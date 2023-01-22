Read full article on original website
Salina Area Chamber of Commerce presents Restaurant Week
Celebrate Salina’s favorite local restaurants this year during the first-ever Salina Restaurant Week! Show your support for local business and food at eight different restaurants, each offering week-long specials starting on Monday and ending on Feb. 5. It’s never been a better time to revisit those family-favorite flavors or...
KU law student wins grant, plans to practice in Salina
LAWRENCE – A third-year student at the University of Kansas School of Law will receive a grant from the Kansas Farm Bureau Legal Foundation. Lindsay McQuinn is a recipient of the foundation’s Rural Law Practice Grant. This grant is awarded to law students who intend to practice in...
Salina Souper Bowl of Hope seeks donations, volunteers
Salina Souper Bowl of Hope is asking for community help to collect 57,000 cans of soup. The annual collection distributes the soup to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank, Salvation Army, Rescue Mission, Ashby House, and DVACK. The collection, which will accept cans of soup and cash donations, will go...
FORK IN THE ROAD: Junction City’s ‘Bella’s Italian Restaurant’ has served made-from-scratch for over a decade
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Bella’s Italian Restaurant, a Junction City restaurant, has been serving made-from-scratch Italian staples to its local community and visiting customers for more than a decade now. Bella’s can be found at 605 N Washington St. in Junction City, about an hour away from the...
Salina Area Technical College unveils new student center; Moran attends
An opportunity to congregate was the vision behind the new student center at Salina Area Technical College, 2562 Centennial Road. Dozens of community members, business leaders and U.S. Senator Jerry Moran were present to celebrate with the college during a Salina Area Chamber of Commerce After Hours event held on Thursday.
Abilene a finalist for Best Historic Small Town for 5th year in a row; vote now
For the fifth year in a row, Abilene is a finalist in USA Today's 2023 Readers' Choice Best Historic Small Town contest. "This is so exciting," said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. "Receiving this recognition once is a big deal, let alone five years in a row. It's unimaginable!"
This Infamous Restaurant in Kansas is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Kansas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Three Dog Night to perform in Salina in May
The legendary band Three Dog Night is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre. The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 18 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue. Tickets start at $58 and go on sale at noon on Friday. Buy online at stiefeltheatre.org or by calling the Stiefel at 785-827-1998. Additionally, the Stiefel box office is open for phone or walk-up sales from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Saline County Booking Activity, Jan. 25
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brock, Gary Dean; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Disorderly conduct; Fighting words or...
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Cindy Holecek!
Congratulations to Cindy Holecek of Ellsworth, the Week 20 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Cindy, who scored 16 of 16 points, wins $100. Although the season is almost over, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to make your picks for a chance to win...
Kyle withdraws name from consideration to fill district magistrate vacancy
A former Riley County Police Department Administrative Captain has withdrawn his name from consideration for a district magistrate vacancy. Josh Kyle had been one of three nominated to fill the seat vacated by James Kepple in November in the 21st Judicial District, composed of Riley and Clay counties. Kepple is now the municipal court judge for the City of Manhattan.
28th Judicial District nominating commission to meet Jan. 26
TOPEKA—The 28th Judicial District Nominating Commission will convene by telephone conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to discuss the schedule for filling a district magistrate judge vacancy created by Judge Jason Parks’ March 3 resignation. The 28th Judicial District is composed of Saline and Ottawa counties. . Public access.
Hey Dude shoes stolen in Salina, worth $5K
SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Salina Police Department is trying to find the thief who took 175 pairs of Hey Dude shoes from a shoe store. But they aren’t sure of exactly when the crime happened. Employees of Brown’s Shoe Fit, 2150 Planet Avenue, contacted the police on Jan. 7 after noticing the shoes were […]
Alleged punch to face leads to car striking tree in central Salina
A punch to the face was blamed for a single-vehicle wreck in central Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 33-year-old Salina man was southbound in the 800 block of Hancock Street at approximately 1:15 p.m. Sunday when a verbal argument ensued between the driver and a 30-year-old female passenger.
Two runaways from Saint Francis arrested on multiple requested charges
Two runaway teens from Saint Francis Ministries were arrested on multiple requested charges Tuesday. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said that on Sunday, just before midnight, someone tore a hole in a screen on the Mod D building at Saint Francis Ministries, 509 E. Elm Street, and accessed a window to enter the building. While inside, the person or persons stole keys to a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan and then stole the minivan, which was valued at $16,000. Damage to the screen was estimated at $20.
Salina woman charged in fatal shooting
A Salina woman is facing accusations of murder and other charges in the shooting death of Corey Riley, who police say was shot and killed on Jan. 22.
Manhattan officials on the lookout following jewelry store theft
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement officials in Manhattan are on the lookout for stolen jewelry after a jewelry store theft over the weekend. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, officials were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of theft.
175 pairs of shoes stolen from Salina shop after storage lock changed
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - After employees at a Salina shop realized a lock on their storage shed had been changed, they found 175 pairs of shoes had been stolen. The Salina Police Department says that on Saturday, Jan. 7, officials were called to Brown’s Shoe Fit at 2150 Planet Ave. with reports of a burglary.
Housing commission asked for support for Plum Creek subdivision
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Housing Commission will consider a letter of support for the proposed Plum Creek housing subdivision at its meeting on Wednesday. According to developer Jim Strawn, this development will be located just to the east of Plum Creek Elementary School on 43rd St. This will...
