Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Centre Daily
Bills Sign 13 Players to Future Contracts
After a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills are gearing up for the future with some smaller roster moves on Monday. The team announced the signing of 13 players to reserve/future contracts. Here are the names:. - OL Alec Anderson. -...
Centre Daily
Steelers Two Easiest Cap Casualty Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers can pick two players and move on from them today and it wouldn't impact anything they do this offseason. Plus, it gives them a starting point to begin working with their cap space for 2023. The NFL's expected salary cap for 2023 is going to...
Centre Daily
OSU Reunion? ESPN Mock Draft Has Jets Picking Garrett Wilson’s Former Teammate in First Round
Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba were a force to be reckoned with when they were teammates at Ohio State, both hauling in more than 1,000 receiving yards during the 2021 season. With Smith-Njigba set to be available in the 2023 NFL Draft, those two former Buckeyes could share a wide...
Centre Daily
Lions’ 2022 Review: Tight Ends Shine Without T.J. Hockenson
The decision to trade T.J. Hockenson came as a surprise, even with the Detroit Lions off to a 1-6 start to the 2022 season. Under team control until the conclusion of the 2023 campaign, the former Pro Bowler was dealt to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for draft capital. Some...
Centre Daily
Report: Zero Teams Have Reached Out to Lou Anarumo Potential Head Coaching Jobs
CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has done a tremendous job with the defense for a second-straight season. His unit kept Josh Allen in check and has produced game changing plays all season long. Despite their success on defense, Anarumo hasn't generated much interest from teams looking for...
Centre Daily
NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Strengthen O-Line, Take National Champion
The Washington Commanders will be in a challenging situation come the first round of April's NFL Draft. Will a worthy quarterback slide down to the No. 16 overall pick and end the rotating door where the position has found itself since Kirk Cousins left in 2018? Or will they see themselves drafting the best player regardless of positional need?
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Centre Daily
Who Mel Kiper Jr. Sees as Top Bears Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The dean of mock drafters has spoken and should surprise no one who ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. named as the top pick of to the Bears. Kiper had been calling Jalen Carter the best player in the draft beforehand and he backed...
Centre Daily
As Ryan Poles begins Year 2 as the Chicago Bears GM, he has a new collaborator in Kevin Warren for a crucial offseason
When the Chicago Bears narrowed their search for a new president and CEO, general manager Ryan Poles sat down for conversations with the finalists to evaluate how they would work and communicate with one another. In Kevin Warren, Poles found someone with an impressive background and presence who values people...
Centre Daily
Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: LB Henry To’o To’o, Alabama
The Las Vegas Raiders had finally found stability at the linebacker position, but after a year of plagued injuries, the team was left to play out two rookies until the end of the season. The linebacker position is also losing four players to free agency, unless they re-sign a few...
Centre Daily
College Football Transfer Portal Rankings: Best 2023 Players Available
As expected, the college football transfer portal has been a busy place during the first open window for players to change schools this offseason. An estimated more than 1,500 players have entered the transfer portal at the FBS level since the month of August, and something like a thousand of those prospects have found a new school for the 2023 season.
Centre Daily
WATCH: Georgia Releases Highlight Reel From 2022 Season
The 2022 college football season was home to a plethora of memorable moments for Georgia Bulldog fan's. After winning their 1st National Championship in 41 years just a season prior and losing 15 players to the NFL Draft, the Bulldogs were written off by many fans and experts alike. However, they Dawgs once again defied the odds and repeated their successes from the 2021 season, this time to the tune of a perfect 15-0 season.
Quinten Post poured in 22 to lead Boston College past Louisville
Quinten Post tossed in a game-high 22 points and Boston College made seven 3-pointers in the second half to earn
Boston College downs Louisville behind Post, Ashton-Langford
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. (AP) — Quinten Post scored 22 points and Makai Ashton-Langston scored 21 and Boston College extended Louisville’s ACC futility, beating the Cardinals 75-65 on Wednesday night. Jaeden Zackery added 15 points for Boston College which ended a three-game skid against the Cardinals. El Ellis scored...
No. 2 Alabama escapes with tight win over Mississippi State
Jahvon Quinerly had 14 points, four assists and four rebounds as No. 2 Alabama rallied from an 11-point deficit to
