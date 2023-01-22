ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Korda and Pegula into Australian Open quarter-finals on successful day for US

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h2uyJ_0kNN2tC100
Sebastian Korda will play Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semi-finals.

It was a successful Sunday for the Americans at the Australian Open as Sebastian Korda earned a place in his first grand slam quarter-final, while Jessica Pegula progressed to the last-eight in Melbourne for the third straight year.

Korda earned his place by taking the last three points of the match to edge out No 10 seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7).

“Those are the toughest points to win ... those last three there,” said Korda, whose father, Petr, won the 1998 Australian Open. “They’re brutal in a way.”

The 22-year-old has made it a point to reach out and tap signs marking the titles won by his father and by mentor Andre Agassi in the hallway leading to the court in Rod Laver Arena.

“Every single time I walk by, I always give ... a little fist bump,” Korda said. “Kind of makes me feel like they’re with me, in a way. I always know that they’re watching. They’re both very special for me. They helped me a ton.”

Korda’s mother was a professional tennis player, too, and his two older sisters play professional golf. They’ve been following on TV from the United States during the Australian Open, despite the 16-hour time difference between the US east coast and Melbourne.

“I just got off the phone with them,” Korda said about his parents. “They’re going to try to go to bed.”

This victory followed up a third-round win for Korda against 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, the runner-up at Melbourne Park each of the past two years.

The 29th-seeded Korda will face 18th-seeded Karen Khachanov for a spot in the semi-finals.

Korda was one of four American men to get to the fourth round, along with Ben Shelton, JJ Wolf and Tommy Paul – who all play on Monday – the most for the country in Australia since four made it in 2004.

“It’s awesome,” Korda said. “We’ve got a great group coming up. I think we can do some special things in the next couple years.”

Pegula is a more familiar face in the later stages of the Australian Open. The No 3 seed is now the highest ranked player left in the women’s draw after No 1 seed Iga Świątek was stunned by Elena Rybakina. Pegula beat Barbora Krejcikova 7-5, 6-2 on Sunday. She now aims to make the first grand slam semi-final of her career.

“I definitely want to reach a semi. It will be my first semi. I mean, I have a great shot here,” Pegula said. “I feel more confident, I feel more experience being in this position. I think I definitely feel maybe a little bit more settled than I have in the past in those tournaments.

“I’ve been playing the best I have than in any of my other Grand Slam quarterfinals. That I think helps. I think I feel more experience coming in here. I think my win today will give me a lot of confidence.”

She will play two-time Australian Open champion Victoria Azarenka next after the Belarusian beat Zhu Lin in three sets.

Meanwhile, Coco Gauff will have to wait until next year for another shot at the Australian Open title. The 18-year-old lost to 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko 7-5, 6-3.

“There was moments in the match where I was getting frustrated, because I normally can problem-solve, but today I feel like I didn’t have much answers to what she was doing,” said Gauff, who was the runner-up to Świątek at the French Open last June.

Gauff wiped away tears as she spoke to reporters after the match. “There was balls I was hitting deep, and she was hitting them on the line and hitting them back deep, over and over again,” she said. “It’s just one of those days that just didn’t go my way and went her way.”

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Australian Open lookahead: Women's semifinals in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two night women's semifinals. Unseeded Magda Linette plays No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in the other. The now 33-year-old Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since. Azarenka has beaten three Americans — 2020 Australian champion Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and No. 3-seeded Jessica Pegula — en route to her first semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open. Rybakina's wins this year include last year's finalist Danielle Collins and No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek. Rybakina beat Azarenka in straight sets in the third round of last year’s Indian Wells tournament in their only previous meeting. Sabalenka has beaten Linette in both previous matches they've played, including the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
FOX Sports

'Emotional management' puts Magda Linette in Australian QF

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Some professional tennis players strive to improve their serve, say, or might tweak their mechanics on a backhand slice. Maybe better returning is a focus. Or altering their patterns. For Magda Linette, a 31-year-old from Poland who reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal with a...
NBC Sports

Rybakina rules in Australian Open quarterfinal vs. Ostapenko

MELBOURNE, Australia – Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina advanced to the Australian Open semifinals with a 6-2, 6-4 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko. The match on Rod Laver Arena featured a rare rain delay of about 20 minutes while the roof was closed. Rybakina led 3-1 and was holding a break point before the delay. On return, Ostapenko saved the first break point, but Rybakina broke on her next opportunity to go up 4-1 and won the first set 6-2.
Clayton News Daily

Vintage Victoria Azarenka too much for Jessica Pegula in Australia

Victoria Azarenka eliminated Jessica Pegula, the top remaining seed in the women's singles draw, in a straight sets win on Tuesday to return to the Australian Open semifinals for the first time since 2013. Azarenka, a two-time winner of this Grand Slam, won 67 percent of her first serves and...
The Guardian

Sending tanks to Ukraine makes one thing clear: this is now a western war against Russia

Sending more western tanks to support Ukraine does not mean, as some politicians occasionally come dangerously close to implying, that the war is now almost over – save only for the fighting. The Ukraine war will still last months, if not years, and today’s decisions are more of a strategic body swerve than a complete and fully executed U-turn. Nevertheless, this is an unmistakably big moment, and for three main reasons.
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX Sports

Australian Open lookahead: Azarenka vs. Rybakina in semis

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Victoria Azarenka continues her quest for a third Australian Open title a decade after her last championship at Melbourne Park when she plays Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in one of two women's semifinals at night. No. 5-seeded Aryna Sabalenka plays unseeded Magda Linette in the other. Now 33, Azarenka won the 2012 and 2013 titles in Australia but she has not been back to the final four since. Azarenka has beaten three Americans — 2020 Australian champion Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys and No. 3 Jessica Pegula — en route to her first semifinal appearance in a Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 U.S. Open. Rybakina's path included victories against 2022 runner-up Danielle Collins and No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Rybakina beat Azarenka in straight sets in their only previous meeting. Sabalenka is 9-0 so far in 2023 and won both previous contests against Linette, including at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.
The Guardian

The Guardian

559K+
Followers
128K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy