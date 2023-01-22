Read full article on original website
SLT CA
3d ago
keep giving pedroli probation!!?? he's always stealing for his next high! in and out of prison and y'all think it makes sense to just let him continue his routine.
KOLO TV Reno
Juveniles clash, bullets fly in Carson confrontation
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -sheriff’s investigators were still on the scene late Wednesday morning, gathering evidence to explain what happened at the dead end of Carmine Street on Carson’s northeast side 16 hours earlier. This much we know: at about 7 p.m. bullets were flying, and escaping cars...
KOLO TV Reno
Multiple teenagers arrested after Carson City shootout
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wednesday Update: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office says several teenagers were arrested in connection with the shooting Tuesday night. Authorities first received calls just after 7:00 p.m. about a shooting on Carmine Street. Minutes later, they learned about a gunshot victim near Sherman Lane and Concord Drive, and another victim on Carmine Street. Paramedics treated two 16-year-olds, one from Lyon County and one from Carson City, and took them to Renown. After the teenager from Carson City was released, he was arrested and taken to the Carson City Juvenile Detention Center.
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO seizes car as part of murder investigation
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office have seized a vehicle from a Fernley residence as part of an investigation into the Christmas Eve death of Dean Sandoval. As KOLO 8 News Now previously reported, Sandoval was found at around 10:30 p.m. in the 600 block...
mynews4.com
2 teenagers hospitalized in shooting at Carson City
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Two teenagers were transported to the hospital on serious conditions after a shooting at Carson City Tuesday night, according to Sheriff Ken Furlong with CCSO. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on January 24, a shooting occurred between teenagers in the area of Carmine St. and...
KOLO TV Reno
LCSO warns residents of phone scam
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a phone scam affecting people in the area. According to the LCSO, the caller identifies themselves as Sheriff Brad Pope, and tells the recipient they have a warrant out for their arrest and that they must “post a bond”.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Two Sentenced to Prison for Participation in Drug Trafficking Ring
United States District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand sentenced James Williams Jr., age 58, of Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, to 46 months of imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release. According to information presented to the court, Williams was a methamphetamine distributor who obtained between 350 grams and 500 grams of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale methamphetamine distribution conspiracy and redistributed it to meth users.
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Elk Grove man arrested for El Dorado County fentanyl overdose
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested an Elk Grove man in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in El Dorado County in May 2022. The Sacramento Bee has identified the suspect as Kamaal Babatunde Agboola Yusuf, 22, of Elk Grove. He is being charged with second degree murder and is being held at the El Dorado County Jail.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Mail delivery resumes to previously impacted routes in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Delivery has resumed in the south Meyers, North and South Upper Truckee neighborhoods and mail is no longer being held at the post office, officials said on Wednesday. The Postal Service said carriers are delivering to those locations daily. Carriers across the Tahoe Basin,...
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered in Sparks robbery
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a reward of $1,500 for the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in the robbery of a store in Sparks. Around 6:15 a.m. Monday, Sparks Police responded to Yum Yums Vapor & Head Shop for a robbery that had just happened.
KOLO TV Reno
Driver arrested in Sparks fatal crash
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - An arrest has been made in a fatal crash in Sparks that happened on Jan. 17. As KOLO previously reported, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. and closed Probasco and East Prater. Investigators determined a woman was crossing the activated crosswalk when she was struck by a driver.
Stolen toys returned to owner in El Dorado County
(KTXL) — Weeks after a victim’s toys were stolen from their garage, deputies from the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department located the stolen toys and were able to return them to their rightful owner. — Video Above: Lunar New Year preparations begin around the Sacramento area According to the sheriff’s office, deputies had received reports […]
Record-Courier
The Jan. 24, 2023, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Three new members will be joining the Library Board of Trustees 10 a.m. today. Bob Conner, Theresa Degraffendried and Kimberly Estee were appointed to three open seats on the board, joining Trustees Bonnie Rogers and Starla Doughty. The board meets at the Minden Branch on Library Lane.
fernleyreporter.com
Developer Norman wants to build, finance a ring road around Fernley to help industrial expansion, Gilman says
Northern Nevada developers Roger Norman Sr. and Lance Gilman — who attracted major international companies like Tesla, Switch and Google to their Tahoe-Reno Industrial Park east of Sparks — announced plans for another major industrial park around Fernley more than a year ago. Tuesday on Nevada Newsmakers, Gilman...
2news.com
Celebration of Love planned for Anna Marie Scott, Investigation into death still ongoing
The Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe is holding a "Celebration of Love" for Anna Marie Scott as the 1-year anniversary of her death nears. On February 3, 2022, the body of Scott, 23, was located inside a burned vehicle on southbound I-580. The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office determined that Scott’s cause of death was homicide.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Truckee-Tahoe Humane Society expands ‘Pet Pantry’ program
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe is expanding its “Pet Pantry” program, which helps owners keep their pets despite financial hardships or other barriers. HSTT launched the program during the recession of 2010, offering Truckee residents free pet food and supplies to maintain...
2news.com
Smoke Shop Robbery Investigation
Sparks Police need help looking for a suspect. Police say the man got away with an unknown amount of cash.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: why did damaged carports take so long to remove?
Reno, NEV — Viewer Kory Rubio wrote in asking why it took so long to remove several damaged carports from her apartment complex in northwest Reno after some of recent heavy snowfall. There were about four carports that collapsed from the weight of the snow. Kory says she waited...
KOLO TV Reno
Dayton man arrested after allegedly firing shots among houses
DAYTON, Nev. (KOLO) -The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Dayton man Sunday for allegedly firing shots from a handgun while walking around the Quail Ridge subdivision. Melvin Dewayne Cantrell, 39, was booked into the Lyon County Jail on charges of brandishing a deadly weapon in a threatening manner,...
KOLO TV Reno
Storey County issues water boil advisory
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County has issued a notice for residents to boil water before use. The county said on Twitter there has been a water line break in Gold Hill and Divide which their Public Works Department is working to fix. The order will be in place...
KOLO TV Reno
Who paid to put a tracker in the mayor’s car? We may find out.
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Ever since Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve revealed someone had been tracking her every movement in the lead-up to the November election, the question has been: who ordered and paid for the surveillance?. We may soon find out. It was a creepy epilogue to the recent campaign season...
Comments / 2