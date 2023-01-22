ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
COVINGTON, KY
rnbcincy.com

Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
CINCINNATI, OH
miamistudent.net

Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin

Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
DUBLIN, OH
Fox 19

Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
NEWTOWN, OH
wvxu.org

After a year-long search, Cincinnati has a new permanent health commissioner

After almost a year of searching, Cincinnati now has a new health commissioner — and he's a familiar face. The Cincinnati Board of Health Tuesday voted 8-1 to appoint Dr. Grant Mussman to the leadership role. Mussman has been interim health commissioner since last March after former health commissioner Melba Moore resigned from the position last January.
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Cook gets 15-20 years in prison

WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
MIDLAND, OH
WLWT 5

Crews responding to a report of wires down in Sycamore Township

CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of wires down, arcing fire, in the 8000 block of Keller Road in Sycamore Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
LOVELAND, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Dearborn County Health Department

The 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums are looking for those interested in learning how to play Bagpipes or Highland Drumming. No musical experieance needed, all age... Join us for weekly Bingo - Every Thursday night at St. Louis School in Batesville. * Early Birds start 7pm / Regular Games start 7:30pm * $100 Game Payouts; ...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
HAMILTON, OH
wvxu.org

Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice

Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy