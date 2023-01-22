ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Proposed law would allow dogs in Connecticut restaurants

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Restaurants in Connecticut could be allowed to welcome dogs in under a new proposal. Proposed House Bill No. 5035, “An Act Concerning Dogs and Outdoor Dining Areas,” would let restaurant owners allow dogs into outdoor dining areas. The bill, introduced by Rep. Devin Carney (R-District 23), remains in the House Committee […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

State inspectors issue 'immediate jeopardy' finding to Newtown nursing home

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Another Connecticut nursing home has been found to be in violation of serious health and safety standards. The Department of Health issued an immediate jeopardy order to Newtown Rehab and Health Care. An order of immediate jeopardy means that state inspectors found something so bad it presented a risk of serious injury or death. Newtown Rehab is operated by Athena Healthcare.
NEWTOWN, CT
WTNH

Rehabbing injured, orphaned wildlife in Connecticut

(WTNH) — Farm River Wildlife Rescue is dedicated to rehabbing the many injured or orphaned wildlife animals in Connecticut to get them strong and healthy. And hopefully, to get them released back into their natural habitats. Karyn Putney, the director of the wildlife rescue, and Board of Directors member Kaitlyn Medlyn joined News 8 with […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
SOUTHBURY, CT
WTNH

Connecticut police recruits learning how to handle domestic violence calls

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut police recruits are preparing future officers for domestic violence calls. The special training exercise strengthens the relationship between police and advocates. Lindsey Michaels is not only a police officer but a trained advocate for victims of domestic violence. She says roughly one-third of calls to police are for these conflicts, […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Making the call: How do school districts decide on snow days?

WATERBURY, Conn. — Lots of school districts across Connecticut made the decision to cancel class on Wednesday or have an early dismissal. But how do districts make that call? Turns out, it's almost always a difficult one. In Waterbury, the superintendent opted for an early dismissal. "If there is...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy