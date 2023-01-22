Read full article on original website
Walmart is Permanently Closing a Location in Howell MillBryan DijkhuizenHowell, NJ
NJ Family Pulls Out of Goddard Pre-School in Wall Township After School Neglects Serious HazardsBridget MulroyWall Township, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Buda lifts Southern to shutout over Lacey - Ice hockey recap
Andrew Buda scored a goal and an assist as Southern blanked Lacey 4-0 in Toms River. Julia Wheeler had a pair of assists in the win. Nicholas Wheelr, Ben Gautier and Matthew Brock added solo goals. Aidan rowland stopped all 21 shots he faced.
Six more wrestlers join New Jersey’s 100-win club despite COVID limits in 2020-2021
When NJ.com started compiling wrestlers reaching the 100-win plateau, it appeared the season nearly wiped out by COVID-19 in 2020-2012 would greatly reduce the number of wrestlers hitting the century mark. In some cases, it has. However, in many others, wrestlers are hitting the coveted milestone of 100 career victories...
Oakcrest holds off Cape May Tech - Boys basketball recap
Tyler Dillie contributed 13 points in a losing effort as Oakcrest earned a 60-39 road win against Cape May Tech in Cape May Court house. Colin Gary added eiht points for Tech. Oakcrest statistics were not reported.
Who are the best juniors in N.J. girls basketball? Our picks, your votes
Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors last week and now we’re moving onto the top juniors in the Garden State. These lists, which are clearly subjective, are compiled by a combination of performance, statistics and our reporters’ evaluation.
Who are the best girls ice hockey juniors and seniors in N.J.? Send us your nomination now!
Over the next two weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. Our first look will highlight the top upperclassmen in New Jersey. We’re looking at you, juniors and seniors!. We’re now accepting nominations for...
Boys Basketball: Henry Hudson fends off Lakewood for one point victory
Henry Hudson held on in the end for a narrow, 43-42 victory over Lakewood, in Lakewood. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Boys Ice Hockey: Haar leads Ocean Township past Manasquan
Alex Haar tallied two goals and two assists to lead Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth to a 5-3 win over Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. The game was knotted up at two going into the third period, when Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (9-3-2) scored three unanswered goals. Haar had two of them, while Paul Elia also had a goal in the third.
Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic
St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap
Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
These 3 N.J. chefs were just named James Beard Awards semifinalists
Three New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Shigeru Fukuyoshi, a chef at Sagami in Collingswood, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. The national award is given to “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs
Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million
TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Second egg spotted in N.J. bald eagle nest (VIDEO)
New Jersey’s bald eagle population is continuing to rise. Another bald eagle egg was recently spotted at Duke Farms in Hillsborough Township. It’s the second egg caught on the nature preserve’s livestream for 2023. The nest’s eggs are another sign of the soaring bald eagle population in...
N.J. town faces second lawsuit opposing warehouse-friendly redevelopment area
Resistance to warehouse development in Harrison Township led to a second civil lawsuit filed Saturday in Gloucester County seeking to invalidate a redevelopment plan critics say facilitates massive warehouses, according to court filings. The complaint was brought by Holding Smith, Inc. and Holding Sons & Daughters, Inc., the entities which...
NJ Powerball Winner Takes Home $50K At Lucky Convenience Store
One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Power Ball drawn on Monday, Jan. 23. The second-tier prize was worth $50,000. That winning ticket was sold at Lucky Convenience, 2940 U.S. 9, Howell in Monmouth County. The winning numbers for the Monday, Jan. 23,...
N.J. man who stalked, killed co-worker on lunch break sentenced to 55 years
A former Lindenwold man who admitted viciously stabbing a co-worker to death in Middlesex County after she went home for lunch was sentenced Monday to 55 years in state prison. Kenneth Saal, 33, pleaded guilty last year to killing Carolyn Byington, 26, in her Plainsboro apartment on June 10, 2019....
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
