Two runaway teens from Saint Francis Ministries were arrested on multiple requested charges Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that on Sunday, just before midnight, someone tore a hole in a screen on the Mod D building at Saint Francis Ministries, 509 E. Elm Street, and accessed a window to enter the building. While inside, the person or persons stole keys to a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and then stole the minivan, which was valued at $16,000. Damage to the screen was estimated at $20.

SALINA, KS ・ 12 HOURS AGO