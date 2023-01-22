Historic Oak Park home up for sale • Chicago braces for winter weather • remains of missing woman found

Read full article on original website
Thousands of 911 calls in South Shore, Woodlawn took over an hour for police to respond
Over 4,000 emergency calls to Chicago police were made by residents in South Shore and Woodlawn, who waited more than an hour for help, according to 2022 data released by the city in response to a legal settlement. The data gave response times of Chicago’s 22 police districts throughout the...
Austin Weekly News
West Humboldt meat wholesaler moving to Forest Park
Purely Meats, a meat wholesaler and butcher shop based in West Humboldt Park, 4345 W. Division St., is planning to move to west suburban Forest Park. Since launching as a butcher shop in Little Italy over 80 years ago, the company grew into a major meat product supplier for grocery stores and restaurants, and residents can take advantage of its online store. In addition to its West Humboldt Park headquarters, it uses the former Moo & Oink grocery store in the Austin neighborhood, 4848 W. Madison St., for storage. The company is looking to move to Forest Park’s industrial district, at 7500 Industrial Dr.
fox32chicago.com
New training center for Chicago first responders opens on West Side
CHICAGO - There is a cutting-edge training center for first responders in Chicago, and it just opened on the West Side. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday for the newly completed public safety training center. The facility in Humboldt Park features a six-story tower with each floor simulating a different...
Chicago snow storm: snowfall totals so far on Wednesday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A snow storm is moving through the Chicago area, bringing as much as 4 inches so far to some suburbs, with the heaviest amounts south of the city.Here are snow totals for the Chicago area, as reported to the National Weather Service between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.08:08 am CST - 1/25/20232 NW BOLINGBROOK, IL4.512:00 pm CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET, IL4.307:00 am CST - 1/25/20231 ESE LOMBARD, IL4.108:35 am CST - 1/25/20232 NNW PLAINFIELD, IL409:50 am CST - 1/25/20231 ENE BOULDER HILL, IL412:00 am CST - 1/25/2023JOLIET 2 N, IL408:00 am CST - 1/25/20233 ENE ROSELAWN, IN412:00 pm CST...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago firefighters battle deadly, multi-alarm blaze in South Side high-rise
CHICAGO - One person was killed, and several others were injured after a four-alarm fire broke out in a high-rise apartment on Chicago's South Side Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to an apartment building in Kenwood located at 4850 Lake Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. for a fire in the upper floors.
fox32chicago.com
Man reported missing from Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A 34-year-old man was reported missing from the Chicago Lawn area Tuesday night. Police say Mario Fuentes was last seen in the 3500 block of West 61st Place, and his last known contact with anyone was on Jan. 10. Fuentes is a Hispanic man, about 5'8, around 174...
fox32chicago.com
Shorewood residents hit the slopes after snowfall blankets Chicago area
CHICAGO - It may have been weeks behind schedule, but finally a measurable snowfall blanketed Chicagoland. Painful for some commuters but the sledders were celebrating, and more snow could be on the way. In Shorewood, Four Seasons Park is known as at least one of the tallest points in Will...
Chicago Defender
CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE
Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.
Body ID’d after stolen funeral home van found in Chicago
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A body missing and then later recovered following a stolen funeral van incident has been identified. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office has identified the body as 47-year-old Curtis Brown, of Rockford. He died of natural causes on Friday and was released into the care of Collins & Stone Funeral Home staff.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Chicago imposes largest 911 fee in the nation
Residents of Chicago are facing some of the highest wireless taxes in the country when compared to other cities, and those bills are even higher due to the city’s 911 service tax. According to the most recent data by the National Emergency Number Association, a nonprofit organization focused on...
blockclubchicago.org
Alderpeople, Residents Blast Chicago Housing Authority Leader Over State Of City’s Public Housing
CHICAGO — Alderpeople and Chicago Housing Authority residents ripped into the agency when its top leader made a rare appearance before the City Council Tuesday. Tracey Scott, the CHA’s chief executive, was barraged with complaints about poor building conditions, questions about the agency’s deal to lease land to the Chicago Fire soccer team and concerns about its vacant units amid the city’s homeless crisis.
WGNtv.com
How much snow is in the Chicago forecast?
Snow is once again in the forecast for the Chicago area for late Tuesday and into Wednesday. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Chicago area Wednesday starting at 3 a.m. and running through 9 p.m. for some counties. Snow in Chicago: Track Snow Showers & Precip here.
88-year-old Indiana White Castle to be torn down and replaced with modern version
WHITING, Ind. — A historic White Castle, nestled less than a mile from Lake Michigan near the Indiana/Illinois border, has been serving sliders by the sackful since 1935. But the storied history of the porcelain castle is about to be dismantled, brick by brick. According to the Times of Northwest Indiana, the 88-year-old Whiting White […]
Chicago Fire Department: Extra-alarm fire tears through multiple floors of Kenwood high-rise; 1 dead
One person has died after an extra-alarm fire broke out in a Kenwood high-rise Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man possessed stolen car, had gun on him after foot chase in Naperville: officials
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Chicago man was taken into custody on Thursday for allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle and having a loaded Glock pistol on him when he was arrested. Around 4:41 a.m., Naperville police responded to the 1600 block of Westminister Drive for a report of...
fox32chicago.com
5 hospitalized for high carbon monoxide levels in Humboldt Park: CFD
CHICAGO - Five people were hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure in West Humboldt Park Wednesday morning. The Chicago Fire Department responded to 1638 North Keystone Avenue for a level one hazmat situation. A man showed up to work and had symptoms of CO poisoning. His boss took him home where...
Rockford, IL funeral home director on probation prior to van, body theft: records
A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford and the body that was inside it were both found in Chicago, but separately and hours apart.
Glen Ellyn pedestrian tunnel is filled with trees, thanks to Pilsen artist’s mural
Pilsen artist Juan De La Mora describes the mural that he recently painted inside a pedestrian tunnel in Glen Ellyn as “really an homage to the trees.”. Maple, apple, oak, ash and honey locust trees are shown in images that consume the tube-like space, which is 12 feet in diameter and stretches more than 90 feet beneath railroad tracks in a residential area of the west suburb.
Rents Downtown And In The West Loop Expected To Stabilize After Roller Coaster Years
DOWNTOWN — After a couple years of rising rents, luxury real estate experts say residents can now expect less sticker shock when signing and renewing leases than in years past. After a rent roller coaster the past three years that saw rents slashed in 2020 and skyrocketing in 2022,...
