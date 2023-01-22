Read full article on original website
thedailyhoosier.com
Minnesota down to seven scholarship players vs. Indiana
The losses keep mounting for Minnesota. Indiana has played a significant stretch of the season without starters Race Thompson and Xavier Johnson, but it could be worse. The Golden Gophers will be down to just seven scholarship players when they face the Hoosiers on Wednesday evening (9 p.m. Eastern, BTN).
thedailyhoosier.com
Mike Woodson won’t coach Indiana vs. Minnesota
IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson will not coach Indiana on Wednesday evening as he recovers from COVID, the school announced in a release. Associate head coach Yasir Rosemond, who had the primary scout for tonight’s game, will handle all post-game media obligations. An IU representative told The Daily...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: Indiana at Minnesota game day essentials
BREAKING: Mike Woodson won’t coach the team on Wednesday. Indiana (13-6, 4-4) at Minnesota (7-11, 1-7) Location: Williams Arena (14,625), Minneapolis, Minnesota. Television: BTN (Cory Provus and Robbie Hummel) Stream: Fox Sports. IU Radio Network: IU Radio Network. Indiana is a 10-point favorite. KenPom Projected Score: No. 20 Indiana...
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (1/25)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosiers for Good NIL collective signs 19 IU athletes across eight sports for ’23 winter class
—————- Bloomington, Ind. – Hoosiers For Good Inc, an official NIL partner of Indiana University Athletics, announced a winter class of 19 community-minded Indiana University athletes who will use their platform and influence to raise awareness for 11 Indiana-based charities, including six new charity partners.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana women’s basketball sets program mark for best start in win at Michigan
In a top-15 matchup on the road, Indiana women’s basketball hung on. The sixth-ranked Hoosiers staved off a fourth-quarter comeback by No. 13 Michigan and left Crisler Center with a 92-83 win. This win sends Indiana to 18-1 overall, its best start in program history. The Hoosiers also pulled...
thedailyhoosier.com
Race Thompson is “feeling better every day” after fearing the worst
When Race Thompson went down with a knee injury at Iowa, he feared the worst. Based on the way it looked and felt, the senior forward thought his knee was damaged severely enough to end his season and his IU career. His Hoosiers led the Hawkeyes when that moment occurred, and it played a big role in IU’s crushing defeat at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
wdrb.com
Game on! Indiana joins Louisville in selling tickets for 2023 football game in Indianapolis
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Indiana and Louisville have discussed the interest level by both programs in playing all three games of the football series the teams are scheduled to begin in September. But on Monday there was a firm sign that the 2023 game will be played on Sept....
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Q&A with new IU football offensive line coach Bob Bostad
Watch as new IU football offensive lineman Bob Bostad met with the media to discuss his new role and plans for the position group. For more background on Bostad, GO HERE. The Daily Hoosier –“Where Indiana fans assemble when they’re not at Assembly”. Find us on Facebook:...
thedailyhoosier.com
With “no plans” to add veteran quarterback, IU football is leaning on youth
Indiana football appears likely to roll with youth at quarterback in 2023. Speaking to local media Sunday, head coach Tom Allen said he’s not planning to add another quarterback from the transfer portal before the Hoosiers hold spring football. Indiana has rising junior Dexter Williams recovering from his dislocated...
thedailyhoosier.com
Trayce Jackson-Davis receives Big Ten and multiple national player of the week honors
After stuffing the stat sheet last week in IU wins over Illinois and Michigan State, Trayce Jackson-Davis has received a wave of national player of the week honors on Monday. Naismith, ESPN and the NCAA all named the senior forward the best player in the country last week. Jackson-Davis was...
This has been Named the Most Historic Landmark in Indiana
Indiana has a lot of history and quite a few historical landmarks scattered throughout the state, but which landmark was named the most historic?. When you think of historical landmarks in Indiana, what comes to mind first? For me, living in southern Indiana, Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial, West Baden Springs Hotel, and Angel Mounds are the first to come to mind. Some of these landmarks are more historically significant than others, but recently one was named the most historic landmark in the state of Indiana.
This is the Best Tourist Attraction in Indiana
If you're looking for something to add to your bucket list in Indiana, how about visiting the number one tourist attraction in the entire state?. Indiana is full of fun attractions. Whether it be museums, theme parks, sports venues, historical locations, or being out on a beautiful lake, Indiana has a lot to offer residents and guests alike. We all have our favorite attractions to visit in the state, however, one attraction was recently named the best to visit in Indiana. Do you think you can guess what it is?
Winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Indiana. The ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball for Monday night’s drawing. Someone bought it at Village Pantry #5623 located at 801 Southfield Dr. in Plainfield. The winning Powerball numbers for the Jan. 23 drawing were 12-31-47-58-60 with the Powerball […]
This is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Indiana
This is the restaurant in Indiana where you will most likely spend the most money while enjoying a delicious meal. We all know that it is expensive to dine out nowadays, especially for larger families. The cost of everything is constantly rising. That might turn some folks off to dining out, but there are special occasions when eating out at a nice restaurant is called for. Maybe you want to go out somewhere special on a date night, or anniversary or you just want to indulge in a top-quality meal, we have quite a few restaurants to choose from here in Indiana, no matter how expensive they might be. That being said, which of all of the Indiana restaurants is the most expensive?
MaxPreps
Indiana high school girls basketball playoff brackets
The Indiana High School Athletic Association girls basketball state tournaments begin January 31. The finals will be held Feb. 25 with Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis serving as the host site for all four classes. Defending champions include Noblesville (Class 4A), South Bend Washington (Class 3A), Forest Park (Class 2A) and...
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978.
Indiana Has an Official State Pie and it Looks Delicious
Each state has different things that are named official representations of that state. For instance, the official state bird of Indiana and Kentucky is the Cardinal. The Indiana State river is the Wabash River. There is even a state flower of Indiana, the Peony. But, did you know there is...
Here’s when Swensons Drive-In will open in Avon
AVON, Ind. – It won’t be long before Avon’s latest dinner option opens for business. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The drive-in restaurant will be located off Rockville Road, at 8894 US Highway 36 in Avon. Ohio-based Swensons is best known for its hamburgers, having been […]
Fox 59
Major winter storm to impact Indiana on Wednesday
Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Meteorologist Tucker Antico's Monday evening weather forecast. Zach Myers shows us the snowfall in the FOX59 parking …. Zach Myers helps out his coworkers by scraping the snow off their cars in the FOX59 parking lot. Viewers report thundersnow in Johnson County. Viewers...
