ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement

The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.  Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion

The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Centre Daily

Kiper Puts One Former Clemson Tiger in Latest Mock Draft

View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his first NFL mock draft since the declaration period ended, and he only had one former Clemson Tiger in the first round of his Monday writeup. That would be defensive end Myles Murphy, who Kiper...
CLEMSON, SC
Centre Daily

Texans vs. Broncos? Why Payton Should Come to Houston

As of now, nobody knows if Sean Payton will coach for the Houston Texans, or for another NFL franchise at all in the coming year. But we do know Payton should value the Texans' opening over the Denver Broncos' vacancy. "I get the sense Houston hasn't given up on the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy