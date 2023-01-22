ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Browns DC Jim Schwartz thanks Titans, explains what his role was

By Shaun Calderon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k0Q8F_0kNN0Lh500

The Tennessee Titans’ defensive coaching staff recently took a hit after the Cleveland Browns hired Tennessee’s senior defensive assistant, Jim Schwartz, to be their new defensive coordinator.

Schwartz had been with the Titans for the last two seasons. Truthfully, there aren’t many people outside of the Titans’ building who knew what Schwartz was actually responsible for during his time in Tennessee.

Nonetheless, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that the defense significantly improved upon his arrival.

We finally got a little more clarity as to what Schwartz’s role entailed during his introductory press conference with the Browns on Friday.

“My role was different,” Schwartz said, according to David Boclair of Sports Illustrated. “My job was to be a mentor. My job was to give an extra set of eyes. My job was to make suggestions and not be ruffled if they’re not acted on.”

He then added:

“My job was not to be the coordinator. But my job was to help the coordinator and to help the position coaches, and maybe say, ‘Hey, look you do it this way. I’ve had success doing it this [other] way in the past. You might want to try this.”

Whatever the veteran defensive coach suggested clearly worked more often than not. When the Titans’ defense was healthy, it was a bona fide top-10 group, and even that feels like it’s underselling the unit.

Although the Browns’ new defensive coordinator may not have gotten the credit, he still feels like he played a role in their success.

“I think I was still able to make a contribution,” Schwartz said “I’m incredibly grateful to Mike Vrabel for giving me the trust to do that, and to [Bowen] for trusting me to do that. But they knew that I didn’t have any objective other than to help and to win. And my job was to do a good job with the job they gave me. So, it was fulfilling.”

Only time will tell how much this departure impacts the defense, but Shane Bowen deserves the benefit of the doubt until proven otherwise.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL should be booed forever if it greedily goes after neutral-site conference championship games

The NFL isn’t above adjusting its postseason schedule to chase money. Two years ago, the playoff field was expanded to 14 teams to coincide with a 17-game regular season. The end result was a six-game Wild Card weekend that now expanded to Monday night — and two extra games for the teams that finished in second place in their respective conferences.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs HC Andy Reid said about AFC Championship Game rematch with Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid had a chance to speak about the team’s AFC Championship Game opponent for the first time on Monday. They’ll get to a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals — their opponent in last year’s AFC title game and most recently in Week 13. Those two games were both hard-fought, but when the clock struck zero, they were each 27-24 losses for Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WSB Radio

Georgia transfer wide receiver RaRa Thomas arrested on multiple charges

One of Georgia’s newest additions to the team has already found himself in some hot water, as wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on two separate counts, a felony false imprisonment charge and a misdemeanor battery-family violence charge. Thomas was booked in Athens Clarke-County jail at 4:04 a.m., Monday...
ATHENS, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy