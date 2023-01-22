Read full article on original website
Related
ScienceBlog.com
More Older Adults Ending Up in the ER Because of Cannabis
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Prescriptions for anti-addiction drug buprenophine fall among teens
Between 2015 and 2020, the proportion of teens receiving buprenorphine prescriptions fell by 45%. Buprenorphine is one of three medications approved to treat opioid addiction.
Republicans' plans to slash Social Security and Medicare are becoming clearer: 'We have no choice but to make hard decisions'
Republicans have indicated that they're willing to hold off on raising the debt ceiling in order to secure cuts to Medicare and Social Security.
MedicalXpress
Overdose deaths involving buprenorphine did not proportionally increase with new prescribing flexibilities: Study
The proportion of opioid overdose deaths involving buprenorphine, a medication used to treat opioid use disorder, did not increase in the months after prescribing flexibilities were put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study. These data provide evidence that may help to inform buprenorphine prescribing policies.
Nearly 1 in 5 American Adults Takes Sleep Meds
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 25, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Nearly 20% of American adults use a drug to help them sleep, either occasionally or regularly, health officials reported Wednesday. Sleep medications, sold both over-the-counter and by prescription, are a common treatment for sleep problems, said senior report author Lindsey Black, a health statistician at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS). "Our report details patterns...
scitechdaily.com
Insomnia Medications Show Promise in Fighting Drug and Alcohol Addiction
A study conducted by Rutgers University found that changes in the brain can lead to a desire for drugs and demonstrated how certain insomnia medications may be able to prevent this behavior. Researchers at Rutgers University have discovered a potential biological process for drug and alcohol addiction and believe that...
IRS halts COVID-19 tax credits: Here is your current claimable amount
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in numerous modifications to federal tax credits that assisted families in meeting their financial obligations. The pandemic of COVID-19 is now less severe. The IRS has terminated several coronavirus tax credits. The majority of tax credits have returned to 2019 levels, meaning taxpayers will receive a smaller refund this year. It is crucial for taxpayers to comprehend.
Thousands of taxpayers in the U.S. to receive refunds for 2020 tax payments
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States of America has a $15 billion fund. The money will be given to taxpayers as a refund of tax payments on 2020 unemployment benefits.
Drug-resistant strain of gonorrhea found in US: ‘A serious public health concern’
Two cases of a worrisome new strain of gonorrhea that’s proven resistant to antibiotics have been discovered, according to Massachusetts health officials. While both patients improved after being treated with ceftriaxone, the most common antibiotic used to treat the condition, the infections showed resistance to nearly all standard gonorrhea drugs. The cases, they said, are the first confirmed instances in the US. “The discovery of this strain of gonorrhea is a serious public health concern which [the Department of Public Health], the CDC and other health departments have been vigilant about detecting,” said Margret Cooke, head of the Massachusetts DPH, in a statement. There...
Pandemic jobless benefits fraud likely tops $60 billion. House GOP to start investigating next week
More than $60 billion may have been paid out in fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a report released Monday by the US Government Accountability Office.
New stimulus check will benefit these workers in the U.S.
In the United States of America another stimulus check is being announced, now it will be for next February of the current year 2023. The value of the new financial aid will be $600.00 USD and its objective is to counteract.
verywellmind.com
The Relationship Between ADHD And Addiction
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition characterized by difficulty with attention, executive functioning, hyperactivity, and difficulty with impulse control. People with ADHD are at higher risk than those who do not have ADHD for developing substance use disorders and addiction. In this article, we explore the connection between ADHD...
Military.com
Soldiers Need to Check If Their Families Have Health Care After IT Snafu Kicked 25,000 Beneficiaries Off Tricare
Soldiers need to check their health benefits to assure they and their families were not accidentally disenrolled after a technical snafu caused Tricare beneficiaries to be booted from the system last week. Twenty-five thousand Tricare beneficiaries were removed from coverage on Jan. 16 due to an error related to the...
Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare
America's debt ceiling was reached - again - on January 19, 2023 as the country exceeded its $31.4 trillion spending cap. The cap was raised to that amount in December 2021. As much terms like "ceiling" and "cap" are used … Continue reading → The post Debit Limit Ceiling Crisis Could Hit Your 401(k), Social Security and Medicare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
ajmc.com
Telehealth Likely as Effective as In-Person Care for MDD
Patients were also more likely to stay in treatment longer when their care was delivered virtually, a new survey has found. A switch from in-person to virtual care did not appear to have a negative impact on the health of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) being treated in a partial-hospital setting, according to a new report.
denver7.com
US government estimates $60 billion in unemployment fraud claims during pandemic
More than $878 billion in unemployment insurance was paid out from March 2020 through September, but of that amount, up to $60 billion involved fraudulent claims, according to the Government Accountability Office. In a GAO report released this week, the government said that $4.3 billion of expanded unemployment has been...
The State of Mental Health Treatment In 1800s
In the 1800s, the understanding and treatment of mental illness was quite different from what it is today. At that time, mental illness was largely seen as a moral failing or a lack of willpower, rather than a medical condition that required treatment.
HUD files proposed rule aimed at reducing housing segregation
The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has filed a proposal for a new rule to push local communities to take steps to address housing segregation. HUD said in a release that the rule, announced on Thursday, would require municipalities, states and public housing agencies to set goals for fair housing issues facing their…
ScienceBlog.com
Certain jobs increase a woman’s risk of pregnancy loss
In an analysis of 2010–2019 information on more than 1.8 million employed and non-employed pregnant women in South Korea, certain occupations were linked with higher risks of miscarriage and stillbirth. For the study, which is published in the Journal of Occupational Health, investigators calculated risks for three adverse outcomes:...
Comments / 1