wvsportsnow.com
Penn State Transfer DL Fatorma Mulbah Signs with West Virginia
Penn State transfer Fatorma Mulbah is officially a Mountaineer, securing some defensive line depth for West Virginia. The WVU program announced Mulbah signed his grant-in-aid to transfer to WVU on Wednesday. This comes about two weeks after he tweeted his commitment to the Mountaineers. Mulbah made his intentions to transfer known a week prior to committing to WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
Does WVU Stand a Chance to Acquire 2024 4-Star OL Target William Satterwhite?
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown often brings up how the offensive line is the bedrock of quality programs. With this being the case, landing a four-star offensive lineman like William Satterwhite, with experience at both tackle and guard, would be a major win for WVU. Securing a commitment from...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU HC Neal Brown Remains Confident in Defensive Staff Despite 2022 Struggles
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was very forward when addressing the Mountaineers’ season performance during his news conference on Monday. After saying the 2022 campaign “wasn’t good enough” overall, Brown then noted the Mountaineers defense did not live up to the standard of the program.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Ends Conference Road Losing Streak, Defeating Texas Tech 76-61
In a matchup between the ninth and tenth place Big 12 teams, West Virginia got a much-needed win over Texas Tech, winning 76-61. With the win, West Virginia (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) ends their 12-game conference road losing streak, which dated back to last season. WVU’s last Big 12 road win was against TCU on Feb. 23, 2021.
wvsportsnow.com
5 Things to Know Before WVU vs. Texas Tech
West Virginia and Texas Tech look to match up on Wednesday night in Lubbock. Let’s take a look at five things to know before the game. Texas Tech enters Wednesday as the only worse team than West Virginia in the Big 12. Red Raiders are 0-7 in conference play and their best win all year is against Eastern Washington.
wvsportsnow.com
Bob Huggins Pleased with WVU’s Bench Performance Against Texas Tech
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with how his bench played against Texas Tech on Wednesday. WVU’s bench scored 50 points in a 76-61 win. WVU out-scored Texas Tech’s bench by 35 points. “I thought our bench was really good. Joe [Toussaint] came in and did...
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Looking to Fix On-Court Selfishness Versus Texas Tech
West Virginia has struggled to get back into the groove that they were in that recognized them as a top-25 team earlier in the season. Some see it as WVU having selfish players, others don’t see it that way. “We don’t have selfish guys. I mean, we don’t,” Huggins...
wvsportsnow.com
Playing at WVU Would be a Dream for WV Native Eli Campbell, Just Not a Lifelong One
This West Virginia native may have a chance to live out a dream, even if it’s not one he’s been hoping for his whole life. High school football across the state of West Virginia doesn’t garner the respect it does in other states throughout the country, causing WVU to be forced to look in other areas for talent when recruiting. But that doesn’t mean the Mountaineers ignore their home state all together. And recently, one West Virginia kid Eli Campbell, an offensive lineman from Princeton, was fortunate enough to receive interest from WVU.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s ‘Country Roads’ Uniform Ranked Among Best Alternate Uniforms
The Mountaineers may not have played well enough to have a winning season throughout 2022, but they did look good regardless, at least according to a list ranking uniforms. West Virginia, a program that switches up combinations of color and designs every week, received cognition for the “Country Roads” uniforms they wore in the Week 1 Backyard Brawl. Uniform Authority ranked the “Country Roads” themed look by Nike as the seventh best alternate uniform of the 2022 college football season.
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia HC Neal Brown Recognizes Issues, Highlights Plan to Fix Mountaineers
With so much news circulating from the West Virginia program since the end of the 2022 season, WVU head coach Neal Brown sat down with the media, including WVSN, to discuss everything and try to answer some linger questions. During this session, Brown used three words that all start with...
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia’s Updated Rankings Still Afloat After 1-6 Big 12 Start
Despite a 1-6 start in Big 12 play, West Virginia’s rankings have continued to stay steady throughout the month. West Virginia has won only one game in the last 30 days with a win over a ranked TCU team last Wednesday. Let’s take a look at WVU’s updated rankings.
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on 2022 Season, Staff Changes, Transfer Portal
On Monday, January 23, 2022, West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss what went wrong during the 2022 season, his plan for improving the team, what went into the coaching changes and hirings, his thoughts on losing and adding transfer players and so much more.
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Noncommittal on Play Calling Duties, to be Heavily Involved in Offense
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown answered one big question that’s has been on the mind of just about everyone who pays attention to the Mountaineers since the program announced Chad Scott’s promotion to offensive coordinator. Once it became known Scott, who served in the official capacity of...
