investing.com
Oil closes flat as refinery outages counter 16-month high in crude stocks
Investing.com -- Oil prices closed flat on Wednesday as unplanned refinery outages faced off with crude stockpiles at 16-month highs. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude for March settled up 2 cents, or 0.02%, at $80.15 per barrel after a session high of $81.22 and low of $79.45.
investing.com
U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster reports from Microsoft, Boeing
Investing.com -- U.S. stocks are falling after lackluster results from Microsoft and Boeing stoked fears about a recession. At 10:40 ET (15:40 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 438 points or 1.3%, while the S&P 500 was down 1.6% and the NASDAQ Composite was down 2.2%. Microsoft Corporation...
investing.com
Microsoft leads earnings flood, GE warns, Eurozone grows - what's moving markets
Investing.com -- Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is the first of the Big Tech megacaps to report earnings for the final quarter of 2022, and it's expected to show profit falling. There's a flood of other earnings to digest in the meantime, with General Electric (NYSE:GE) suffering after giving a weak outlook and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) coming in just ahead of expectations. Europe appears to have returned to growth, but at a price - the cost of energy subsidies and interest payments on inflation-linked debt sent U.K. government borrowing sharply higher in December. Poland puts Germany on the spot with a request to send tanks to Ukraine, while crude oil is drifting ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Tuesday, 24th January.
investing.com
U.S. crude inventories up 0.5M barrels last week, stockpiles at Sept. 2021 highs
Investing.com -- U.S. crude stockpiles rose for a fifth straight week last week, with less than a third of expected gains although that still bumped up total inventories to their highest in 16 months. U.S. crude inventories rose by 0.533M barrels during the week ended Jan. 20, the Energy Information...
investing.com
Illumina Stock Is Ripe for a Short
This is a short idea I came across by accident. I was looking at charts and came across this nice high-priced but weak and toppy-looking chart on both a Monthly and Weekly basis. Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) “provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis.”. I can’t say...
investing.com
Gold stalls after nine-month high as focus turns to U.S. data
(Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Wednesday as investors took advantage of a recent surge in prices to lock in some profits ahead of a slew of U.S. economic data that could influence the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,930.42 per ounce by...
investing.com
News Corp investors cheer Murdoch's decision to scrap tie-up with Fox
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Large shareholders in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) on Wednesday applauded Rupert Murdoch's decision to withdraw a proposal to reunite the owner of Dow Jones and Fox Corp, as News Corp decided to pursue a sale of Move Inc instead. News Corp is in talks to sell Move,...
investing.com
Cathie Wood: Ark dumps 500K GBTC shares, adds Coinbase stock as Bitcoin recovers 40%
Cathie Wood's Ark Invest offloaded a chunk of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November's Bitcoin (BTC) price lows, the latest data shows. Ark Invest added 450,272 GBTC shares worth $4.5 million to its ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in November 2022. At the time, GBTC was trading in the $7.46-$9.48 range versus $12.25 in January 2023.
investing.com
Fed Unlikely to Relent on Its Messaging Despite Falling Inflationary Indicators
With the exceptions of an ugly day/afternoon here and there, the tenor of the market appears to have improved so far in calendar year 2023. And with both the "Santa Claus/Year-End" and the "First Five Days" indicators positive, investors can't be blamed for looking on the bright side these days.
investing.com
Marketmind: Heading for a soft landing?
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A share trader checks his screens at the stock exchangee in Frankfurt, Germany, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach. A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. While the European corporate earnings season still has a way to go, results...
investing.com
Hyundai Motor expects solid revenue growth this year
SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co forecast solid vehicle sales and revenue growth in 2023, easing concerns that a weak global economy may dampen car demand. The upbeat forecast echoes a positive outlook provided hours earlier by Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Inc which said its aggressive price cuts have ignited a wave of demand for its vehicles.
Tesla's aggressive price cuts may have angered some buyers — but they worked
Tesla slashed prices of its vehicles across global markets earlier in January, angering some car owners who bought their EVs before the discounts.
investing.com
Oil rises after steep losses, but recession fears limit gains
Investing.com -- Oil prices rose on Wednesday, recovering a measure of sharp losses from the prior session, although fears of a global recession and signs of another major build in U.S. inventories kept gains limited. Crude prices have fallen into a holding pattern over the past month, with markets constantly...
investing.com
Does Wayfair Need to Exist?
Last summer, I pounded the table on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) as short, arguing that it was headed for bankruptcy (I first recommended $BBBY as a short in July 2021 when it traded briefly over $30). I asserted that BBBY may end up eventually liquidating and that it did not need to exist. The bonds are now trading at 11 cents, which suggests the strong possibility that BBBY will be liquidated. Whether or not this is the case, the shares will be canceled in Chapter 11 or 7.
investing.com
Oppenheimer initiates Target at Overweight
© Reuters. Oppenheimer initiates Target (TGT) at Overweight. Target (NYSE:TGT) is up 0.15% in pre-market trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage of the retailer with an Overweight rating and $190.00 price target. Oppenheimer’s base case modeling scenario for TGT assumes a rebound in earnings to $10.40 by FY24 from an estimated $5.45 in FY22. This is primarily driven by outsized gross margin expansion off a depressed base.
investing.com
Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's
© Reuters. Chevron goes big with new $75 billion buyback, surpassing Exxon's. Chevron (NYSE:CVX) shares rose 2.5% after-hours Wednesday after the company announced a massive buyback plan and another dividend hike. The oil giant's Board authorized the repurchase of $75 billion of the company’s common shares. The new plan...
investing.com
The Art of Contrarian Investing
From a contrarian investing view, everyone remains bearish despite a market that corrected all of last year. I polled my Twitter followers recently to take their pulse on the market. Of the 1280 votes cast in the poll, roughly 73% of respondents anticipate the market to be lower throughout 2023....
investing.com
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market
Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
investing.com
Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price
© Reuters Bitcoin Analyst Suspects an Ongoing Manipulation in Price. Bitcoin analyst compares current market situation with pre-Terra crash period. Trader_J says Bitcoin market is being pumped using BUSD stablecoin. The analyst describes the situation to be scary, as prices may drop sharply. Acclaimed Bitcoin analyst Trader_J on Twitter...
investing.com
Hess tops Wall St profit estimates, signals dividend increase
(Reuters) -U.S. oil and gas producer Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday beat Wall Street estimates for fourth-quarter profit on better-than-expected production in Guyana, allowing it to consider a dividend increase this quarter. The tiny South American country, one of the fastest growing oil nations, is flooding Hess with revenue from...
