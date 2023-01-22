Read full article on original website
Related
2024 Ford Ranger For North America Spied Without Any Camouflage
Seeing a Ford Ranger on the streets of Detroit isn't a big deal, but this one is special. It's the next-generation model, which debuted for global markets over a year ago. That didn't include North America, and in the months since the debut, we've seen camouflaged test vehicles from time to time. Now, our spy photographers in Motown caught the new US-spec Ranger in full view, revealing everything on the outside.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Blazer Discount Reaches $2,000 In January 2023
In January 2023, a Chevy Blazer discount totals up to $2,000 for select markets on the 2022 Chevy Blazer and $1,750 on the 2023 Chevy Blazer. The Bow Tie brand also offers low-interest financing for up to 72 months on the 2022 and 2023 Blazer. Additionally, a national lease is...
The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly of Owning a Ford F-150
The first Ford F-150 came out almost 75 years ago. For the last 40 of those, it has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States. Last January, Ford completed production on its 40 millionth F-Series truck. (This is the best selling car of 2022.) Part of the reason for the remarkable sales of the […]
The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand
We're still waiting for the 2024 Ford Ranger in America. Other countries are having Ford Ranger problems that ma cause delays. The post The 2024 Ford Ranger Could Already Struggle With Demand appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
GM To Reimburse 2023 Corvette Buyers Double-Charged For Red Brake Calipers
General Motors and Chevrolet have launched a customer satisfaction program to reimburse buyers who were accidentally double-charged for optional brake calipers on the 2023 Corvette, GM Authority has learned. The problem: customers who ordered the optional Bright Red brake calipers (RPO code J6F) for the 2023 model-year Chevy Corvette may...
fordauthority.com
Ford Owners Remain Least Likely To Be ‘One And Done’ Buyers
Ford has long enjoyed strong brand loyalty from its customers, ranking first in that category among all mainstream automakers last year, while S&P Global’s loyalty data found that Ford owners were the least likely to be “one and done” buyers than any other brand last fall – or in other words, customers that purchase a Blue Oval vehicle only to later sell or trade it for one from another brand. Now, S&P Global has released its latest loyalty data, and it reveals that once again, Ford owners are the least likely to be one and done when it comes to purchasing a vehicle from the brand.
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
CNBC
GM reveals new Chevy Corvette E-Ray hybrid sports car, starting at over $104,000
General Motors' first-ever "electrified" Corvette will be available later this year, starting at more than $104,000, the automaker said Tuesday. The 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray hybrid will be the quickest production version ever of the American sports car. An all-electric Corvette is expected at some point, but GM has not...
Why GM, Ford, Stellantis Are In Reverse Gear In Premarket Today
Legacy automakers such as Stellantis NV STLA, Ford Motor Company F and General Motors Corp. GM were moving lower on fears that Tesla’s price cuts will impact their sales. What Happened: According to Benzinga Pro data, General Motors was sliding 2.56%, to $37.35, in premarket trading on Friday, Ford was falling 3.20%, to $13, and Stellantis was down 3.68%, to $15.44.
fordauthority.com
Illuminated Ford RS Cosworth Sign Up For Auction
Aside from the typical auction featuring an entire vehicle, we’ve also seen our fair share of collectibles and parts go up for grabs in recent months, including a pair of engines – the supercharged Ford 5.4L V8 powerplant from an S197-gen Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, as well as another supercharged 5.4L V8, this time a display piece from the 2005-2006 Ford GT. Now, this very interesting illuminated Ford RS Cosworth sign is up for auction at Bring a Trailer, presenting fans of that iconic model with a pretty cool and enticing piece of memorabilia.
