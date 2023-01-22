ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnegat Township, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Who are the best juniors in N.J. girls basketball? Our picks, your votes

Our next installment of our best players in each classification has arrived. We began with seniors last week and now we’re moving onto the top juniors in the Garden State. These lists, which are clearly subjective, are compiled by a combination of performance, statistics and our reporters’ evaluation.
NJ.com

Boys Ice Hockey: Haar leads Ocean Township past Manasquan

Alex Haar tallied two goals and two assists to lead Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth to a 5-3 win over Manasquan-Point Pleasant Beach at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall. The game was knotted up at two going into the third period, when Ocean Township-Shore-Monmouth (9-3-2) scored three unanswered goals. Haar had two of them, while Paul Elia also had a goal in the third.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys Basketball: St. Augustine cruises past Wildwood Catholic

St. Augustine won big over Wildwood Catholic by a final of 73-40, in Richland. St. Augustine (13-3) snapped a short two game losing streak with the win. The Hermits had previously won six straight games. The Hermits picked up another Cape-Atlantic - National division win as well, and stayed in...
WILDWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Ewing edges out Notre Dame - Boys basketball recap

Darnelle Forrest led Ewing with 22 points as it defeated Notre Dame 53-45 in Ewing. Ewing (15-1) trailed 28-18 at the half, but outscored Notre Dame 34-17 in the second half to get the win. Naire Preston also had 12 points. Stesher Mathelier led Notre Dame (11-7) with 23 points.
EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

These 3 N.J. chefs were just named James Beard Awards semifinalists

Three New Jersey restaurants were named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards on Wednesday, including one national honor. Shigeru Fukuyoshi, a chef at Sagami in Collingswood, was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef. The national award is given to “a chef who sets high culinary standards and has served as a positive example for other food professionals, while contributing positively to their broader community.”
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. sanctuary helps seniors keep their dogs

Almost 12 years ago, Diane Nitto of Manalapan selected a caramel-colored mixed breed pup from a group of adoptable dogs at PetSmart in Freehold. She called him Reggie; he was 3 months old. The pair has been together ever since. Nitto, now 74, gushed, “Reggie is such a good dog...
FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million

TRENTON, NJ – One very lucky Mega Millions ticket purchased in Bergen County won $1,000,000 in yesterday’s drawing. The ticket was bought at Lawton Express on Bergen Boulevard in Ridgefield. The ticket matched all five of the five balls drawn to win the prize. The winning Mega Million numbers were: 33, 41, 47, 50, and 62. The Gold Mega Ball was 20, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04. The post NJ Mega Millions Ticket Wins $1 Million appeared first on Shore News Network.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

After multimillion-dollar renovation, N.J. go-kart ‘mega track’ reopens: Here’s a look inside

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – After launching a successful go-kart business in 2011 and hosting more than 2 million races since, RPM Raceway, located at 99 Caven Point Rd. in Jersey City, has expanded its New Jersey facility. Unveiling the new track this week, owners of the all-electric indoor entertainment venue say the upgraded multi-level karting track is now the state’s longest.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
237K+
Followers
142K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy