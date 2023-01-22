Quincy Shootout: Collin Murray-Boyles and more standout

2023 Collin Murray Boyles was a standout at the Quincy Shootout (photo credit - Jamie Shaw)

Quincy, Illinois – The 5th Annual Quincy Shootout featured 18 games over a two day period and a pair of sold out crowds. As good as the atmosphere was, the talent on the floor may have been better.

On3s Jamie Shaw was courtside for the entirety of the event and here are some storylines from Day two of the Quincy Shootout.

Nojus Indrusaitis found some buckets

It was a good weekend for four-star shooting guard Nojus Indrusaitis; the 6-foot-5 wing showed himself as an efficient and confident scorer. The early Iowa State commitment has long had a reputation as a shooter, but this weekend the game looked expanded. He was straight line driving closeouts and knocking down the two-dribble pull-ups.

Chicago (IL) St. Rita’s walked away from the Quincy Shootout with two wins. Indrusaitis finished with 26 and 25 points, respectively.

Production is key for Collin Murray-Boyles

Senior forward Collin Murray-Boyles simply finds a way to produce. His game is one you cannot really pigeonhole, but what you can do is mark him down for a double-double each time out. The lefty at Pleasant Grove (UT) Wasatch Academy has a nose for the basketball. He has touch around the basket, and he understands angles, footwork, and ball fakes.

Murray-Boyles, from Columbia, South Carolina, committed to South Carolina in August.

Kayden Fish finds a way

Kayden Fish’s feel is interesting. He has great hands on a strong frame with an understanding of how to find space. The 6-foot-6 power forward scored here at each level, knocking down a spot three to start things off and following it up with a drop-step tw-handed dunk in traffic and an array of put backs and lay ups at the rim. Fish is a good area rebounder and he is a vocal defender. There was a lot of production to like with his game.

Fish, who has signed with Iowa State, finished with a game high 21 points in the Kansas City (MO) Staley win.

Maki Johnson makes plays

It is an interesting thing with Maki Johnson, nothing is flashy with him but he seems to always be able to find his spots to score the ball. Whether it be spraying 30 footers off the catch of knocking down pull ups in the half court, the 6-foot-4 senior can put the ball in the basket.

He finished the night camp with 26 points on five made threes.

Notable perforamnces

**Kennard Davis, Jr. (Southern Illinois) is an intriguing prospect. At 6-foot-6, he showed an aggressive halfcourt handle the the ability to defend multiple positions. The St. Louis (MO) Vashon wing finished with 17 in the win.

**JJ Madaquit simply knows how to run a team. The 2025 point guard from Salt Lake City (UT) Real Salt Lake plays with a great pace, never getting sped up, and he makes plays on both ends of the floor. He finished this one with 13, but it was his leadership and poise that spearheaded a double digit comeback to force overtime.