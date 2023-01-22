ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – History for Lunch: Families of the United States Colored Troops will host History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Some of northeastern North Carolina’s free families of color frequently had several members who served in United States Civil War forces. In Hertford County’s Winton Triangle area, it is not unusual for today’s residents to have as many as 20 ancestral relatives who enlisted in the United States Colored Troops. Documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones will describe these families and their relatives’ role in keeping the US whole, expanding freedoms in America, and creating new opportunities for all people of color whether free or enslaved.

ELIZABETH CITY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO