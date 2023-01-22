Read full article on original website
Mark Briscoe To Make AEW Debut In Jay Briscoe Tribute Bout On 1/25 AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe is set for AEW debut in a tribute match to his late brother, Jay Briscoe, on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite. Tragically, the wrestling world lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Jay's brother, Mark, is slated to make...
NAP Out The Gate Results (1/23): Billie Starkz Faces Lee Moriarty
Naptown All Pro held its NAP Out The Gate event on January 15 at Irving Theater in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event aired on IWTV on January 23. Fans can learn more about the promotion by clicking here. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. NAP Out The Gate...
AEW Dynamite (1/25) Preview: TNT Title Match, Danielson vs. Cage, Jay Briscoe Tribute Match, More
It's Wednesday, January 25, 2023, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. AEW Dynamite looks to build off of the successful start to the year thus far. Tonight, the stars of All Elite Wrestling head to Lexington, Kentucky, with momentum and purpose.
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/24): Britt Baker, Action Andretti, Dark Order, Madison Rayne Compete
AEW Dark (1/24) - Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) def. Marcus Kross, Vary Morales & Baliyan Akki. - Tony Deppen defeated Serpentico (w/ Luther & Angelico) - Matt Sydal def. Cezar Bononi (w/ Peter Avalon) - Harley Cameron def. Brittany J. - Madison Rayne def. Kaci...
Road Dogg Lets Chuck E. Cheese Join D-Generation X
D-Generation X continues to grow. On the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac) came to the ring with an unexpected addition. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle walked to the ring with the group, and when asked about his intentions, he stated that he had always wanted to be a member. He then took his shirt off to reveal that he was wearing a DX shirt underneath it. The faction reluctantly let Angle join them at least for the night.
Mark Briscoe Gives An Update On How He's Doing, Latest Update On Jay Briscoe's Daughters
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on Tuesday, January 17 at the age of 38. His daughters Jayleigh and Gracie were in the car with him in the accident. In an update on Friday night, family friend Josh Wharton relayed that Gracie had...
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble
Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
Jon Moxley To Compete At DEFY Year 6, Teaming With Schaff Against Zack Sabre Jr And Davey Richards
Jon Moxley has booked an independent date. DEFY Wrestling announced that Jon Moxley will team with Schaff to face Zack Sabre Jr & Davey Richards at DEFY Year 6 on February 11. This will mark Moxley's first match for DEFY since April 30, 2022 when he defeated Tom Lawlor. Moxley...
Robbie Eagles, Bad Luck Fale, More Set For 2/3 And 2/4 NJPW TAMASHII Events
NJPW has announced the cards for the next two NJPW TAMASHII events. NJPW previously launched TAMASHII in September, and the brand held two events in November. TAMASHII continues to expand throughout Australasia, as its third show has been announced for Coogee on February 3. There, among other matches, Robbie Eagles will face Aaron Solo, Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) will take on United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare), and Nikolai Anton Bell & Jordan Allen Wright will face The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)
Big Bill Believes A Singles Run Will Happen Eventually, Loves Working With The Firm
Big Bill comments on working with The Firm. Big Bill (formerly W. Morrissey) officially signed with AEW in August 2022 and was immediately put into a group with Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page, and The Gunns (Colten & Austin Gunn) as The Firm. Morrissey showed during his run with...
Tony Khan Provides Update On Jay Briscoe Tribute Show, Wanted To Build FTR vs. Briscoes More On TV
The wrestling world tragically lost Jamin Pugh (Jay Briscoe) in a car accident on January 17. One day later, following a live episode of AEW Dynamite, AEW taped matches for a tribute show that will air for free at a later date. Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Tony Khan said...
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family
On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW
KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Toxic Attraction Swerves Perez, NXT Parking Lot Strikes Again | NXT Fight Size
Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on January 24, 2023:. - Jacy Jayne said she has been carrying Gigi Dolin, and she's the reason they enjoyed so much success. Meanwhile, later in the show, Dolin stated that Jayne is a bad person, and she's nothing like her. This tension set the stage for the NXT Women's Championship Summit later in the show. They kept arguing, and Roxanne Perez was convinced their title bout would be a true Triple Threat. The duo then attacked her, slammed her through a table, and raised the title together.
Stipulation Added To 1/23 WWE Raw Title Match, First Hour Of Show To Be Commercial Free | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Monday, January 23, 2023. - In the video linked above, Byron Saxton revealed to the WWE universe that tonight's United States Championship match between Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory is now a No Disqualification match. Along with that, the first hour of Raw is set to be commercial free.
Tony Khan Comments On Jay Briscoe's Passing, Mark Briscoe Wrestling On AEW Dynamite
Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite when he faces Jay Lethal. Mark tragically lost his brother Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on January 17. The Briscoes are the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions. It was previously reported that the Briscoes could not appear on AEW television at the request of Warner Bros Discovery due to homophobic comments made by Jay in 2013, which he had apologized for multiple times.
WWE Royal Rumble Predictions, AEW In Lexington | The List & Ya Boy 1/25/23
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van talk this week's news!!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Josh Alexander, KUSHIDA, Rocky Romero, And More Set For Eight-Man Tag At NJPW Battle In The Valley
Josh Alexander and KUSHIDA will clash in an eight-man tag team match at NJPW Battle in the Valley. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that Alexander, the reigning IMPACT World Champion, will team up with Mascara Dorada, Rocky Romero, and Adrian Quest to face KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr., and The DKC.
