amount to Change in March
(Camden, NJ) – As the SNAP federal emergency allotment from COVID-19 is set to expire on March 1, households may see a change in monthly benefit amounts. During the COVID-19 pandemic, households received higher allotments for SNAP but on March 1, households will begin receiving their regular payments. Seeing that families and individuals continue to face difficulty affording food, Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in June 2022 to establish the State SNAP Minimum Benefit Program that ensured that SNAP recipients receive at least $50 per month in assistance when the federal emergency allotments end. New Jersey is the first state to set a minimum benefit, which required an $18 million investment of state funds.
Local Homeless To Be Counted; Those Lost Were Remembered
OCEAN COUNTY – As social workers are getting ready to count how many homeless people there are in each community, they also said goodbye to those they lost last year. The Point In Time counts are at the end of January. It’s when sheltered – and unsheltered – homeless people are counted at various locations where they are known to gather. Although some homeless try to stay off the grid, these counts provide a reasonably accurate number of how many men, women, and children have no permanent housing.
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration expands capacity of New Jersey’s behavioral healthcare workforce through student loan repayment incentive
NEW JERSEY – The Murphy Administration today announced that the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) is now accepting applications for the Behavioral Healthcare Provider Loan Redemption Program. The purpose of the program is to help recruit and maintain a qualified workforce of behavioral healthcare professionals in...
There are 400 asylum seekers on a job training class waitlist; Staten Island group is asking for more support
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Yesenia Mata, executive director of Stapleton-based community organization La Colmena, has been working tirelessly to help recent asylum seekers get jobs so they can start a new life in this country. So much so, word has spread of a La Colmena-sponsored course that certifies people for...
Indian citizen sentenced to 15 months for defrauding victims
The suspect picked up $340,000 from victims of law enforcement impersonation scams.
America’s Grow-a-Row receives $100K grant from Bayer Fund
For the second consecutive year, America’s Grow-a-Row has received a grant for $100,000 from Bayer Fund, a philanthropic arm of Bayer in the U.S., which will be used to increase access to nourishing fresh produce for people who are struggling with food insecurity in New Jersey and the surrounding region.
