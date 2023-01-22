Read full article on original website
talkofthesound.com
Councilmember Yadira Ramos-Herbert Announces Run for Democratic Nomination for Mayor
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (January 24, 2023) — Council Member Yadira Ramos-Herbert (District 3) has announced her candidacy for the Democratic nomination for New Rochelle Mayor. Ramos-Herbert was first elected to the New Rochelle City Council in 2019. In a statement issued by her campaign, Ramos-Herbert said she wants to...
Mayor Adams says city’s landmark right-to-shelter doesn’t apply to NYC asylum-seekers
The mayor recently announced plans to move up to 1,000 migrant men to a so-called relief center at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. The mayor’s remarks drew immediate backlash from housing and immigration groups. [ more › ]
New questions emerge about George Santos’ campaign finances
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New questions emerged about the campaign finances of U.S. Rep. George Santos after is campaign filed an updated report with the Federal Election Commission (FEC). Previously the campaign claimed they received a $500,000 personal loan from Santos in 2022. In the latest filing with the FEC, the campaign now reports the […]
hudsonvalleypress.com
Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction
CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
queenseagle.com
Queens GOP heavyweight calls on Santos to step down
George Santos, the freshman congressman representing Nassau County and parts of Northeastern Queens, has few friends these days. Now, his circle is only getting smaller. Last week, Republican City Councilmember Joann Ariola, who represents parts of Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Howard Beach, Richmond Hill and the western half of the Rockaway peninsula, publicly called on Santos to step down.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Orange County sales tax agreement ready for final approval
GOSHEN – A new Orange County sales tax agreement with its three cities – Middletown, Newburgh and Port Jervis – has been approved by oversight committees of the county legislature and is ready for final approval by the full legislature in early February. Under the arrangement, the...
Democrats and Republicans align on 5 of Gov. Hochul’s proposals
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In times of gridlock and dysfunction, New York Republicans and Democrats are in rare agreement. “On some of her proposals, there's a lot of common ground between Republicans and Democrats in New York City and upstate,” political analyst Carl Calabrese said. According to the latest...
Former transit cop to challenge longtime police union president Patrick Lynch
The challenger, union financial secretary Corey Grable, says the rank-and-file are fed up with contract delays and ready for a change.
Poll Reveals Percentage Of NY Voters Who Think Nassau Rep. George Santos Should Resign
The growing list of scandals plaguing New York Congressman George Santos has decimated much of the freshman lawmaker’s political support, new polling confirms. Among the state’s registered voters, nearly two-thirds of Democrats and 59 percent of independents think Santos should resign, according to a Siena College poll revealed Monday, Jan. 23.
FireRescue1
‘It’s dead’: NYC Council won't pass bill to let mayor charge retired city workers for healthcare
NEW YORK — City Council leaders announced Thursday they have no plan to pass a bill pushed by Mayor Eric Adams that would allow his administration to charge retired municipal workers for health insurance — and multiple sources in the chamber told the Daily News that the legislation is unlikely to ever get a vote.
yonkerstimes.com
Rev. Sharpton Responds to Latest Siena Poll-80% of Black and 90% of Latino New Yorkers View Crime as Serious Threat
Results show overwhelming majority view crime as a serious issue, would support reforms. Rev. Al Sharpton, Founder and President of the National Action Network (NAN), issued the following statement on the Siena College poll released today. The results showed nearly 80% of Black and 99% of Latino New Yorkers viewed crime as either a somewhat or a very serious threat in their community.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Long Beach and Lindenhurst as Long Island Winners of First Round of NY Forward Program
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the City of Long Beach and the Village of Lindenhurst will each receive $4.5 million in funding as the Long Island region winners of the first round of NY Forward. Building on the momentum of the State's successful Downtown Revitalization Initiative, the $100 million NY Forward program adopts the same "Plan-then-Act" strategy as the DRI to support a more equitable downtown recovery for New York's smaller and rural communities. As part of NY Forward Round One, two to three awards will be made to smaller communities in each of the State's ten economic development regions to support development and implementation of a revitalization plan for their downtowns.
News 12
Ranking puts Yonkers in Top 10 of America's dirtiest cities
A new ranking named a Westchester city as one of the dirtiest cities in the United States. Yonkers was named as the 10th dirtiest city in a new survey from LawnStarter. It was the only city in New York featured in the top 10, but neighboring Newark and Jersey City came in at numbers two and five, respectively.
The richest person in New York is giving away billions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Bronx borough president, New York Sun Works team up to bring hydroponic farms to schools
Gibson told News 12 the partnership will help kids learn about sustainability.
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks Out
New York City is home to the best pizza, cheesecake, and sports teams and now it is home to thousands of migrants who have crossed the border seeking refuge and a new start. As a result of President Joe Biden's border crisis, more than 36,400 migrants have been bused from border states and have flooded into New York City over the last several months. New York City is one of several locations in the United States temporarily providing free shelter, food, schooling and accommodations for immigrants as well as those seeking asylum. What's the catch? They are being funded on the taxpayers' dime, but it is unclear at this time what the final cost will be.
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
rocklanddaily.com
Tax Break for Qualified Rockland Seniors After Tax Law Amendment
Due to a recent amendment made to Section 467 of the NYS Real Property Tax law, qualified Rockland County seniors are eligible for a new tax exemption. To qualify, seniors 65 and older must meet certain income limitations and other requirements. The exemption is based on a sliding scale that allows each county, city, town, village, or school district to set the income limits at a figure between $3,000 to $58,399 based on the 2021 tax year. Applications are available at the Town of Ramapo's Assessor's Office and are due by March 1, 2023.
Westchester County Center set to reopen for events Feb. 27
The last time a basketball championship was celebrated in the Westchester County Center was in March 2020.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
