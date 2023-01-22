Read full article on original website
Related
Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
State rep. proposes bill to allow undocumented immigrants to vote in Connecticut
(WTNH) – A Connecticut state representative has proposed a bill that would allow undocumented immigrants to vote in municipal and state elections. The bill introduced proposes a state constitutional amendment concerning voting for certain residents of the state. This would allow the sixth article of the Constitution of the state to be amended and would […]
'The pizza bill' is back in front of Connecticut legislators
“An Act Designating Pizza as the State Food” made it through the Connecticut House of Representatives but never got called up for a vote in the State Senate. This year though, some lawmakers are trying again; Senate Bill 390 would make Pizza the official food of Connecticut. State Senator...
Connecticut lawmakers approve contract for state police; bonus and raise included
The General Assembly Wednesday approved an average 2.5% pay hike and a $3,500 bonus.
Gov. Ned Lamont unveils legislative proposals on gun violence
Gov. Ned Lamont announced legislative proposals on gun violence at a press conference at the Waterbury Police Department.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: LEGO is leaving Connecticut
Darryl McDaniels from Run-D.M.C. visits middle schoolers in West Haven.
On the move: Conn. Foodbank goes mobile to distribute meals across state
Conn. (WTNH) — A big donation from a major bank is helping bring food into communities across Connecticut. The future of food banks is mobile. Connecticut Foodbank is using its mobile food pantry trucks more and more, circulating through more than 100 different sites all over the state. Even the way they run the mobile […]
Gov. Lamont proposes limit on handgun purchases and ‘open carry’ ban
Gov. Ned Lamont proposed the most sweeping gun control plan in a decade on Monday – including a strict limit on handgun purchases, expanded “ghost gun” registration and a ban on openly carrying firearms in public.
Equality Connecticut becomes first statewide LGBTQIA+ organization to advance and protect rights
Equality Connecticut, also known as EQCT, is the first statewide LGBTQIA+ political organization.
Petition Circulates for Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to Break Away from the Rest of CT
It's my Change.org petition. Yes, another one. The idea is pretty simple, I want Fairfield and Litchfield Counties to secede from the rest of CT. Here are the reasons I posted in my Change.Org petition:. The rest of Connecticut disrespects and/or ignores Fairfield and Litchfield Counties, we have a completely...
Connecticut essential workers to receive ‘hero pay’ starting in February
Connecticut's "hero pay" bonuses will start going out Wednesday, Feb. 1, Comptroller Sean Scanlon announced Tuesday.
Study: This Connecticut city is one of the nation’s worst for cheese
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — This isn’t gouda news for Connecticut. Bridgeport ranks as one of the worst cities in the nation for cheese, according to a study from LawnStarter. Coming in at third worst on the list, it only ranks higher than Laredo, Texas, and Salinas, California. The best city for cheese lovers is New […]
State inspectors issue 'immediate jeopardy' finding to Newtown nursing home
NEWTOWN, Conn. — Another Connecticut nursing home has been found to be in violation of serious health and safety standards. The Department of Health issued an immediate jeopardy order to Newtown Rehab and Health Care. An order of immediate jeopardy means that state inspectors found something so bad it presented a risk of serious injury or death. Newtown Rehab is operated by Athena Healthcare.
Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut
(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Connecticut Could Be the Next State to Legalize Human Composting
Newly elected Connecticut Congressman Keith Denning has introduced a new house bill titled HB05010, "An Act Authorizing the Use of Terramation for Human Remains." What does terramation mean? When you pass, would you like to become one with the earth?. Terramation is another word for human composting or 'natural organic...
Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
Connecticut reacts to California massacre
Connecticut’s most prominent Asian American politician, Attorney General William Tong says we will never cave to fear, following the killings of ten people in Monterey Park, CA.
Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?
WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
Comments / 0