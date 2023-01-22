Read full article on original website
The Cavaliers, Hawks, And Jazz Discussed A 3-Team Trade Involving Malik Beasley, John Collins And Caris LeVert
This 3-team deal would get the Cavaliers Malik Beasley.
Lakers are guaranteed to make another trade after Rui Hachimura deal
The Los Angeles Lakers finally made a trade as it was reported on Monday that the team would be trading three second-round picks to the Washington Wizards for Rui Hachimura. While a trio of second-round picks may initially seem like a lot, Rob Pelinka structured the trade in a genius way to keep Los Angeles from offering too much for the former lottery pick. The Lakers are sending the Chicago Bulls’ 2023 second-round pick as well as their own pick in 2029 and a second-round pick swap in 2028.
Grade the Trade: Cavaliers send Isaac Okoro to Orlando
Cavs News: Nearing full strength, title push, Charge streak by Josh Cornelissen Rumors Grade the Trade: Cavaliers send Isaac Okoro to Orlando by Josh Cornelissen 4 minutes ago Follow @CornelissenNBA Tweet Share x Pin Comment The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for an upgrade at small forward. It’s the only part of their starting lineup that isn’t locked down by a…
Lakers now have perfect Myles Turner plan B on trade market
Los Angeles Lakers fans have patiently been waiting for the team to make a trade this season and the front office finally fulfilled those wishes by trading for Rui Hachimura. While Hachimura is an excellent addition for the price, the hope is that this is just the beginning on the trade front for LA.
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed
After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Cavs Trade Talk: Will They Make a Move?
It’s less than a month until the trade deadline, which is generally when Cavaliers president of basketball operations Koby Altman is at his best. If there’s anyone who is fearless when it comes to making trades, it’s Altman. We saw that over the summer when Altman sneaked in and landed Donovan Mitchell from the Jazz for the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, Ochai Agbaji and multiple picks.
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Boston College downs Louisville behind Post, Ashton-Langford
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 22 points and Makai Ashton-Langston scored 21 and Boston College extended Louisville’s ACC futility, beating the Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday night. Jaeden Zackery added 15 points for Boston College which ended a three-game skid against the Cardinals. El Ellis scored...
'I'll kiss your ass.' IU's Yasir Rosemond gives epic Trayce Jackson-Davis NBA draft quote
It's no secret Indiana basketball goes largely how Trayce Jackson-Davis goes. Hoosiers associate coach Yasir Rosemond knows who leads the way. Jackson-Davis piled up 25 points, 21 rebounds and six blocked shots Wednesday night, including the go-ahead putback with 42 seconds remaining, as IU edged last-place and short-handed Minnesota, 61-57. ...
Hurricanes top Stars in OT to win matchup of 1st-place teams
DALLAS (AP) — Martin Necas scored 1:34 into overtime to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 win over the Dallas Stars in a matchup of division leaders Wednesday night. Sebastian Aho had a short-handed goal and Brent Burns also scored for the Hurricanes, who lead the Metropolitan Division in the Eastern Conference. The game-winner was Necas’ 19th goal this season. Dallas is still atop the Western Conference, and the Central Division, after its second consecutive 3-2 overtime loss at home. Jason Robertson scored his 33rd goal for the Stars, and 19-year-old rookie Wyatt Johnston got his 13th. Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen didn’t return after the first intermission because of an upper-body injury, soon after a strange sequence that ended with Robertson scoring on a shot from what seemed to be an impossible angle.
49ers vs. Eagles prediction and odds for NFC Championship Game (Bet on Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the New York Giants in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, and now they’ll host the NFC Championship against the San Francisco 49ers. The Eagles and 49ers have been the best two teams in the NFC for the majority of the season, now they’ll finally face-off with a berth in the Super Bowl on the line.
3 Braves who will definitely make first All-Star Game in 2023
The Atlanta Braves have a monster array of talent but there are three young players and newcomers who should make their first All-Star Game in 2023. Between winning the World Series in 2021 and then winning the NL East this past season before a hard-to-swallow playoff exit, the Atlanta Braves have enjoyed quite a bit of success. And even looking at the roster without Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson after the past two offseasons, it’s not hard to see why with the collection of talent the team has.
Comments / 0