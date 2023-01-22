Penn State wrestling versus Michigan State: Time and streaming info, starting lineups, more

Penn State coach Cael Sanderson and the Nittany Lions are back in action today.

Penn State wrestling is back on the mat today. The No. 1 Nittany Lions welcome Michigan State to Rec Hall this afternoon for a 2 p.m. Big ten dual. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s team is fresh off a win over Michigan, 30-8, at the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday. Roger Chandler’s Spartans, meanwhile, kicked off their two-match east coast swing with a 16-15 loss at Rutgers.

“I think this was a fun change of scenery,” Sanderson told reporters after the latest dual win. “There’s a lot of excitement. It was great all the way around.”

He later added:

“I think our guys just wrestled well and were tough for the most part and in some tough situations. “Michigan’s got a great team and we’re gonna see them again. We’re just gonna keep working on what we’re doing and getting better.

“But our guys wrestled well, Carter with bonus points and Max and Aaron…three in a row, that was nice. Another freshman in Van Ness going out there and getting a win in this kind of environment … very relaxed and poised. But we’ve got more matches to look forward to.”

One of those matches is today. Get ready for Lions-Spartans below.

How to watch, follow Penn State wrestling versus Michigan

The match will not be televised. However, those with a subscription to BTN+ can stream it on the online platform at 2 p.m.

Jeff Byers, the Penn State radio broadcaster for wrestling, will be on the air with the prematch show at 1:40 p.m. ET before the action begins. Click here to access the free LionVision feed.

Last but not least, you can also follow along live and chat with other Penn State wrestling fans on Blue-White Illustrated’s The Wrestling Room forum. Access it by clicking here.

Lions-Spartans projected starting lineups

These projections can and likely will change by the time starting lineups are announced. But, for the time being, here is the rundown:

125 pounds: Gary Steen, Penn State vs. No. 24 Tristan Lujan, Michigan State

133 pounds: No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young, PSU vs. No. 16 Rayvon Foley, MSU

141 pounds: No. 4 Beau Bartlett, Penn State vs. Jordan Hamden, Michigan State

149 pounds: No. 14 Shayne Van Ness, PSU vs. Peyton Omani, Michigan State

157 pounds: No. 17 Levi Haines OR Terrell Barraclough, Penn State vs. No. 15 Chase Saldate, MSU

165 pounds: No. 16 Alex Facundo, PSU vs. No. 25 Caleb Fish, Michigan State

174 pounds: No. 1 Carter Starocci, Penn State vs. Ceasar Garza, MSU

184 pounds: No. 1 Aaron Brooks, PSU vs. No. 15 Layne Malczewski, Michigan State

197 pounds: No. 4 Max Dean, Penn State vs. No. 14 Cameron Caffey, MSU

285 pounds: No. 1 Greg Kerkvliet vs. Ryan Vasbinder, Michigan State

What will the top bouts be?

We’ll put two in the spotlight today. Let’s start at 157 pounds, where Levi Haines should compete for the sixth time this season and burn his redshirt opposite No. 15 Chase Saldate. Haines just knocked off No. 10 Will Lewan of Michigan in a tremendous sudden victory triumph. He’ll look to build on that opposite the ranked Spartan.

Then, one weight class later, Alex Facundo also gets another ranked foe in Caleb Fish. Unlike the Michigan match, though, he’ll be the higher-ranked wrestler in this bout. Back on Friday, he upset No. 5 Cameron Amine 6-5 in tiebreaker.

Expect those two matches to steal the show on Sunday.

Other odds and ends

–We touched on it above, but all eyes will be on whether or not Sanderson decides to officially burn Haines’ redshirt. He should, but time will tell.

–How will heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet bounce back after losing 3-1 to No. 2 Mason Parris on Friday?

–Will Roman Bravo-Young and/or Aaron Brooks take the mat? Both have been picking and choosing their spots to compete so far this season and neither faces a challenging foe.

–Penn State head coach Cael Sanderson can win his 99th dual meet at Penn State with a victory today. The Lions, of course, are heavily favored.