Utah State

Why Rep. Chris Stewart is running a bill to keep children off social media

By Glen Mills
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Representative Chris Stewart (R-Utah) is introducing a bill that would ban children under 16 from social media platforms.

Stewart joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to explain the need for the bill and how it will work.

