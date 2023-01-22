ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

$5M bond continued for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Homicide Victim in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy