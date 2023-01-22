ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeville, SC

live5news.com

Woman hurt after person shot at front door of Awendaw home

AWENDAW, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Awendaw Wednesday night. Deputies say the shooting happened on Theodore Brunson Road. A person with a gun walked up to the front door of a home and fired a gun. A woman inside was hit by the bullet, the sheriff’s office says.
AWENDAW, SC
FOX Carolina

Surveillance video of Upstate armed robbery

Murdaugh is on trial at the Colleton County Courthouse for the murders of his wife and youngest son. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Lawyer Lori's key takeaways from day 2 of Murdaugh trial. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Jury selection in the Murdaugh murder trial is expected to...
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured after dump truck overturns on Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overturned dump truck impacted traffic along Highway 17 near Ravenel on Wednesday. The crash happened around 1:00 p.m. close to the Circle K gas station in the northbound lanes of Highway 17 (Savannah Highway) near Highway 162. First responders and Charleston County deputies are responding to the crash, which […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Beaufort Police offer free registration for camera security systems

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in the city of Beaufort are hoping the rise in popularity of security cameras can help them solve crimes. The Beaufort Police Department has a new form on its website allowing home and business owners to voluntarily register their security cameras. If a homeowner has...
BEAUFORT, SC
live5news.com

17-year-old injured in McClellanville shooting

McCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting early Tuesday that sent a 17-year-old boy to the hospital. Deputies responded at approximately 12:30 a.m. to the 8400 block of Old Georgetown Road where they found the wounded teen. Deputies helped tend to his injuries until an EMS crew arrived to take him to an area hospital for treatment.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Queen City News

Three arrested for attempted ATM robbery in SC

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Three people are facing charges after being accused of attempting to steal an ATM in Summerville on Sunday. According to the Summerville Police Department (SPD), officers responded to Synovous Bank on North Main Street in reference to an ATM alarm around 4:30 a.m. Authorities said two men fled on foot, but were […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Video: Police chase in Goose Creek leads to crash

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Video footage has captured a shoplifting suspect crash his vehicle while pursued by police in Goose Creek. According to Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe, the Goose Creek Police (GCPD) investigated a shoplifting case at the Walmart Supercenter on St. James Avenue during the afternoon of Jan. 24.
GOOSE CREEK, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Walterboro police seek help identifying suspects

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is requesting the public’s help in identifying the individuals pictured.  On January 22, officers responded to a security alarm at REV Bank on N. Jefferies Blvd.  WPD reported significant damage to the ATM.  Surveillance footage from the bank showed two men and a car that police are working to […]
WALTERBORO, SC
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Coroner’s office identifies 2 bodies recovered from Lake Moultrie

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office released the names of two men found floating near an unoccupied boat on Lake Moultrie. The bodies of Jerry Stoots, 75, from Goose Creek, and Lee Watkins, 68, from North Charleston, were found on the lake Tuesday afternoon, according to Coroner Darnell Hartwell.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Two bodies recovered in Lake Moultrie, officials confirm

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Two bodies were recovered in Lake Moultrie on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office. Coroner Darnell Hartwell said the bodies of two men were found in the water near Wampee in the Pinopolis area. A resident first notified the coroner’s office after discovering a body floating near an […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

New toxicology machine to benefit coroner’s office overdose practices

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - More than half a million dollars’ worth of federal grant money has been poured into the Lowcountry to fight the opioid epidemic. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has been awarded $625,212.00 in grant funds provided by the Lowcountry Healthcare Coalition through a grant from the Assistant Secretary of Preparedness and Response (ASPR).
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Arkansas officers charged in violent arrest of Goose Creek man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Two former Arkansas law enforcement officers are charged with civil rights violations in the violent arrest of a man outside a convenience store that was caught on video and widely shared on social media, the U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday. Former Crawford County sheriff’s deputies Zack King and Levi White are charged […]
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Coroner IDs victim of Ridgeville killing; Suspect in custody

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed Thursday in the Ridgeville area. D’Angelo Smith, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene of a home in the 400 block of Highway 78 at 7:02 p.m. Thursday, Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
RIDGEVILLE, SC

