On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: South Carolina trending for Kam Pringle

Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland High four-star 2024 offensive tackle Kam Pringle is set to announce his college commitment later today, and one school is trending heavily in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine (RPM).

Earlier this month, he trimmed his list of schools down to six: Georgia, NC State, Clemson, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. But it’s the home state Gamecocks who are favored to secure his commitment, holding an 82.2 percent chance of doing so, according to the RPM.

The 6-foot-8, 340-pounder is the No. 40 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He ranks as the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle and the top junior recruit in the state of South Carolina.

On3 is slightly higher on Kam Pringle than other recruiting services, per the Industry Comparison. In the most recent 2024 On300 rankings, he was tabbed as the nation’s No. 30 overall prospect.

He currently has an On3 NIL Valuation of $88k. The On3 NIL Valuation is an index that looks to set the standard market value for both high school and college-level athletes. The NIL valuation does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals an athlete has completed to date. It rather signifies an athlete’s value at a certain moment in time.