4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar
Choosing the best SUVs can be difficult. There are so many options. Here are the top 4, according to TrueCar The post 4 Best SUVs According to TrueCar appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Europe To Cut Thousands Of Jobs Amid EV Pivot: Report
Following comments from CEO Jim Farley regarding the fact that he believes Ford is overstaffed in a number of areas, the automaker proceeded to lay off 3,000 white collar workers last year. However, the company’s EV transition also promises to bring about some job reductions as well, largely due to the fact that assembling those types of vehicles requires less labor than their ICE counterparts. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval will be culling around 1,000 jobs from its Cologne Assembly plant – which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the production of EVs – but that seems as if it will just be the tip of the iceberg for Ford Europe, according to a new report from Reuters.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says Production Impacted By Tight Labor Market
Aside from supply chain constraints that have persisted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago, automakers like Ford have battled various other problems that continue to impact production – including a lack of labor. For a number of reasons, companies in all sectors are having trouble hiring enough workers these days, and The Blue Oval isn’t immune to that phenemon either, as Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis revealed while speaking at the recent Evercore Utility Conference.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says Chip Shortage Will Ease Up A Bit This Year
As most consumers are painfully aware, the chip shortage has wreaked havoc on automotive production for well over two years at this point, and while it’s been joined by various other supply chain problems, it remains a concern for automakers and shoppers alike. Ford has removed a number of features from its vehicles over that time span in an effort to keep its assembly lines rolling, and has stored countless unfinished vehicles on storage lots as well. But while opinions on when, exactly, the chip shortage might end vary greatly, Ford Pro CEO Ted Cannis recently stated that he believes the situation will improve as soon as this year.
fordauthority.com
FordPass Rewards Points Online Redemption Begins Next Week
The FordPass rewards program has proven to be a big success over the past few years, and for good reason – chiefly, it presents Ford vehicle owners with several benefits. Users can earn points by purchasing vehicles or bringing them in for service or maintenance, which can then be redeemed for discounts on service, parts and accessories, and even vehicles, in addition to receiving invitations for special offers, promotions, and events. On top of that, FordPass Reward users bring their vehicles to Ford dealers for service twice as often as non-users, as Ford Authority previously reported, which is also great news for The Blue Oval. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that FordPass rewards points can be redeemed online starting next week, continuing the expansion of that particular program.
fordauthority.com
Ford Pro CEO Says LFP Batteries Will Be 10 Percent Cheaper
As Ford Authority reported last year, some Blue Oval EVs will soon trade their lithium-ion battery packs for lithium-iron phosphate units, which don’t use nickel or cobalt in their construction and are generally cheaper, safer, and can be charged to 100 percent without worrying about speeding up battery degradation, though they’re also not as energy dense as lithium-ion batteries. However, it was previously unclear just how much cheaper Ford’s LFP batteries will be when compared to traditional lithium-ion units, at least until now.
Misahara Teams With Jeffrey Levinson
Misahara’s Lepa Galeb-Roskopp and Jeffrey Levinson have collaborated to create a one-of-a-kind, fully custom bag based on luxury cars. The special piece combines Misahara’s signature chain with Jeffrey Levinson’s Finley clutch, highlighting the DNA of both creatives’ brands. “This collaboration with Jeffrey Levinson has been in the works for almost two years,” Galeb-Roskopp said. “From the beginning there was an authentic synergy between our brands and his craftsmanship evokes the attention to detail Misahara’s partner, Ferrari, puts into their luxury cars. We are thrilled with the outcome and the creation of this one-of-a-kind handbag.”
fordauthority.com
Ford CEO Jim Farley Used To Buy And Sell Cobras On The Side
Ford CEO Jim Farley doesn’t just run one of the largest automakers in the world – he’s also a big-time automotive enthusiast, one who has been racing for some years now. That’s precisely why Farley continues to enjoy his hobby even after accepting his current title of CEO, racking up impressive results including earning four podium finishes at the 2021 Sebring Speed Tour, first place at the 2021 Classic 12 Hours of Sebring, and a podium finish at the 2022 Le Mans Classic, while also competing at the IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge and drifting Vaughn Gittin Jr.’s Ford Mustang recently. Jim Farley currently owns a few race cars – including a Ford GT40 and Shelby Cobra – but he also used to buy and sell the latter model on the side in his spare time, as he recently told Road & Track.
All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023
The Car Connection's Best Car to Buy list includes the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid, the 2023 Kia Telluride, and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. The post All of the SUVs on the Car Connection’s Best Car to Buy List for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Colorado, GMC Canyon Production Under Way: Video
Production of the 2023 Chevy Colorado and 2023 GMC Canyon pickup trucks began on January 24th, 2023 at the GM Wentzville plant in Missouri, marking the start of regular production (SORP) for the third generation of the mid-size pickup trucks. GM held a ceremony at the plant that was attented...
Comments / 0