Nebraska Football: 4-star Tennessee WR commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Jeremiah Charles commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Basketball: Emmanuel Bandoumel to miss rest of seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers land commitment from Georgia lineman Jacob HoodThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule fires shot at Deion Sanders following first team meeting at Nebraska: 'I don't let cameras in'
Matt Rhule took time to address his core values and initial start at Nebraska in a recent interview. He also fired off a shot at Deion Sanders and Coach Prime’s start to his tenure in Colorado. During an appearance on Bussin’ With the Boys, Rhule discussed having his first...
Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges
One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols transfer portal target who landed with Georgia reportedly arrested
A player that the Tennessee Vols were pursuing in the NCAA transfer portal last month was reportedly arrested early Monday morning. Former Mississippi State wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who landed with the Georgia Bulldogs, was reportedly arrested on a felony charge of false imprisonment and misdemeanor charge of family violence.
No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska
Nebraska fans may have dreams of landing top quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola, particularly considering his family ties. His latest quote, however, may dampen some of those expectations. Raiola, the top-ranked recruit in the 2024 class, offered a rather bland quote about potentially committing to Nebraska when asked about the school. Raiola’s father Dominic, a former... The post No. 1 recruit has telling comment about his ties to Nebraska appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nebraska Football: TE Ismael Smith Flores commits to program
Nebraska football received a commitment from 2023 tight end Ismael Smith Flores on Monday afternoon. Smith Flores made the announcement on Twitter. He is not ranked in either the 247Sports Composite or regular rankings. Flores has a numerical ranking of 87 on 247Sports.
Breaking: College Basketball Coach Fired Tuesday Afternoon
We're midway through the 2022-23 men's college basketball season and we have a reported firing. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay has fired head coach Will Ryan, who is the son of legendary Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan. Green Bay is 2-19 on the season. "Green Bay has parted ways with head ...
Postal Disruptions in Nebraska as USPS Closes 21 Post Offices
The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has announced the temporary closure of 21 post offices in Nebraska due to a major snowstorm in the state. This closure will cause postal disruptions for certain customers in different parts of Nebraska.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska beats out several top programs for highly-recruited WR in class of 2023
Nebraska won a major recruiting battle on Tuesday afternoon. The Huskers added a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Demitrius Bell in the class of 2023. Bell also had offers from programs like Alabama, Ole Miss Georgia, Purdue and Kentucky. He’s a former Michigan State commit as well. Bell ranks...
CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message
It’s safe to say that Jim Harbaugh did not dominate the Ohio State Buckeyes during his first few seasons at Michigan as he lost his first five games against Ohio State after taking over as the head coach of the Wolverines and didn’t notch his first win against the Buckeyes until 2021 – his seventh Read more... The post CFB world reacts as Jim Harbaugh sends clear Ohio State message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Legendary Big Ten Coach Not Happy With League's Officiating
Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo was not pleased with his team's performance against Indiana in yesterday's 82-69 loss. But he saved his harshest criticism for the officials in his postgame interviews. Speaking to the media after the game, Izzo admonished the officials for being so inconsistent ...
Look: NCAA Getting Crushed Over The Michigan Investigation
The Michigan football program is currently being investigated by the NCAA. In the investigation, the program is alleged to have committed recruiting practice violations. The allegations include one Level I violation against head coach Jim Harbaugh and multiple Level II Violations. The Level II ...
Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment
Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
Former Georgia offensive lineman Jacob Hood commits to Nebraska
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have been busy in the transfer portal this offseason as they look to rebuild their roster for Matt Rhule's debut season in Lincoln. That rebuild has led Rhule and company to chase a number of Bulldogs, which led to Monday when the team landed its third transfer from Athens.
Look: No. 1 Recruit Dylan Raiola Comments On Nebraska
The top recruit in the 2024 recruiting class had a telling comment about Nebraska on Tuesday. Dylan Raiola, who's the top quarterback and overall recruit for next year's class, is excited about the future of Nebraska's football program now that Matt Rhule is there. "The energy he brings, the new ...
Predicting the commitment of 5-star Nyckoles Harbor
Nyckoles Harbor is one of the top-ranked recruits left in the 2023 recruiting class and here’s where things stand with signing day just over a week away. Nyckoles Harbor is one of the most talented college football recruits in the country and with just over a week before the late signing period opens, we still have no idea where he’s going to go.
College Basketball World Reacts To The Head Coach Firing
A mid-major men's college basketball coach was fired midseason on Tuesday. According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, Green Bay dismissed Will Ryan after two-plus seasons, including a 2-19 start this year. Ryan, the son of former University of Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan, went 15-61 during his time ...
2024 5-Star Recruit Ellis Robinson IV Will Announce His Commitment February 1
Alabama is one of five schools in the running for the top cornerback.
NCAA Releases Its New College Basketball Top 25
Another week of the 2022-23 men's college basketball season is in the books. Monday afternoon, NCAA writer Andy Katz released his latest college hoops Top 25 poll. Purdue, which is 19-1 on the season, 8-1 in the Big Ten, comes in at No. 1 in the rankings. The Boilermakers are coming off a close ...
Postgame Notes: No. 10 Texas 89, Oklahoma State 75
Editor's Note: The postgame notes are courtesy of Oklahoma State Athletics media relations. January 24, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Moody Center | Attendance: N/a. Updated Records: Oklahoma State 11-9 overall, 3-5 Big 12 | Texas 17-3 overall, 6-2 Big 12. Oklahoma State Leaders: Points — John-Michael Wright, Kalib Boone...
Gage Wager eager to take on Husker walk-on opportunity
Gage Wager had his own big decision to make. While his father Bob Wager was leaving his post as the head coach at Arlington Martin High School after 17 years to be the Nebraska tight ends coach, Gage was in the midst of his senior year, thinking about his pending college choice.
