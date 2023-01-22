ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for suspect last seen with no shirt or pants

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for an upstate man in the Ware Shoals area who is wanted for multiple warrants. Deputies said 23-year-old Calvin Parker was last seen running into the woods near Indian Mound Road in Ware Shoals....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man pleads guilty to armed robbery in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 7th Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced that a Greenville man was recently sentenced for a 2021 armed robbery at a convenience store in Spartanburg County. Officials said 44-year-old Carl Peterson pleaded guilty Tuesday to armed robbery, first-degree assault & battery, kidnapping, and two weapons...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Suspect wanted for road rage shooting on the run in Polk County, deputies say

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a man accused of shooting at another vehicle fled from deputies and is now on the run. According to deputies, dispatch received a 911 call on Jan. 13 around 7:15 p.m. from a victim reporting that he was being shot at by a pursuing vehicle in the area of Lynn Road. The pursuing vehicle was identified by the caller as a white Volkswagen bug.
POLK COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police looking for missing man in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man last seen on Saturday. Police said Mark Hall was last seen on Jan. 21 at 800 North Fant Street in Anderson. Hall’s last known clothing description was a grey...
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville PD investigating after driver goes airborne, dies days later

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a driver, three days following a crash on Riverside Drive. Police said on Jan. 19, 18-year-old Kaydon Lucian Sellers was heading south on Riverside Drive around 7:30 p.m. when he went off the road at a high rate of speed. Sellars then lost control of the SUV while attempting to come back onto the road, became airborne and then hit a pole.
ASHEVILLE, NC
golaurens.com

Two arrested after search warrants executed in Laurens

Two search warrants executed by the Laurens Police Dept. detectives bureau on January 20 led to multiple arrests on Holmes Street in Laurens. Having prior knowledge that two locations possessed firearms while dealing drugs, the LPD SWAT team executed a search warrant at 309 Holmes Street and the SLED SWAT team executed the search warrant at 300 Holmes Street.
LAURENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. deputies looking for woman not heard from since early Dec.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a missing woman who has not been heard from since Dec. 3, 2022. Deputies said 23-year-old Gisselle Emily Alvarenga’s family is concerned after not hearing from her for almost two months. Alvarenga...

