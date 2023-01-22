Read full article on original website
Group 1 girls basketball powerhouse banned from state tournament after altercation
Woodbury, one of the state’s Group 1 championship contenders, has been disqualified from the state tournament after the team was hit with seven disqualifications after stepping on the court following a bench-clearing incident during the Thundering Herd’s contest against Delran last Wednesday, Woodbury athletic director Dan Howey told NJ Advance Media on Monday.
Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic
St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
Boys Basketball: North Jersey Interscholastic Conference Players of the Week for Jan. 25
Each week, NJ Advance Media will select five Players of the Week in every conference, highlighting the best individual efforts in that area. These first selections are made from games played between Tuesday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 23. The decisions are ours to make, but feel free to send any nominations to the email address listed below. Here are the Players of the Week in the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference for Jan. 25:
Holy Cross Prep tops Pennsauken - Boys basketball recap
Latrell Bullock scored 21 points to lead Holy Cross Prep as it defeated Pennsauken 54-34 in Delran. Holy Cross Prep (10-6) held a 28-22 lead at the half and outscored Pennsauken 26-12 in the second half, including a 15-4 run in the fourth quarter to close out the game. Luke...
Girls Basketball: Statewide and conference stat leaders through Jan. 24
The 2022-23 girls basketball season is continues to roll along. The state tournament is looming, and teams are finishing up their conference and division schedules, while also gearing up for county tournaments. Below are the season stat leaders in five categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals in each conference...
Girls Ice Hockey: Top single-game stat leaders for January 25
We’ve looked at plenty of stat leaderboards based on the entire season, but what about the best single-game performances?. We’re here to answer that.
Girls Basketball: Hill (PA) overcomes Lawrenceville’s O’Keefe, Dora
Hill (PA) overcame the scoring efforts of Lawrenceville’s Anna O’Keefe and Hayla Dora to pick up a 67-59 victory, in Pottstown, PA.
Kohler pours in 23 as Highland Park tops South River - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Kohler dropped a game-high 23 points to go with six rebounds as she sparked Highland Park to a 50-47 win over South River in Highland Park. The game was tied after three quarters before Highland Park outscored the visitors 17-14 in the fourth to improve to 9-7. Kohler made...
Trenton Catholic holds off Westampton Tech - Girls basketball recap
Ciani Thompson hit three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 17 points to lead Trenton Catholic past Westampton Tech 56-49 in Trenton. The hosts built an 11-point lead after three quarters and fought off a comeback attempt by Westampton Tech in the final period to even their record at 6-6. Mayah...
Mosley, Bridgeton girls basketball top Buena, division title within sight (PHOTOS)
The first season as a head coach has gone surprisingly well for Tom Zoyac. After 17 games, his Bridgeton High girls’ basketball team has 14 victories and sits atop the Cape-Atlantic League United Division with an unblemished mark through eight division contests. It’s certainly not something he saw coming.
Fleming drops 41 to spark Timothy Christian past Metuchen - Boys basketball recap
Jalen Fleming erupted for 41 points, his second 40-point effort in five games, to lead Timothy Christian to a 68-42 win over Metuchen in Metuchen. Fleming made 12 field goals, including two from long range, and connected on 15-of-18 attempts from the foul line as he came up just two points shy of the career-high 43 he had earlier this month. He also pulled down 10 rebounds.
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
State tournament classifications, regions for the 2022-23 girls wrestling season
The sites for the 2023 girls wrestling tournament — as well as the classifications for each region have been announced by the NJSIAA. For the first time, there will be four regions — North 1, North 2, Central and South. Prior to this year, there were two regions.
Life Center defeats Phelps (PA) - Boys basketball recap
Reggie Dillard tallied 20 points and 10 assists to help lift Life Center past Phelps (PA) in Florence. Daniel Gospodinov recorded a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds for Life Center (13-8) while Keith Brown Jr. added 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. Life Center’s Christian Kelly also...
Mastery Camden holds off Camden Academy Charter - Boys basketball recap
Kamar Goodhall scored 15 points but it was not enough as Mastery Camden beat Camden Academy Charter 63-54 in Camden. Julius Dominguez had 13 points, Michael Morton added 11 and Daniel Casasola 10 for Camden Academy.
Spitzer shoots Hillsborough past Watchung Hills - Boys basketball recap
Ben Spitzer made a career-high seven 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Hillsborough defeated Watchung Hills, 54-51, in Hillsborough. Jayden Green scored 11 points and Philip Unagust added nine for Hillsborough (10-5), which trailed 31-28 at halftime. For Watchung Hills, Aleck Graf scored a career-high 28 points, making six...
Boys Basketball: Check out these can’t-miss games for Jan. 23-29
It’s hard to believe that it’s almost tournament time for New Jersey high school boys basketball teams. Whether it’s conference tournaments or county showdowns, we’re getting closer to the start of the state playoffs. There have already been plenty of big games and terrific individual performances,...
Barriento, Millville stay hot with win over Bridgeton - Boys basketball recap
Jabbar Barriento knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and scored a game-high 19 points as Millville defeated Bridgeton 71-45 in Bridgeton. Khalon Foster added 16 points for Millville, which won its fourth straight and raised its record to 12-4. Jameel Purnell scored 18 points for Bridgeton (3-15). The N.J. High...
Ice Hockey: No. 11 Bergen Catholic tops No. 5 Gloucester Catholic, continues turnaround
The Gordon Conference can be pretty unforgiving for younger players. You see the best of the best on almost a nightly basis.
WATCH LIVE: No. 2 Bergen Catholic wrestles trio of national powers on NJ.com this week
Bergen Catholic, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, continues to test itself with a tough dual schedule. On Wednesday, the Crusaders host No. 3 St. Joseph (Mont.) before two more national powers await. They will also welcome Wyoming Seminary (PA) to Oradell on Friday and then Blair on Saturday....
