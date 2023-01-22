KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.

2 DAYS AGO