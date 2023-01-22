ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

NJ.com

Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic

St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 25

Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 23. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Jan. 25:
NJ.com

Girls Basketball: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Jan. 24

The 2022-23 girls basketball season is continues to roll along. The state tournament is looming, and teams are finishing up their conference and division schedules, while also gearing up for county tournaments. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in each conference...
NJ.com

Fleming drops 41 to spark Timothy Christian past Metuchen - Boys basketball recap

Jalen Fleming erupted for 41 points, his second 40-point effort in five games, to lead Timothy Christian to a 68-42 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Fleming made 12 field goals, including two from long range, and connected on 15-of-18 attempts from the foul line as he came up just two points shy of the career-high 43 he had earlier this month. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
METUCHEN, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap

Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

