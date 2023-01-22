Read full article on original website
Public viewing at palace for 'last Hawaiian princess'
HONOLULU (AP) — The casket bearing the 96-year-old heiress long considered the last Hawaiian princess went on public display Sunday in the downtown Honolulu palace that benefited from her wealth. Abigail Kinoiki Kekaulike Kawānanakoa’s casket, handcrafted from a 165-year-old koa tree that fell during a 2021 storm on the Big Island, arrived at ʻIolani Palace in a hearse. It was greeted by a traditional Hawaiian wailing and a chanting of her lineage before being carried by members of a law enforcement honor guard up the palace’s front stairs and into the throne room. Family spokesperson Caroline Witherspoon called the procession “extremely emotional,” saying, “The wailing — it was just beautiful. It just caused a visceral reaction for me. I started to cry.” The palace is America’s only royal residence, where the Hawaiian monarchy dwelled but which now serves mostly as a museum. Kawānanakoa was the palace’s largest single benefactor, according to her publicists, and even paid its electricity bills for many years.
These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards
Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
The history of ABC Stores
HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
Gov. Green signs emergency proclamation on Hawaii’s homeless crisis
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Identifying top priorities of his administration, Hawaii Gov. Josh Green signed an emergency proclamation, Monday, to pave way toward expedited resolution to the state’s severe homelessness crisis. “As long as we are in a housing crisis, we will treat it like an emergency,” said Green during...
Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival
Who doesn't love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.
Eddie champion was on duty before being official invitee
It's time to catch that energy swell and today's ride of the day is 2023 Eddie champion Luke Shepardson! Hawaii's own city and county lifeguard scored 89 points of a possible 90.
Ahead of Kawananakoa's private funeral, one friend shares fond memories of the time they spent together
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
Releasing balloons in Hawaii skies? You run the risk of a $500 fine
Live Nation's President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. The teenage survivor and her family say they're prepared to face her abductor in court.
Here is why Hawaii has the longest life expectancy in the country
Story at a glance Hawaii’s rich natural beauty and year-round warm weather are not the only perks of the Aloha State. Research shows Hawaii residents, on average, live the longest out of anyone else in the United States. In 2021, the average life span in the U.S. followed a now yearslong trend by dropping to…
Public memorial held at Iolani Palace for late Hawaiian heiress Abigail Kawananakoa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A solemn public memorial service is taking place Sunday for late Hawaiian royal heiress Abigail Kawananakoa, who died in December at 96. Kawananakoa will lie in state in the throne room at Iolani Palace for public viewing from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Her casket arrived around...
‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
Hawaii Athletes Join Special Olympics USA Team for 2023 Special Olympics World Games Berlin
Hawaii will be represented by two athletes, a bocce official and Law Enforcement Officer that will represent the aloha state in June 2023. Special Olympics Hawaii is proud to announce four individuals representing Hawaii at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany in June. They include two Special Olympics Hawaii athletes, Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, who will compete for Special Olympics USA, Shavanna Mahoe as an official, as well as Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz who will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Athletes Teresa Moore and Virginia Lee, both from Hawaii Island, will compete in powerlifting and track & field. Shavanna Mahoe from Oahu, will join the World Games Local Organizing Committee as a bocce official, and Officer Kuilee Dela Cruz from the Hawaii County Police Department will represent Hawaii in the Law Enforcement Torch Run as a part of the Law Enforcement Team.
Donated glasses in Hawaii changing lives around the world
While Hawaii is a small state, that does not stop the Hawaii Lions Clubs from impacting the lives of people around the world.
Things Hawaii is Known and Famous For
Hawaii is a beautiful archipelago located in the Pacific Ocean, known for its lush tropical landscapes, white sandy beaches, and vibrant culture. The state of Hawaii is made up of eight main islands, each with its own unique characteristics and attractions.
The state is defending its climate record. These kids aren’t buying it (and they’re suing)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fourteen young people in Hawaii who are plaintiffs in a climate change lawsuit against the state are preparing for their day in court. Ranging between the ages of 8 to 20, they call the case Navahine v. Hawaii Department of Transportation. The state’s attorneys want the case...
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
Does Hawaii get its energy from burning garbage?
According to the City and County of Honolulu, most residential and general commercial trash is disposed of at H-POWER.
Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released
HONOLULU — (AP) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man released from prison immediately after his attorneys presented new evidence and argued that he didn’t commit the crimes he was convicted of and spent more than 20 years locked up for: the 1991 murder, kidnapping and sexual assault of a woman visiting Hawaii.
Denver to Hawaii Flight Sale Today $189
Today’s great price is on flights from Denver to Hawaii (or the other direction). Plan your Hawaii vacation any time between now and May to take advantage of this new offer. Travel is mid-week. During this extremely limited Hawaii offer, you can save up to 50% off the normal...
2 arrested, others rally outside Waiehu land at center of Native Hawaiian ownership debate
WAIEHU — Two people were charged with trespassing while others rallied holding signs Tuesday outside Waiehu land at the center of an ownership dispute between Native Hawaiians and nonprofit Maui Economic Opportunity Inc. After MEO was declared the owner by a state court in September and notices to vacate...
