The Michigan Daily loves to watch and talk about films at the cutting edge of storytelling, and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After a two-year in person hiatus, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through the snow on planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premiers of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.

PARK CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO