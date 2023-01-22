Read full article on original website
History for Lunch: Families of the United States Colored Troops
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – History for Lunch: Families of the United States Colored Troops will host History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Some of northeastern North Carolina’s free families of color frequently had several members who served in United States Civil War forces. In Hertford County’s Winton Triangle area, it is not unusual for today’s residents to have as many as 20 ancestral relatives who enlisted in the United States Colored Troops. Documentarian Marvin Tupper Jones will describe these families and their relatives’ role in keeping the US whole, expanding freedoms in America, and creating new opportunities for all people of color whether free or enslaved.
Our number one priority is workforce housing
In wide-ranging State of the County, Woodard criticizes “naysayers” battling local housing projects. In a roughly one-hour State of the County presentation, Dare County Commissioners Chairman Bob Woodard alternated between exhortations and congratulations. But he seemed at his most passionate when talking about the county’s frustrating quest to generate several hundred units of essential and workforce housing.
History for Lunch: Sea Level Rise Along the Coast of North Carolina and Inland Communities
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. – The Museum of the Albemarle will host our History for Lunch on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 12 p.m. in the Gaither Auditorium. Paul Liu, PhD, North Carolina State University, will provide a virtual lecture on seal level rise and the effects on rural northeastern North Carolina.
‘My goal is to find out where the struggles are’
Supt. Basnight on the issues facing our schools and his unlikely return to Dare County. The November 2 selection of Steve Basnight as Dare County’s new superintendent of schools marked a homecoming for an educator who had spent nearly three decades in the Dare Schools system before moving on a decade ago to continue his career in Currituck and Hyde counties.
Extra Federal Food Benefits due to COVID-19 will end in March
As part of the COVID-19 public health emergency, families enrolled in the FNS program in North Carolina have been receiving at least $95 extra per month since March 2020 through emergency allotments. With the end of emergency allotments, the average FNS benefit per person per day will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45.
Douglas Maxwell Drummond of Nags Head, January 23
Douglas Maxwell Drummond, 79, of Nags Head, NC died at his home on Monday, January 23, 2023. Born in Forsyth County on February 22, 1943, he was the son of the late Frances Mullins Drummond and Representative Daniel Lee Drummond. Doug was an electrical estimator for EH Ives Corporation in...
Outer Banks Chamber to host 2023 Outer Banks Regional Economic Summit
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce will host its 2023 Outer Banks Regional Economic Summit on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at the Ramada Plaza in Kill Devil Hills at 8:00 a.m. This year’s event will feature four panelists: Christopher Chung, CEO (Economic Development Partnership of NC); Lynn Minges, President & CEO (NC Restaurant & Lodging Association); Andy Ellen, President & General Counsel (NC Retail Merchants Association); and Gary Salamido, President & CEO (NC Chamber of Commerce).
Janet Ann Russell of Point Harbor, January 21
Janet Ann Russell went home on January 21, 2023 from the Outer Banks Hospital after a short illness. Born in Baltimore, MD July 11, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Hugh Strennen Sr. and the late Vivian Amaral Strennen. Janet is survived by her husband, Kenneth N. Russell...
Get Educated on Naloxon – Saving Lives Task Force
This message brought to you by the Saving Lives Task Force, Dare County Health and Human Sevices, and the Sold Out Youth Foundation. For more information on Naloxone and more go to www.savinglivesobx.com. For student drug and alcohol education, and more www.soldouttv.com.
William Elbert Brown of Kitty Hawk, January 21
William Elbert Brown (Bill), aged 84, passed away Saturday evening January 21, 2023, at 7:06 pm EST after a short battle with cancer. Multiple complications and variables prevented surgery, so a decision was taken to spend his final days and precious moments at his OBX Beach home with his family. He died peacefully, happy, content and immensely proud, surrounded by his Wife of 64 years, his son and daughter.
Ocean experiments in Nags Head
A team from East Carolina University’s Coastal Studies Institute in Skyco worked with commercial vessel Tiki XIV out of Ocean City, Md. to replace two spotter buoys, which were deployed on each side of Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Tiki crew also...
Suzanne S. Boseman of Camden, January 22
Suzanne Seeley Boseman, age 87, of Camden, NC died on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Waterbrooke Assisted Living. Born in Elizabeth City, NC on July 18, 1935 to the late Harry Lane Seeley and Ruby Russell Seeley, she was the widow of John Wiggins Boseman. A member of the Eastern Star, Gregory Circle at Shiloh Baptist Church, the YMCA, and the Red Hat Society, Suzanne enjoyed Bingo and playing cards.
North Carolina man sentenced for crimes against children
MANTEO, N.C. — A Dare County man has been sentenced to 135 years in prison for child sex crimes. A judge sentenced 47-year-old Roberto Anastasio Hernandez of Manteo last week. A jury convicted him of three counts of statutory rape, one count of statutory sexual offense with a child, three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, and one count of 2nd-degree kidnapping.
'It's reaching a crisis point': Outer Banks leaders say they're out of funding to save threatened beach communities
Dare County leaders said they can no longer afford to build back beaches in the Outer Banks that have been swallowed by the ocean, sending multiple houses collapsing in recent years. Leaders said communities are now at risk, but state law is holding them back from finding potential solutions. The...
Kitty Hawk 2nd Land Use Plan gathering scheduled
Land Use Plan Update Information. Everyone is invited to see the Land Use Plan survey results and a draft of the vision statement and goals. Join us on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, 5-7 p.m. Kitty Hawk Town Hall.
Michael Wayne Myers, Sr. of Buxton, January 19
Michael Wayne Myers, Sr., 66, of Buxton, NC died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. Born in Charleston, West Virginia on October 18, 1956, he was the son of Ruby Hall and the late Bob Myers. Mike was a self-taught IT Specialist and enjoyed learning about military history and...
Hunt Club Dr. property could be site of new Corolla Sugar Planet store
The Currituck County Planning & Community Development Department has confirmed that S&S properties, believed to be the parent company of the Sugar Kingdom candy store chain, obtained permits in July 2022 for the “Sugar Planet” name and for an interior build-out of a Corolla office building into an “ice cream and retail space.”
Meet Russia, OBX Pet of the Week
Outer Banks SPCA Pet of the Week is Russia. This sweet girl was brought into our care by Animal Control. She didn’t have the best start in life as she was used strickly for breading. Now that she is in our care she is house trained, loves her dog bed and loves attention. She is good with children and could go home with another dog. Watch this video to learn more about Russia.
First Flight wins wrestling tourney, Manteo first among 2A schools
On Saturday Jan. 21, the First Flight Nighthawks wrestling team won the Northeastern Coastal Conference Tournament, edging out Currituck with Manteo placing third. Rounding out the competition were Pasquotank, Northeastern, Holmes, and Hertford. Said First Flight head coach Russell Kepler, “This time of year, all teams are working with injuries and illnesses. If we can stay healthy, I’m hopeful that this could be a good year for us.” Next up is the dual team match against Currituck on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Parking restrictions enforced in Wright Shores Association parking area
The Wright Shores Association in Kill Devil Hills is alerting motorists that unauthorized vehicles in its parking area are now being towed at the owner’s expense. Wright Shores Association has been deeded the small parking area at the end of 5th Street adjacent to the upcoming Target, and the parking area behind the Jolly Roger restaurant. This is a Private Parking area for Wright Shores Homeowners only by annual dues and with parking pass permits. Any unauthorized vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense. New signs are being installed to identify the areas.
