In the last week, the wrestling world has rallied around the family of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe, who tragically passed away in a car accident at the age of 38, an accident that also resulted in significant injuries to his two daughters. Over $288K has been raised to help assist Briscoe's family, far exceeding the original goal of $200K. And it appears more funds are likely to be on the way.

2 DAYS AGO