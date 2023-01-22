ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Michigan Daily

Sundance 2023: ‘Rye Lane’ is the most colorful romcom that made me sad

The Michigan Daily loves to watch and talk about films at the cutting edge of storytelling, and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After a two-year in person hiatus, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through the snow on planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premiers of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
PARK CITY, UT
Harper's Bazaar

All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kmyu.tv

Sundance 2023: 'Earth Mama' is a rough, challenging, and accomplished debut film

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Earth Mama. Starring: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Ducan-Brewster, Dominic Fiek, Mokeem Woobine. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Sundance Synopsis: Gia is a young mother fighting for her children. Her son and daughter are in foster care, and now her unborn child could also be taken away. Struggling to work enough hours with court-mandated classes, she’s barely making ends meet. Gia loves her children unconditionally, but how will she give them the future they deserve?
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
americanmilitarynews.com

Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains

On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC 4

Learn how to understand Gen Z slang

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) If you struggle communicating with your teenager, this is for you. Natalie DeGering joined us on the show to enlighten the older crowd on some Gen Z language, so the confusion stops here. Here are some terms that can help you translate what they are saying.
ABC 4

Cruise tips for first time cruisers

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Summer is on its way and now is the time to book all summer cruises. Cruising is a great way to travel the world and try out different locations to see if you would want to spend a week there or not. Another great thing about cruising is that they provide so many different options. Ranging from family cruises to adult only cruises. It provides a personalized vacation that guarantees a great time.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice

OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
OGDEN, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation

SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
utahnow.online

Taqueria 27 Welcomes New Ownership

Taqueria 27, a local favorite, is delighted to announce new ownership. The restaurant will continue to serve up its unique signature tacos and delicious margaritas under the direction of the new owners, who are committed to preserving the quality and character of the restaurant. Miles Clark, the new operations manager...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Deseret News

Best Mexican food in Utah

List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE

