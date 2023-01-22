ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans select OT Paris Johnson Jr. in Daniel Jeremiah's first mock draft

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans’ offseason will undoubtedly be an interesting one and, of course, a popular topic of conversation over the coming months.

Tennessee has a lot of questions that need to be answered in the near future as the franchise truly approaches a crossroads under new general manager Ran Carthon.

The NFL draft, in particular, is one area where the team is hoping to significantly improve following the hiring of their new GM.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah released his first mock of the year and shared his thoughts on which direction he believes the Titans could go.

Jeremiah has the Titans selecting the consensus All-American offensive lineman out of Ohio State, Paris Johnson Jr.

Jeremiah’s explanation for the pick was as follows:

Johnson needs to get stronger and play with better knee bend, but he has ideal size/length/foot quickness. The Titans need to get younger, healthier, and more athletic up front.

Obviously, free agency could change immediate priorities, but it’s hard to envision the selection of Johnson not being universally welcomed by the fanbase after the disastrous season the team just experienced.

According to Pro Football Focus, Johnson finished his final season as a Buckeye by accounting for the following:

  • 2022 overall grade: 83.1
  • Two-year average grade: 81.1
  • Pass-blocking grade: 77.9
  • Run-blocking grade: 80.9
  • Zone-blocking grade: 80
  • Gap-blocking grade: 71.5
  • QB hits allowed: 0
  • Sacks allowed: 2
  • Hurries: 12
  • Run block snaps: 378
  • Pass block snaps: 449

Needless to say, if the Ohio State Product is still on the board when the Titans are selecting, it shouldn’t shock anybody if the team ends up running to the podium to turn that card in.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

