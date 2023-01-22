Buford (GA) 2024 defensive back Kobi Blackwell talks Michigan State trip

McClendon was limited by injury at the end of the season for Georgia, as he suffered an MCL injury in Georgia’s SEC championship win over LSU. He played just one snap against Ohio State in the Peach Bowl and then came off the bench for Georgia in the national championship. Amarius Mims started in his place and is expected to be a key piece in replacing McClendon next season.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO