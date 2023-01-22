Read full article on original website
BBC
Steve Phillips: WRU chief executive hopes for agreement in next month
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Steve Phillips hopes a new financial agreement with the nation's four regions will be secured in the next month. In December 2022, the four professional teams say they had reached "a new six-year framework" to resolve the game's financial issues. Nothing official has since...
BBC
England Six Nations squad: Courtney Lawes and George McGuigan out of training camp
Key forward Courtney Lawes has pulled out of England's training squad after picking up a calf injury playing for Northampton on Saturday. Steve Borthwick's squad have gathered at Pennyhill Park for a training camp before their Six Nations opener with Scotland at Twickenham on 4 February. Gloucester hooker George McGuigan...
BBC
Ceredigion: Highest proportion of young LGB+ in Wales and England
A Welsh county has the highest proportion of young people in Wales and England who identify as LGB+, the census 2021 has revealed. Nearly 16% of people aged 16 to 24 in Ceredigion said they identified as LGB+, compared to an average of 7%. The Office for National Statistics -...
BBC
Nick Kyrgios has surgery after Australian Open withdrawal
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website & app. Nick Kyrgios has had surgery after pulling out of the Australian Open with a knee injury. The...
BBC
Logan Holgate: Funeral held for 18-year-old rugby player
Hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects to rugby player Logan Holgate at his funeral. Logan, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died suddenly aged 18 on 11 January,. At the time, tributes poured in for the "brilliant young man" from clubs and fans...
‘Founding spirit’ of Notting Hill carnival to be honoured with blue plaque
Journalist and activist Claudia Jones among five women whose life and legacy will be marked by English Heritage
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Man Utd, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Newcastle, McTominay, Porteous, Oh, Ginnelly, Findlay, Raskin, Idzes
Hibernian could target Stuart Findlay, the 27-year-old out of favour with Oxford United, as a replacement for fellow Scotland cap Ryan Porteous, who is expected to be sold this month, and injured fellow centre-half Rocky Bushiri. (The Scottish Sun) Ryan Porteous could yet see out the season as a Hibernian...
BBC
Southampton 0-1 Newcastle: Joelinton goal gives Newcastle EFL Cup semi-final advantage
Newcastle United hold a slender advantage from the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg as Joelinton's goal gave them victory at Southampton. The Brazilian made amends for missing an earlier easy opportunity when he arrived on the end of substitute Alexander Isak's perfect low cross to make the decisive contribution with 17 minutes left.
Flying shame: the scandalous rise of private jets
Last week, Rishi Sunak flew from London to Blackpool – his third private jet trip in 10 days. He’s far from the only one using air travel for short journeys. Just how much damage is this doing?
BBC
Nat Sciver: All-rounder returns as vice-captain for T20 World Cup
All-rounder Nat Sciver will return as England vice-captain for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sciver, 30, filled the role before taking a break for her mental health after the Commonwealth Games. She missed a series against India in September and although she returned for the tour...
Panic! At The Disco To Disband After European Tour
Pop-rock band Panic! at the Disco will disband after nearly 20 years together, singer and frontman Brendon Urie announced today. The split will happen after the completion of a European tour in Manchester, England on March 10. Urie announced the break-up on Instagram today, explaining that he and wife Sarah are expecting their first child and he wants to “put my focus and energy on my family.” See his complete statement below. Formed in 2004 in Las Vegas by longtime friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith and Brent Wilson. With only Urie remaining from the original line-up, the band has essentially become his...
BBC
Sabri Lamouchi: Ex-Nottingham Forest boss in frame for Cardiff City job
Former Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has emerged as a potential candidate for the Cardiff City vacancy. Former Barnsley and West Bromwich Albion boss Valerien Ismael is also thought to be high on the shortlist drawn up by the club. Ismael is currently third favourite for the post with bookmakers,...
BBC
Anthony Gordon: Chelsea and Newcastle keen on Everton forward
Chelsea and Newcastle are keen on signing Everton forward Anthony Gordon before next Tuesday's transfer deadline. Both clubs tried to sign the 21-year-old in the summer but neither could agree a fee with the Toffees. However, there is a belief Everton may be more open to a sale this month...
Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea remain interested in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries even after making a bid for Malo Gusto from Lyon.
BBC
Fulham transfer news: Cedric Soares edging closer to move from Arsenal
Arsenal full-back Cedric Soares is moving closer to completing a move to Fulham. The two clubs are in talks over a move for the 31-year-old - which may be a loan or permanent deal - and it could be agreed by the end of the week. BBC Sport understands Cedric's...
CBS Sports
Fabrizio Romano's Here We Go transfer buzz: Chelsea might not be done, Tottenham monitoring Nicolo Zaniolo
The last full week of the transfer market is about to begin and the feeling is that there will be surprises. Arsenal opted to end last week with two new signings following Mykhaylo Mudryk's shock move to Chelsea. Arsenal won't get Eduardo Camavinga. Leandro Trossard arrived for a £25 million...
BBC
Transfer news: Everton to complete Danjuma deal on Monday
Everton are set to confirm the loan signing of Netherlands forward Arnaut Danjuma, 25, from Villarreal on Monday. (Fabrizio Romano), external. The Toffees are considering a £15m move for Sheffield United's Senegal striker Iliman Ndiaye, 22. (Sun), external. Everton also want to bring in Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech, but...
BBC
Glamorgan Cricket: County to play at Neath, but no Colwyn Bay return yet
Glamorgan will stage two one-day fixtures at Neath this summer, but plans to return to Colwyn Bay have again been delayed. Their venues will remain unchanged from the 2022 season, with One-Day Cup games against Durham and Warwickshire in August being played at The Gnoll. But a Championship match against...
NBC Sports
Premier League top scorers: Who is leading 2022 Golden Boot race?
For those tempted to write off Erling Haaland’s historically-hot start to life as a Premier League striker, it’s safe to say your temptation is now officially unhealthy. There is something somewhat dull about knowing the identity of the 2022 Golden Boot winner, the lone curiosity being the final number of his final tally, we get it, but most of what Haaland is doing this season is simply marvelous and to be admired without much fear.
BBC
Heat pumps: The 'geeks' obsessing over their new heating systems
He's got heat meters fixed to the pipework. Room temperature monitors. And gadgets tracking how much electricity his solar panels are generating. The jewel in the crown of this system, though, is a recently installed heat pump. "It's like a geek's paradise, really," says Mick Wall of his 1930s semi-detached...
