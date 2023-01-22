Aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement cases set for separate preliminary hearings Monday in Lyon County District Court

Veterans are being informed by the Geary County Register of Deeds Office about a scam originating in the Phoenix, AZ area that involves paying for copies of their discharge papers, commonly referred to as a DD214. The Register of Deeds Office said the scam is by a company called "DD214" Direct" who said that they will attempt to file the documents and charge money to do so.

GEARY COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO