Yonkers, NY

PIX11

New questions emerge about George Santos’ campaign finances

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New questions emerged about the campaign finances of U.S. Rep. George Santos after is campaign filed an updated report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC).  Previously the campaign claimed they received a $500,000 personal loan from Santos in 2022. In the latest filing with the FEC, the campaign now reports the […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
queenseagle.com

Queens GOP heavyweight calls on Santos to step down

George Santos, the freshman congressman representing Nassau County and parts of Northeastern Queens, has few friends these days. Now, his circle is only getting smaller. Last week, Republican City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who represents parts of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Richmond Hill and the western half of the Rockaway peninsula, publicly called on Santos to step down.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval

GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat

Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
LONG BEACH, NY
News 12

Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities

A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
YONKERS, NY
Kim Joseph

Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out

New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rocklanddaily.com

Tax Break for Qualified Rockland Seniors After Tax Law Amendment

Due to a recent amendment made to Section 467 of the NYS Real Property Tax law, qualified Rockland County seniors are eligible for a new tax exemption. To qualify, seniors 65 and older must meet certain income limitations and other requirements. The exemption is based on a sliding scale that allows each county, city, town, village, or school district to set the income limits at a figure between $3,000 to $58,399 based on the 2021 tax year. Applications are available at the Town of Ramapo's Assessor's Office and are due by March 1, 2023.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

