Yarmouth, ME

Road Dogg Lets Chuck E. Cheese Join D-Generation X

D-Generation X continues to grow. On the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, and X-Pac) came to the ring with an unexpected addition. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle walked to the ring with the group, and when asked about his intentions, he stated that he had always wanted to be a member. He then took his shirt off to reveal that he was wearing a DX shirt underneath it. The faction reluctantly let Angle join them at least for the night.
Former WWE Writer Says Charlotte Flair Was Originally Going To Win 2021 WWE Women's Royal Rumble

Former WWE writer Chris Dunn discusses that Bianca Belair's rise to the top. Belair rose to stardom on NXT before she arrived on the main roster in 2020. After an inconsistent run on Raw, she moved to SmackDown, and she feuded with Bayley. "The EST" went on to win the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble Match, and she defeated Sasha Backs to win the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37. Belair has been one of the company's top stars ever since.
Robbie Eagles, Bad Luck Fale, More Set For 2/3 And 2/4 NJPW TAMASHII Events

NJPW has announced the cards for the next two NJPW TAMASHII events. NJPW previously launched TAMASHII in September, and the brand held two events in November. TAMASHII continues to expand throughout Australasia, as its third show has been announced for Coogee on February 3. There, among other matches, Robbie Eagles will face Aaron Solo, Rogue Army (Bad Luck Fale & Jack Bonza) will take on United Empire (Kyle Fletcher & Aaron Henare), and Nikolai Anton Bell & Jordan Allen Wright will face The Velocities (Jude London & Paris De Silva)
Conrad Thompson: Tony Khan Is Going To Do Right By The Briscoe Family

On January 17, the wrestling world tragically lost Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident. Jay was one-half of the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions alongside his brother Mark. Jay's two daughters, Gracie and Jayleigh, were in the car with him and suffered serious injuries, but are currently recovery....
KiLynn King Describes How Betting On Herself Is Paying Off, Reflects On Her Return To AEW

KiLynn King reflects on her decision to bet on herself and discusses her return to AEW. King often competed on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation in 2020 and 2021. Alongside Red Velvet, she represented the company at NWA EmPowerrr in 2021, but her appearances on AEW programming started to dwindle. She began to focus on opportunities elsewhere, and she has frequently competed for the NWA in recent months. King has challenged for the NWA World Women's Championship on two pay-per-view shows. She also wrestled at NJPW Rumble on 44th Street in October; she challenged Mayu Iwatani for the SWA World Championship.
Toxic Attraction Swerves Perez, NXT Parking Lot Strikes Again | NXT Fight Size

Here's your Fight Size update following WWE NXT on January 24, 2023:. - Jacy Jayne said she has been carrying Gigi Dolin, and she's the reason they enjoyed so much success. Meanwhile, later in the show, Dolin stated that Jayne is a bad person, and she's nothing like her. This tension set the stage for the NXT Women's Championship Summit later in the show. They kept arguing, and Roxanne Perez was convinced their title bout would be a true Triple Threat. The duo then attacked her, slammed her through a table, and raised the title together.
Tony Khan Comments On Jay Briscoe's Passing, Mark Briscoe Wrestling On AEW Dynamite

Mark Briscoe will make his AEW debut on the January 25 episode of AEW Dynamite when he faces Jay Lethal. Mark tragically lost his brother Jay Briscoe (Jamin Pugh) in a car accident on January 17. The Briscoes are the reigning ROH Tag Team Champions. It was previously reported that the Briscoes could not appear on AEW television at the request of Warner Bros Discovery due to homophobic comments made by Jay in 2013, which he had apologized for multiple times.
