Following comments from CEO Jim Farley regarding the fact that he believes Ford is overstaffed in a number of areas, the automaker proceeded to lay off 3,000 white collar workers last year. However, the company’s EV transition also promises to bring about some job reductions as well, largely due to the fact that assembling those types of vehicles requires less labor than their ICE counterparts. As Ford Authority reported last week, The Blue Oval will be culling around 1,000 jobs from its Cologne Assembly plant – which is being converted to the Cologne Electrification Center in Germany for the production of EVs – but that seems as if it will just be the tip of the iceberg for Ford Europe, according to a new report from Reuters.

2 DAYS AGO