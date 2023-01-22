ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvsportsnow.com

Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Signs with West Virginia

Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah is officially a Mountaineer, securing some defensive line depth for West Virginia. The WVU program announced Mulbah signed his grant-in-aid to transfer to WVU on Wednesday. This comes about two weeks after he tweeted his commitment to the Mountaineers. Mulbah made his intentions to transfer known a week prior to committing to WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61

In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech

West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
LUBBOCK, TX
wvsportsnow.com

Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One

This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

West Virginia’s ‘Country Roads’ Uniform Ranked Among Best Alternate Uniforms

The Mountaineers may not have played well enough to have a winning season throughout 2022, but they did look good regardless, at least according to a list ranking uniforms. West Virginia, a program that switches up combinations of color and designs every week, received cognition for the “Country Roads” uniforms they wore in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. Uniform Authority ranked the “Country Roads” themed look by Nike as the seventh best alternate uniform of the 2022 college football season.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim

During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
wvsportsnow.com

Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on 2022 Season, Staff Changes, Transfer Portal

On Monday, January 23, 2022, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss what went wrong during the 2022 season, his plan for improving the team, what went into the coaching changes and hirings, his thoughts on losing and adding transfer players and so much more.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy