ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 29

Raul Quintanilla
3d ago

women cannot be leading pastors, over men. it's in SCRIPTURE, only men,. but women can pastor other women and children, also they can be in leadership in church,

Reply(2)
20
Allen Houston-Bey
3d ago

The minute you hear a woman is a pastor get out of there. You're about to be emotionally indoctrinated via lies and deception. The Bible will not be followed to the letter like pastors are supposed to because it speaks about women in the church. 1 Timothy 2:12.

Reply(5)
10
trump supporter !
3d ago

people need to read the book better . the woman he created out of man from Adam came eve. threw out the Bible this is not a woman's position . not a true church . as Jesus said depart from me I know yea not .

Reply
6
Related
msn.com

Plan for a million Christians to visit Jesus site

Today the River Jordan lacks its biblical proportions, but some 200,000 visitors still flock to the traditional spot for Christian baptisms in Jordan in a typical year. I watch as groups from the US and Europe take turns to dip cautiously in the narrow breadth of muddy water and photograph themselves along the reed-lined banks.
MARYLAND STATE
them.us

The Church of England's First Nonbinary Priest Says Queer People Are a “Blessing to the Church"

A nonbinary priest is now serving openly in the Church of England’s clergy — and they say a higher power helped them embrace their gender identity. In an interview with the Liverpool Echo published Monday, Bingo Allison, a 36-year-old parent of three, said that although they were raised in a “strongly religious” household where they were taught that being LGBTQ+ was sinful, they’ve since come to regard their identity as a connection to the divine.
Andrei Tapalaga

Who Are the Living Relatives of Adolf Hitler?

It must be quite tough to live in the present while people are aware that you are a relative of one of the most terrible persons to have ever lived since the number of lives lost as a result of his ideals will never be forgotten.
AFP

Colombia to investigate claims US, local soldiers raped indigenous girls

Colombia President Gustavo Petro on Friday ordered an investigation into the alleged rape of underage indigenous girls by US and local soldiers. In 2020, prosecutors opened an investigation into the alleged rape of a 15-year-old Nukak girl by eight Colombian soldiers in Guaviare.
Jax Hudur

Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.
TheDailyBeast

How This ‘Most Dangerous’ African Tribe Cleverly Fools Tourists

When the rainy season finishes, a few tourists head into the south of Ethiopia, close to the borders with Kenya and South Sudan. They’re searching for one of the last African tribes that pierce and gauge their lips with large decorative plates. These people are called the Mursi, and for years a handful of the most popular travel magazines photographed them adorning gorgeous lip plates, cattle horns, sticks and bones, berries and leaves, and other foliage.The tourists want to see in real life what they have grown up seeing on the covers of these magazines. So they make the journey....
NBC News

‘A treasure of humanity’: 102-year-old Nazi prosecutor is still pushing for peace

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor from the Nuremberg trials, answered the phone in bright spirits. “Good morning,” he hollered. “Ask your questions.”. Nearly 75 years had passed since Ferencz secured convictions against 22 Nazi death squad commanders responsible for the murder of more than 1 million Jews and others. The trials marked the first time in history that mass murderers were prosecuted for war crimes, and Ferencz was only 27 at the time. He went on to play a crucial role in securing compensation for Holocaust survivors and in the creation of the International Criminal Court at The Hague.
DELRAY BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy