ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State wrestling versus Michigan State: Time and streaming info, starting lineups, more

By Greg Pickel
On3.com
On3.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjCEh_0kNMwlCh00
Penn State coach Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions are back in action today.

Penn State wrestling is back on the mat today. The No. 1 Nittany Lions welcome Michigan State to Rec Hall this afternoon for a 2 p.m. Big ten dual. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is fresh off a win over Michigan, 30-8, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday. Roger Chandler’s Spartans, meanwhile, kicked off their two-match east coast swing with a 16-15 loss at Rutgers.

“I think this was a fun change of scenery,” Sanderson told reporters after the latest dual win. “There’s a lot of excitement. It was great all the way around.”

He later added:

“I think our guys just wrestled well and were tough for the most part and in some tough situations. “Michigan’s got a great team and we’re gonna see them again. We’re just gonna keep working on what we’re doing and getting better.

“But our guys wrestled well, Carter with bonus points and Max and Aaron…three in a row, that was nice. Another freshman in Van Ness going out there and getting a win in this kind of environment … very relaxed and poised. But we’ve got more matches to look forward to.”

One of those matches is today. Get ready for Lions-Spartans below.

How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling versus Michigan

The match will not be televised. However, those with a subscription to BTN+ can stream it on the online platform at 2 p.m.

Jeff Byers, the Penn State radio broadcaster for wrestling, will be on the air with the prematch show at 1:40 p.m. ET before the action begins. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

Last but not least, you can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here.

Lions-Spartans projected starting lineups

These projections can and likely will change by the time starting lineups are announced. But, for the time being, here is the rundown:

125 pounds: Gary Steen, Penn State vs. No. 24 Tristan Lujan, Michigan State

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU vs. No. 16 Rayvon Foley, MSU

141 pounds: No. 4 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs. Jordan Hamden, Michigan State

149 pounds: No. 14 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. Peyton Omani, Michigan State

157 pounds: No. 17 Levi Haines OR Terrell Barraclough, Penn State vs. No. 15 Chase Saldate, MSU

165 pounds: No. 16 Alex Facundo, PSU vs. No. 25 Caleb Fish, Michigan State

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs. Ceasar Garza, MSU

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks, PSU vs. No. 15 Layne Malczewski, Michigan State

197 pounds: No. 4 Max Dean, Penn State vs. No. 14 Cameron Caffey, MSU

285 pounds: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet vs. Ryan Vasbinder, Michigan State

What will the top bouts be?

We’ll put two in the spotlight today. Let’s start at 157 pounds, where Levi Haines should compete for the sixth time this season and burn his redshirt opposite No. 15 Chase Saldate. Haines just knocked off No. 10 Will Lewan of Michigan in a tremendous sudden victory triumph. He’ll look to build on that opposite the ranked Spartan.

Then, one weight class later, Alex Facundo also gets another ranked foe in Caleb Fish. Unlike the Michigan match, though, he’ll be the higher-ranked wrestler in this bout. Back on Friday, he upset No. 5 Cameron Amine 6-5 in tiebreaker.

Expect those two matches to steal the show on Sunday.

Other odds and ends

–We touched on it above, but all eyes will be on whether or not Sanderson decides to officially burn Haines’ redshirt. He should, but time will tell.

–How will heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet bounce back after losing 3-1 to No. 2 Mason Parris on Friday?

–Will Roman Bravo-Young and/or Aaron Brooks take the mat? Both have been picking and choosing their spots to compete so far this season and neither faces a challenging foe.

–Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson can win his 99th dual meet at Penn State with a victory today. The Lions, of course, are heavily favored.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

In-state WR Ethan Black commits to Penn State as PRO

Penn State secured another preferred run-on commitment on Tuesday afternoon, as in-state wide receiver Ethan Black pledged to the Nittany Lions after spending last weekend on campus. Black is Penn State's second preferred run-on commitment of the week after Louisiana running back David Kency Jr. on Monday. Black picked up...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

In-State QB Karson Kiesewetter Commits to Penn State as a Preferred Walk-On

Karson Kiesewetter, a Class of 2023 in-state standout athlete has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. Kiesewetter plays quarterback for Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Pennsylvania. He put up nice stats this season completing 131 of 199 passes for 2,018 yards and 18 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. He added 1,560 yards on 224 carries (7.0 yards per carry), and 31 touchdowns. On defense, he recorded 61 tackles and two interceptions in his career.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining make his college pick

Bishop McDevitt’s Ethan Straining recently made his college pick, and he told PennLive he is staying close to home. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The 6-foot-, 250-pound offensive lineman, who helped lead the Crusaders to the 4A state title back in December,...
WYNCOTE, PA
WTAJ

Moshannon Valley hires new varsity football coach

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Moshannon Valley High School Athletic Department recently announced the hiring of its new head varsity football coach. Christopher Davidson graduated from Curwensville High School and began his head football coaching career with the Philipsburg-Osceola School District in the late 1990s. Following his tenure at P-O, he served as a […]
MOSHANNON, PA
WTAJ

Wednesday morning will be a tough commute

Today we will have a rather cloudy sky, there could be a few peeks of sunshine in our southern counties. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. It will be another windy day. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jerry Sandusky files appeal in Centre County Court

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Convicted child sex abuser, Jerry Sandusky filed an appeal in Centre County Court on Jan. 19, insisting he didn’t get a fair trial. The former assistant Penn State football coach claimed in the 137-page appeal, that there wasn’t a fair trial and raised questions on many aspects of his arrest […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle ‘hot sauce crafter’ plans to expand spicy business

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A local hot sauce company, Revolutionary Hot Sauce, plans to expand its local business in the near future. Revolutionary Hot Sauce is owned and operated by Tim Myers, who was born and raised in Carlisle, Pa. According to Myers, his hot sauce company was originally founded in 2018 under the name Hot Heads Sauce – the name changed to Revolutionary Hot Sauce this past year.
CARLISLE, PA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy