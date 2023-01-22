ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners offer 2024 4-Star DL Charleston Collins

By John Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jYtNV_0kNN4IBk00

The Sooners 2024 recruiting efforts are picking up steam as they head east of the Ouachita Mountains to Little Rock in their latest pursuit. On Saturday, they issued an offer to 2024 four-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins.

Collins is a powerfully disruptive player from the defensive interior. He’s able to win with a bull rush and has the quickness and athleticism to scoot past offensive linemen. He can be deployed as a three-technique defensive tackle, lined up between the tackle and the guard, in four-man fronts, or as a defensive end (five-technique) in a three-man front.

The Sooners will have a tough battle on their hands in this recruitment. LSU looks to have the early lead for Collins, but he’s also being pursued by Alabama, Georgia, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, and Texas A&M. One wildcard is Colorado. Not a defensive line destination, but Deion Sanders has the gravitational pull to begin to make it such.

Charleston Collins’ Recruiting Profile

Projections

  • Only two Rivals Futurecasts have been submitted, and both favor LSU.
  • On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has LSU as the prohibitive favorite to land Charleston Collins.
  • 247Sports analysts are split on where Charelston Collins will land. The most recent predictions from November favor LSU.

Film

Hudl

Rating

Stars Overall State Position

ESPN — — — —

Rivals 4 — — —

247Sports 3 — 3 25

247 Composite 4 232 3 24

On3 Recruiting 4 132 2 10

On3 Consensus 4 249 3 20

Vitals

Hometown Little Rock, Ar.

Projected Position DL

Height 6-5

Weight 257 lbs

Notable Offers

Per 247Sports

  • Maryland
  • Miami
  • Missouri
  • Ole Miss

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

