Utah State

The IUP Panel on the legislative session and classified documents

By Glen Mills
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – The Utah State Legislature kicked off the session and got right to work on some controversial bills.

Former Salt Lake City Councilman Charlie Luke and former House Speaker Greg Hughes weigh in on the first week of the legislative session and classified documents.

