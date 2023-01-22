Read full article on original website
smh in milwaukee
6d ago
I don't wish death on nobody but really where was his life going now he doesn't have to worry about going to jail for the rest of his life
CBS 58
Competency evaluation ordered for 10-year-old accused of murdering mother
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The 10-year-old Milwaukee boy charged as an adult for shooting and killing his mother appeared in court Friday. According to the criminal complaint, the boy originally told police he got a gun from his mom's bedroom and that it accidentally went off. But the 10-year-old later told investigators he was aiming at her.
CBS 58
Family of man who died in Milwaukee police custody calls for full release of surveillance footage
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee family continues to call for the release of more video footage after a man died while in police custody. Police say Brieon Green took his own life. The sheriff's office released some video from the arrest while Green was being taken to jail. The...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigating armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol, more than $100K taken
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- More than $100,000 was stolen from an armored truck Thursday morning in a brazen bank robbery on Milwaukee's north side. One suspect is in custody, but others are still on the loose. Armed suspects pulled up to the North Shore Bank branch at 79th and Capitol...
CBS 58
Teen charged in shooting death of 14-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A teenager is now facing charges in connection to the death of a 14-year-old boy near 52nd and Clarke Jan. 21. According to a criminal complaint, investigators spoke with a witness who said the victim and suspect were making videos with weapons in a garage when the shooting happened.
CBS 58
Milwaukee man charged in homicide of 6 found incompetent to stand trial
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A Milwaukee man charged with six counts of felony murder has been found incompetent to stand trial. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Birkley was arrested in June of 2022 after officers discovered the bodies of six people in a home near 21st and Wright in January. Responding officers found...
CBS 58
Fatal shooting of 46-year-old man early Saturday morning near 35th & Sarnow
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- At around 6:25 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, a man was fatally shot near 35th and Sarnow Streets. According to police the victim, a 46-year-old Milwaukee man, and the suspect, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, were arguing prior to the shooting. According to officials this investigation...
CBS 58
Man sentenced in fatal New Year's Day crash near 35th and Congress.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- 44-year-old Eugene Scull has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for the fatal crash on New Year's Day near 35th and Congress. On top of that, Scull has also been sentenced to six years of extended supervision. According to court documents, Scull was driving a...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate deadly crash near Sherman and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a crash that happened on Thursday, Jan. 26 around 2:14 a.m. near Sherman and Roosevelt. One car carrying two people was going south on Sherman at Roosevelt when a crash happened with another car, also carrying two people going west on Roosevelt at Sherman.
CBS 58
Mount Pleasant Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer 'Kala'
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Mount Pleasant police are welcoming a new K-9 officer to their department. K-9 Kala, a 2-and-a-half-year-old Labrador retriever, will assist the Mount Pleasant Police Department in investigating child exploitation and human trafficking cases. She's trained to locate items like cellphones, tablets, computers, and flash...
CBS 58
Pedestrian, a 59-year-old man, struck and killed Friday night at 33rd & Burleigh
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal collision that took place on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at approximately 9:35 p.m., near 33rd and Burleigh Streets. A vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, causing him to fall on the road. The pedestrian was still on...
CBS 58
Drivers react to snowfall in Racine Co., hazardous conditions
CALEDONIA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Snow fell in Racine County for hours on Saturday, leaving behind hazardous conditions for many drivers in the area. In Caledonia, off I-94, drivers at the Pilot Travel Center spoke with CBS 58’s Ellie Nakamoto-White about the conditions they were seeing on the road.
CBS 58
Hit & run crash near 35th & Hope leaves 1-year-old dead late Friday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 1-year-old boy is dead after a crash near 35th St. and Hope Ave. at around 11:30 p.m on Friday, Jan. 27. Police say a vehicle driven by a 31-year-old woman with the 1-year old inside collided with a Dodge Caravan. According to police, occupants inside...
CBS 58
Kenosha County deputies respond to multi-vehicle crash on I-94 near Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Slippery travel led to a multi-vehicle crash in Kenosha County today. Headaches for afternoon drivers headed into Wisconsin, when State Patrol shut down all northbound lanes after a multi-vehicle crash in Pleasant Prairie, right across from the Pleasant Prairie Premium outlet mall. Drivers saying it's winter in Wisconsin, and we need to slow down when snowy weather hits.
CBS 58
Milwaukee County Circuit Court judges working 'diligently' to clear 1,500+ backlogged felony cases in timely manner
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There are currently almost 1,600 felony cases backlogged in Milwaukee County's criminal justice system, delayed for various reasons. On Thursday morning during a Public Safety and Health Committee meeting at City Hall, multiple judges on the county's circuit court addressed concerns over the backlog. "I can't...
CBS 58
Sheboygan County officials seek public's help finding a missing 13-year-old boy
WALDO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a missing 13-year-old boy named Colt Klinzing. He was last seen leaving his foster residence of W4375 Lake Dr. Waldo, WI on Dec. 26, 2022, while wearing a gray jacket. The boy is...
CBS 58
5-year-old Delaney Krings passes away
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- 5-year-old Delaney Krings of Pewaukee has passed away. That's according to a Facebook post from her mother. Delaney had been battling brain cancer. We first brought you her story last month back on Dec. 16, when dozens of cars led a parade through Pewaukee to celebrate Delaney's fifth birthday.
CBS 58
Milwaukee community leaders react to Tyre Nichols videos
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The release of the Tyre Nichols videos is once again forcing many in the Milwaukee community to grapple with the effects of police brutality. It's another brutal encounter, another life lost, and more heartache and anger. Before the videos were released, Milwaukee attorney Kimberly Motley said,...
CBS 58
Late Evening Update: Moderate to heavy snow winds down overnight
A moderate to heavy band of snow continues to sit over portions of Jefferson, Waukesha, and southern Dodge and Washington counties late this evening. This band of snow has been dropping 1.5-2"/hr. Snow elsewhere isn't quite as heavy, but it's still piling up. The widespread snow will start to dissipate...
