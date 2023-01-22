Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
21-year-old fatally shot at Cleveland gas station
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man died Tuesday night following a shooting at Quincy Gas Station, according to Cleveland police. Around 9:10 p.m., police responded to the 3900 block of Community College Avenue, where the gas station is located, for shots fired. When officers arrived, Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority...
Teen girl arrested after throwing mug at her father: Solon Police Blotter
At 8:15 p.m. Jan. 16, a man, 62, argued with his daughter, 16, after he took away some of her privileges. The girl threw mugs at her father, striking him with one. Police arrested the girl on a domestic violence charge. Juvenile court placed the girl in a diversion program...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police investigate shooting in the Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Hough neighborhood. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 7300 block of Hough Avenue. Cleveland police said a man was shot several times while sitting in a car in a parking lot. This is a...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland man found guilty of murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was found guilty on all charges in connection with a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas...
cleveland19.com
$5M bond continued for Cleveland man accused of shooting 5, killing 4
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of fatally shooting four family members and injuring his eight-year-old niece at a home in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday morning. Cleveland police said Martin Muniz, 41, shot the...
Man found dead in Cleveland shooting: Police
Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Cleveland Monday night. Around 11:30 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of E. 61st Street after a 61-year-old victim was found shot in his home.
whbc.com
Homicide Victim in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A homicide investigation in Akron. A 32-year-old man was found unresponsive inside a vehicle in a driveway on Haynes Street Tuesday evening. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Akron police say their preliminary investigation shows one or more people opened fire...
Suspect in Sandusky standoff set house on fire before shooting himself, police say
People living along Pierce Street in Sandusky were evacuated for a short time Tuesday afternoon, after a man shot a woman inside a house, then set the home on fire, before shooting himself, Sandusky police told the FOX 8 I-Team.
Police: Uber driver carjacked by passenger with gun
An Uber driver told city police she was carjacked by a man with a gun.
Bond set at $5M for Mack Court murder suspect
Bond has been set for the man charged in connection to the shooting that killed four people and left a child in critical condition.
Man shot dead as he pulls into driveway of Akron home, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A 32-year-old man died Tuesday evening after he was shot in his vehicle as he pulled into the driveway of a home in the Sherbondy Hill neighborhood, police say. According to police, it’s unclear how many suspects might be involved in the shooting, which was reported...
cleveland19.com
$10,000 reward offered for suspects of Akron mail carrier robbery
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two suspects of armed robbery, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS). A release from the USPIS said that the suspects robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint...
cleveland19.com
Woman shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A young woman was rushed to the hospital late Tuesday evening after a shooting on the city’s West side. Cleveland police responded to the Park Denison Apartments in the area of W. 46th Street and Denison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. According to officers, the victim...
cleveland19.com
Jury deliberating in trial for Cleveland man charged in murder outside pizza restaurant, 2nd shooting
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury is deliberating in the trial for the man accused of a murder outside a pizza shop on Cleveland’s West Side and a second shooting in 2020. The trial for Harold Williams began Jan. 18 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police: Do you recognize this B&E, theft suspect?
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking to the public to help identify the suspect of a theft and breaking and entering. According to police, around 3:35 a.m. on Jan. 15, the suspect broke into West Park Auto Care on W. 117th Street and stole a dealer license plate.
Man attempts to steal car as owner clings to door, launching her into air and sending her to hospital, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A suspected carjacker sent a Cleveland woman to the hospital after he jumped into her SUV at a Brooklyn Centre gas station and sped off while she hung from the door, prosecutors allege. The car quickly crashed, sending the 27-year-old woman to the ground, according to...
96-year-old Cleveland man’s death ruled a homicide, medical examiner says
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Authorities say that a 96-year-old Cleveland man who died in October was murdered. Police found Curtis Sutton in his bed on Oct. 11. At the time of the incident, police did not suspect any foul play in Sutton’s death, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, the spokeswoman for Cleveland police.
cleveland19.com
Man steals 20+ pairs of Old Navy jeans at Steelyard Commons, Cleveland Police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Do you recognize this alleged jean thief?. Cleveland Police confirmed this suspect walked into the Old Navy at Steelyard Commons, grabbed over 20 pairs of jeans, and walked out without paying. The theft happened on Jan. 19, according to police. Take a close look at the...
Akron Police investigating deadly shooting on Haynes Street
A man sitting in car in the driveway of an Akron home was fatally shot Tuesday evening, according to a news release from the Akron Police Department.
Trial date set for man charged with killing Cleveland firefighter
A bond hearing is set to be held Tuesday morning for the man charged with killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick.
