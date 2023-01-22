Michigan State vs. Indiana: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

Tom Izzo and Michigan State need Pierre Brooks to regain the level of productivity he enjoyed earlier in the season, with Malik Hall out indefinitely. (Photo by Rey Del Rio / Getty Images).

Michigan State will travel to Bloomington for a Big Ten battle with Indiana Sunday afternoon. As both teams look to hit their stride heading into February, here is everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Indiana

Tip-off: Noon ET

Location: Assembly Hall — Bloomington, Indiana

Channel: CBS

Vegas odds

Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite over Michigan State on Sunday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 138.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Indiana

Predicted point differential: 8.8

Win probability (for Indiana): 80.2%

Matchup quality: 80.9

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Michigan State vs. Indiana ranked as the third highest-rated game on Sunday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Indiana 72, Michigan State 67

Win probability (for Indiana): 66%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Indiana comes away with a victory over Michigan State.

More on Michigan State vs. Indiana

Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten standings (5-3) heading into Sunday’s matchup — trailing only No. 1 Purdue (7-1). Despite the Spartans’ conference ranking, Indiana sits just 1.5 games back from MSU but is ranked 10th. After Purdue, the Big Ten is as close as ever.

The Spartans feel good heading into this one after their performances over the past five games. They’ve gone 3-2 in the span, but almost bested the Boilermakers at home, took down rival Michigan and a ranked Wisconsin team in consecutive games. They defeated No. 23 Rutgers earlier in the week, and the only outlier was a nine-point loss to Illinois on the road.

For Indiana, they are coming off an 80-65 road win over Illinois themselves and are looking for its third-straight victory over a Big Ten opponent.