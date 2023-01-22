Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Wings in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Related
Fox 19
Covington diocese reaches settlement in student death
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Diocese of Covington has settled a wrongful lawsuit with a Union family after their son died during soccer practice at St. Henry District High School in 2020. Matt and Kim Mangine filed suit against the diocese stating that an automated external defibrillator or AED was...
rnbcincy.com
Cincinnati: Snow Emergencies For The Tri-State
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Today there are snow emergencies for the Tri-State. Check out the list of closed schools below. Miami Township Hamilton County is declaring a snow emergency from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. All residents are to clear all vehicles from roads.
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
WLWT 5
New revelations in separate death cases involving young women near University of Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Two separate death investigations at two different locations near the University of Cincinnati have students and those living in neighborhoods near campus asking what happened. "Definitely. I'm hoping for some answers soon, at least," Kaiti Kresky said. One of the cases unfolded inside University Park Apartments off...
Fox 19
Newtown business employee becomes ill after opening suspicious letter
NEWTOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Newtown business was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after an employee became ill while opening a suspicious letter, the police chief said. Chief Tom Synan says the letter was received at the Village Post near Main and Debolt streets. The employee noticed a damaged package and pulled...
wvxu.org
After a year-long search, Cincinnati has a new permanent health commissioner
After almost a year of searching, Cincinnati now has a new health commissioner — and he's a familiar face. The Cincinnati Board of Health Tuesday voted 8-1 to appoint Dr. Grant Mussman to the leadership role. Mussman has been interim health commissioner since last March after former health commissioner Melba Moore resigned from the position last January.
spectrumnews1.com
Boone County parents upset student accused of writing 'kill list' let back in school
HEBRON, Ky. — A northern Kentucky student who police said made terroristic threats against other students is now back in the same school as some of those students. Parents in this district are demanding answers from their school board and superintendent. Close friends Jenna Murray and Daniel Campbell both...
Millions of vets greenlit for healthcare coverage at VA
Veterans are being asked to reapply for health benefits and compensation in the new year after new legislation changes many claims from no to yes.
Times Gazette
Cook gets 15-20 years in prison
WILMINGTON — An accused shooter in a drug deal gone wrong has been sentenced to at least 15 years in prison. Ravae Cook, 25, of Cincinnati, entered pleas of guilty to involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, on Friday. Clinton County Common Pleas Judge John W. Rudduck imposed an agreed and recommended sentence of 15-20 years in prison.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Cincinnati man sentenced in connection with Chillicothe teen’s death
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A man who pled guilty to the murder of a Chillicothe teen was sentenced Friday in a Clinton County courtroom. According to members of the victim’s family, Ravae Cook, 25, Cincinnati was sentenced to 15-19 years in prison after taking a plea deal. In...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a report of wires down in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Emergency crews are responding to a report of wires down, arcing fire, in the 8000 block of Keller Road in Sycamore Township. Use caution in this area. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's...
47% increase in 'serious complaints' to Cincinnati's police oversight agency
There was a 47% increase in 'serious complaints' in 2022 to Cincinnati's police oversight agency, according to a Citizen Complaint Authority report presented Tuesday to a city council committee.
spectrumnews1.com
With SNAP changes in sight, Hamilton County works with partners to provide resident resources
CINCINNATI — With an emergency federal food aid program set to expire, local officials are letting recipients know about other resources available to help them overcome lingering financial challenges created during the pandemic. What You Need To Know. A COVID-related component of SNAP ends in March. The program provided...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
eaglecountryonline.com
Dearborn County Health Department
The 35th Indiana Pipes and Drums are looking for those interested in learning how to play Bagpipes or Highland Drumming. No musical experieance needed, all age... Join us for weekly Bingo - Every Thursday night at St. Louis School in Batesville. * Early Birds start 7pm / Regular Games start 7:30pm * $100 Game Payouts; ...
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Dixie Highway in Hamilton. For live traffic updates, click here. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Fox 19
Police find 40k grams, marijuana operation in home of Evendale shooting suspect
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The man accused of shooting an Asian business in Evendale is also facing drug charges after police found a marijuana operation in his home. Officers found over 40,000 grams of marijuana in 33-year-old Daniel Beckford’s home after conducting a search warrant, according to an affidavit. When...
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
WLWT 5
Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Crews respond to reported assault with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Comments / 0