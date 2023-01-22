Effective: 2023-01-25 21:50:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Central Middlesex County; Eastern Franklin; Northern Worcester; Northwest Middlesex County; Southern Worcester; Western Essex; Western Franklin; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, eastern, northeastern and western Massachusetts. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

ESSEX COUNTY, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO