Tahoe Daily Tribune
Wind advisory, weekend snow on tap for Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Eastern winds will pick up Thursday creating rough conditions on Lake Tahoe and a snowstorm is materializing for this weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a lake wind advisory that goes into effect at 1 p.m. Wednesday and lasts through 10 a.m. Thursday for easterly winds ranging between 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Three-foot waves are possible which will create hazardous conditions for small boats, kayaks and paddle boards.
abc10.com
Inside Operation Sierra Storm: The latest updates on weather in South Lake Tahoe
Clear with little in the way of wind will mean lows near freezing with patchy fog and frost possible. Lake Tahoe will have lows near 10°.
abc10.com
When the rain and snow could return to Northern California
SACRAMENTO, Calif — It has now been a week since the last rain in Sacramento. Sunny skies, cold morning temperatures, patchy fog, and the occasional gusty day have been the main weather stories since the storm door shut. These conditions will continue the rest of the work week. Temperatures...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mail delivery resumes to previously impacted routes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Delivery has resumed in the south Meyers, North and South Upper Truckee neighborhoods and mail is no longer being held at the post office, officials said on Wednesday. The Postal Service said carriers are delivering to those locations daily. Carriers across the Tahoe Basin,...
Northern California to have near-freezing overnight temperatures Tuesday, can expect a possible ‘wet pattern’ next week
(KTXL) — Northern California is expected to have near-freezing overnight temperatures from Monday into Tuesday, and the first week of February could see a “wet pattern” in parts of California, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Sacramento area on Monday night and Tuesday early morning could reach as low as the low […]
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Endangered Sierra Nevada red fox discovered in national park
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Sierra Nevada red fox, which historically inhabited the upper elevations of the Sierra Nevada and Cascades in California and Oregon, has been detected near Taboose Pass, on the eastern boundary of Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park — a first for that region since the 1930s.
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In California
& the year that it happened.
Power outages can be expected ahead of wind advisory for most of Southern Nevada
The National Weather Service for Las Vegas issued a wind advisory for most counties in Southern Nevada until Monday afternoon.
andnowuknow.com
California Reservoir Levels Increase According to Drone Footage
CALIFORNIA - Avid readers of AndNowUKnow may be well aware of the recent storms impacting the state of California and their impact across several fresh produce categories. With the region encountering atmospheric rivers that have brought an onslaught of rain, wind, and snow, experts are exploring how the wet weather will affect the state’s long-term drought.
Bay Area rainfall totals are in after atmospheric rivers flooded California
Just how much precipitation did we get? Tons, according to the National Weather Service.
Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning Issued for The Southern California and Las Vegas Prone Zones for Damaging Winds; Details
Southern California Weather Force has issued the Enhanced Santa Ana Wind Warning for damaging Santa Ana Winds, arriving later this evening and peaking through the overnight and into Monday so for the maps and what level you are in with the SCWF Wind Model read on …
2 skiers sustain 'moderate-to-major injuries' in South Lake Tahoe avalanche
The skiers were airlifted to the hospital with "moderate-to-major injuries."
Lake Mead Water Shortage: Have Water Levels Risen?
The Colorado River reservoir is rapidly approaching deadpool level, which would stop electricity production at the Hoover Dam.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Free firewood program warms hearths while fighting fire, climate change (Opinion)
One of the best things about winter in the Sierra is the scent of wood burning in stoves and fireplaces, warming hearth and home. That smell reminds us of feeling warm in our homes on a cold winter night and is highlighted during the events that bring family and friends together. This year, some of that firewood may have come from a program working to reduce wildfire risk in our region, mitigate climate change, and protect the water resources that sustain native trout.
Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An alliance between governments and the commercial logging industry under the guise of fire management is decimating forests, wreaking ecological havoc, and exacerbating risks for people and property, according to scientists at odds with what they call archaic methods that are futile in controlling fires. “The Forest Service uses the term ‘thinning and fuel reduction,’ […] The post Scientist: Trees felled in vain in name of fire control appeared first on Nevada Current.
KCRA.com
Two of California’s largest reservoirs hit their highest level since the summer of 2020
California’s water supply has hit a new milestone for the year in the wake of three weeks of wet weather. Water levels at two of the state’s largest reservoirs are now at their highest point in 2.5 years, Chief Meteorologist Mark Finan said. (Video above: California's snowpack is...
SFGate
Snow consumes state Route 89 near South Lake Tahoe
Anyone looking to go sightseeing near South Lake Tahoe might have a bit more difficulty than usual thanks to the mounds of snow blanketing state Route 89, Caltrans said. The highway is still closed from Emerald State Park to Bliss State Park due to snow, according to Caltrans. Based on the photo, the road appears to be covered in several feet of snow — and it’s so dense, it’ll likely take days to clear out. Caltrans representatives did not immediately tell SFGATE when the highway would reopen next week. For now, those traveling from the Bay Area to Emerald Bay State Park can take Interstate 80 to state Route 89; anyone traveling from South Lake Tahoe to the park should drive around the entire lake via Route 50 and state Route 28.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
NV State Parks has $1 million available for outdoor recreation projects
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks has approximately $1 million available in federal funds for outdoor recreation development and acquisition projects through the Land and Water Conservation Fund program. All local governments, including counties, cities, towns, general improvement districts, and Native American tribal governments are...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO stressing importance of moving over
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Cold, quiet weather will continue through the week. Expect valley inversions, with some degradation of air quality at times. A few snow showers are possible this weekend, but no larger storms are expected. -Jeff. Discussions with Dad: Little...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 1/23: La Niña shows signs of ending. Is El Niño next?; Conservation groups criticize Water Board’s side deals for Delta water; Oil wells guzzle CA water while nearby residents can’t use tap; Folsom Lake expected to fill this summer; and more …
WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar from 11am to 12pm. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System January 2023 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought status and impacts, as well as a preview of current and developing climatic events (i.e., El Niño and La Niña). Click here to register.
