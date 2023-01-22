ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2025 QB Sebastian Circo visits Miami, leaves with an offer

By Chad Simmons
 3 days ago
Photo by Chad Simmons/On3

After helping the Bootleggers go 3-0 in the Battle 7-on-7 event Saturday, Sebastian Circo took a visit to Miami. It was his second visit to the ACC program in south Florida. He was there around this time a year ago, and on this visit, he added an offer from the Hurricanes.

“It felt awesome,” Circo told On3 about the offer. “When I was there last year, we got to look around and see things around campus, but this visit was different. I was pulled out, taken to coach Cristobal’s office and I got an offer. That was a great feeling.”

Cristobal and the 6-foot, 170-pound sophomore quarterback out of Omaha (Neb.) North had some small talk first. They talked about what Cristobal did at Oregon, his history at Miami and Circo’s tape. That led into the offer and the Hurricanes have Circo’s attention.

“Miami has been one of my favorites for a while, so this offer means a lot. I watched D’Eriq King play at Miami, I looked up to him and this offer is big for me.

“Miami is a private institution, so it is strong in academics and football. You can pursue your dreams in football there, but if that doesn’t work, you still get a great education from Miami. It is just a great school with great people and great hospitality.”

Circo may get back to Coral Gables after the Battle 7v7 event ends Sunday if he has time. If not, he plans to be back in March.

“I want to spend more time with coach Cristobal and the other coaches at Miami,” Circo said. “Coach Cristobal is a great leader, I see that passion he has for Miami and he is a very down to earth person. I know I will be back.”

Miami is the fifth school to offer Circo. Boston College, Ole Miss, Penn State and Temple have also offered.

