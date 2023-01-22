Read full article on original website
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion
The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston
As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
As Ryan Poles begins Year 2 as the Chicago Bears GM, he has a new collaborator in Kevin Warren for a crucial offseason
When the Chicago Bears narrowed their search for a new president and CEO, general manager Ryan Poles sat down for conversations with the finalists to evaluate how they would work and communicate with one another. In Kevin Warren, Poles found someone with an impressive background and presence who values people...
