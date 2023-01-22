Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Roxanne Perez Speaks On Her Memories Of Jay Briscoe
Jay Briscoe passed away last week after a multi-vehicle crash in Delaware that left his daughters with serious injuries. Since his passing, The Briscoe family has received much love and support from the pro wrestling community, including stars from various promotions around the world. Current "WWE NXT" Women's Champion and former Ring of Honor Women's World Champion Roxanne Perez recalled being around Jay during her brief tenure in ROH.
wrestlinginc.com
Superstar Billy Graham Health Update
"Superstar" Billy Graham's health appears to be improving, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has a long recovery ahead after being hospitalized for an ear infection earlier this month. Graham, 79, was hospitalized three weeks ago with an ear infection that had gotten into his skull, causing breathing issues,...
wrestlinginc.com
Jay Briscoe Memorial Shirt Released
In the last week, the wrestling world has rallied around the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 38, an accident that also resulted in significant injuries to his two daughters. Over $288K has been raised to help assist Briscoe's family, far exceeding the original goal of $200K. And it appears more funds are likely to be on the way.
wrestlinginc.com
Sarah Logan Praises WWE For Respecting Her Family Life
While at one point the idea of having a family and then going on the road seemed impossible in WWE, that is something that has become a regular situation now with many women on WWE's roster being mothers. The likes of Becky Lynch, Lacey Evans, and Ronda Rousey all have children, and Sarah Logan (now known as Valhalla) is the latest women's roster member to praise WWE for their handling of working mothers.
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Opens Up About His Sobriety
Buff Bagwell has discussed the transition to sobriety and why he's having more success with it these days. Bagwell's addiction has gotten him in trouble with the law in the past; DUI charges are an example. Bagwell appeared on the "83 Weeks" podcast, and he discussed the importance of aftercare for those looking to get clean.
Comments / 0