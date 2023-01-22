Minnesota vs. Michigan: How to watch, odds, picks, final score predictions from ESPN, KenPom

(Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan and Minnesota look to back in the win column Sunday in a game at the Crisler Center in the Mitten State. Ahead of the game, which will be broadcast live on Big Ten Network, predictions and betting odds – including KenPom analytics – are rolling in.

How to watch Minnesota vs. Michigan

Tip-off: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Channel: Big Ten Network

Vegas odds

Michigan is a 12.5-point favorite over Minnesota on Sunday, according to VegasInsider. The over-under is set at 137.5 points.

ESPN BPI prediction

Predicted winner: Michigan

Predicted point differential: 13.0

Win probability (for Minnesota): 88.6%

Matchup quality: 54.0

ESPN’s College Basketball Power Index (BPI) is a tool that measures team strength and uses that to predict outcomes of future performances. ESPN’s BPI has Minnesota vs. Michigan ranked as the 10th highest-rated game on Thursday’s slate in terms of matchup quality.

KenPom prediction

Predicted final score: Michigan 75, Minnesota 62

Win probability (for Michigan): 88%

KenPom is another tool that provides advanced analysis across college basketball. Like ESPN, KenPom projects that Michigan comes away with a victory over Minnesota.

More on Minnesota vs. Michigan

Both teams enter the game Sunday coming off defeats on Thursday. The Golden Gophers fell to Zach Edey and Purdue by a score of 61-39. It was a game to forget for Minnesota, which is now 7-10 on the season and 1-6 during conference play. The team scored only 12 points in the first half on its way to shooting only 31.5% for the game.

Minnesota’s lone Big Ten victory came in their last road game 10 days ago against Ohio State. Dawson Garcia had 28 points and nine rebounds as the team closed out a 70-67 win.

Michigan lost Thursday to Maryland, 64-58. Hunter Dickinson had a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds but Jett Howard and Dug McDaniel combined to go 6-for-24.