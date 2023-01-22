ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Centre Daily

Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts

After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Centre Daily

Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
Centre Daily

Lions’ 2022 Review: Tight Ends Shine Without T.J. Hockenson

The decision to trade T.J. Hockenson came as a surprise, even with the Detroit Lions off to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. Under team control until the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, the former Pro Bowler was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft capital. Some...
Centre Daily

NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion

The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke

Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Centre Daily

Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick

View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
Centre Daily

Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama

The Las Vegas Raiders had finally found stability at the linebacker position, but after a year of plagued injuries, the team was left to play out two rookies until the end of the season. The linebacker position is also losing four players to free agency, unless they re-sign a few...
Centre Daily

College Football Transfer Portal Rankings: Best 2023 Players Available

As expected, the college football transfer portal has been a busy place during the first open window for players to change schools this offseason. An estimated more than 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal at the FBS level since the month of August, and something like a thousand of those prospects have found a new school for the 2023 season.
Centre Daily

WATCH: Georgia Releases Highlight Reel From 2022 Season

The 2022 college football season was home to a plethora of memorable moments for Georgia Bulldog fan's. After winning their 1st National Championship in 41 years just a season prior and losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were written off by many fans and experts alike. However, they Dawgs once again defied the odds and repeated their successes from the 2021 season, this time to the tune of a perfect 15-0 season.
