Notre Dame, IN

Who is biggest threat to Notre Dame Football for 5-star Justin Scott?

Five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott has changed a few things in his recruitment. Here’s the latest on the biggest threats to Notre Dame football. Things can change in an instant in the world of college football recruiting and Notre Dame football fans learned that lesson once again this week with the recruitment of Justin Scott.
