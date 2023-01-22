Why Rep. Chris Stewart is running a bill to keep children off social media
SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) — Representative Chris Stewart (R-Utah) is introducing a bill that would ban children under 16 from social media platforms.
Stewart joins us this week on Inside Utah Politics to explain the need for the bill and how it will work.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.
Comments / 4