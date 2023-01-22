Read full article on original website
J. Dawgs Banks On Hot Dogs Being a Popular FoodS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
The Swan Lake Ballet Will Be Presented in Salt Lake City, UtahS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Asian Americans Gathered At The Sundance Film FestivalS. F. MoriPark City, UT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
Michigan Daily
Sundance 2023: ‘Rye Lane’ is the most colorful romcom that made me sad
The Michigan Daily loves to watch and talk about films at the cutting edge of storytelling, and there is no place better to do so than the Sundance Film Festival. After a two-year in person hiatus, writers and editors for the Film Beat have trudged through the snow on planes, trains and automobiles to arrive at Park City, Utah. Our coverage will include the premiers of dramas, romances, documentaries and everything in between. Welcome to our discussion on films made with Oscar winners and first-time filmmakers alike.
Sundance Film Festival offers free movie screenings for Utahns this week
Through Sundance’s Local Lens program, Utah residents can get in on the Sundance action without opening their wallets. Local Lens offers free in-person screenings at venues in Park City and Salt Lake City. The program starts Tuesday with a screening of “Aliens Abducted My Parents and Now I Feel...
Harper's Bazaar
All the Best Looks from the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
After two long years, the Sundance Film Festival has finally returned in person to Utah to celebrate independent cinema. From January 19 to 29, celebrities, screenwriters, and filmmakers are heading to Park City and Salt Lake City to honor this year's best in indie films. As a result, celebs are bringing their winter fashion A game to the state's awe-inspiring natural landscape and snowy mountain terrain. Expect shearling, puffers, knits, and so many snow boots.
kmyu.tv
Sundance 2023: 'Earth Mama' is a rough, challenging, and accomplished debut film
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Earth Mama. Starring: Tia Nomore, Erika Alexander, Doechii, Sharon Ducan-Brewster, Dominic Fiek, Mokeem Woobine. SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) – Sundance Synopsis: Gia is a young mother fighting for her children. Her son and daughter are in foster care, and now her unborn child could also be taken away. Struggling to work enough hours with court-mandated classes, she’s barely making ends meet. Gia loves her children unconditionally, but how will she give them the future they deserve?
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
The Most Oreo Oreo is causing the cookie world to crumble with joy
SALT LAKE CITY — The Most Oreo Oreo is literally the most Oreo Oreo that cookie lovers will find as it is literally an Oreo-stuffed Oreo. While The Most Oreo Oreo looks like a massively stuffed Oreo, there's actually little bits of real Oreo grind mixed inside the white cream.
Music advice from the Indigo Girls — and why they love Utah so much
Are the Indigo Girls at Sundance? Indigo Girls Amy Ray and Emily Saliers are at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers of the Indigo Girls are the subjects of the Sundance documentary “It’s Only Life After All.”
kjzz.com
Performing arts center evacuated during screening for Sundance Film Festival
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said three unrelated medical incidents led to the evacuation of a Salt Lake City performing arts center during a screening for the Sundance Film Festival. They said the incidents occurred at approximately 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center.
Nosh owners channel New York vibes with new ‘sammy’ deli in Prospector
PARK CITY, Utah – Husband and wife restaurant extraordinaire team, Jason and Katie Greenberg, are launching their second Prospector Square restaurant this weekend. Their newest concept, Stacked – a New […]
americanmilitarynews.com
Mysterious antennas keep popping up in Utah’s mountains
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials with Salt Lake City, Utah’s recreational trails management team had to hike up a mountainside to retrieve a mysterious antenna popping through the snow. But this antenna was not the first they’ve encountered. As many as a dozen have now been found. “These...
ABC 4
Learn how to understand Gen Z slang
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) If you struggle communicating with your teenager, this is for you. Natalie DeGering joined us on the show to enlighten the older crowd on some Gen Z language, so the confusion stops here. Here are some terms that can help you translate what they are saying.
ABC 4
Cruise tips for first time cruisers
SALT LAKE CITY, UT – (GOOD THINGS UTAH) Summer is on its way and now is the time to book all summer cruises. Cruising is a great way to travel the world and try out different locations to see if you would want to spend a week there or not. Another great thing about cruising is that they provide so many different options. Ranging from family cruises to adult only cruises. It provides a personalized vacation that guarantees a great time.
KSLTV
90-year-old Ogden teacher quits retirement twice
OGDEN, Utah — A teacher in Ogden is still going, after turning 90 years old this month. It’s the second time she’s retired from retirement. Arlene VanDyke initially retired after teaching for 57 years but for the second time she returned to teach at Wasatch Elementary. It wasn’t only because she loveds it, but because the people there make it hard for her to say no.
hebervalleyradio.com
January 2023 Report: Temple Square Renovation
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gave a renovation update for Temple Square for January 2023. This is the first renovation update the Salt Lake City-based faith has given concerning its headquarters for the calendar year. During 2022, Main Street Plaza in downtown Salt Lake...
kjzz.com
Plans announced to rebuild, relocate Anchorage Alaska Temple
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced they will be reconstructing the Anchorage Alaska Temple. Officials said the "significantly larger" temple will be build on the same property where a meetinghouse has been in use. The existing Anchorage Alaska Temple will remain open during construction.
ksl.com
Salt Lake woman creates candle stoves to help keep homeless population warm
SALT LAKE CITY — A Salt Lake woman expects to make 800 candle stove kits to help people experiencing homelessness stay warm this winter. Susan Keene takes donated candles, cans, and other supplies and creates small candle stoves in her kitchen. It's her third year doing this. Keene relies...
Truck towing trailer containing 7 horses slides on Mine Road
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District responded to a call involving a truck that was towing a horse trailer on the evening of Friday, January 20. In […]
utahnow.online
Taqueria 27 Welcomes New Ownership
Taqueria 27, a local favorite, is delighted to announce new ownership. The restaurant will continue to serve up its unique signature tacos and delicious margaritas under the direction of the new owners, who are committed to preserving the quality and character of the restaurant. Miles Clark, the new operations manager...
KSLTV
Separated moose and calf, closes trail in American Fork canyon
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A separated cow moose and her calf caused officials to close off an American Fork canyon trail since the moose was endangering the public Saturday afternoon. According to Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources, the two animals were near the Pine Hollow trail until somebody spooked...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
